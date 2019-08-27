The Stars Group: An Attractive Case Needs Better Execution

TSG probably is too cheap at $14, and there's an overall attractive story - but the clock is ticking for management to deliver.

TSG has some levers to pull to drive growth, between share gains for Sky Betting & Gaming in the U.K. and sports betting in the U.S.

There's been a lot of change at The Stars Group (TSG) in recent years. It's easy to forget that it was barely five years ago that, Amaya, a little-known gaming supplier, somehow acquired Rational Group, the owner of PokerStars, in a $4.9 billion deal that no one could have seen coming. Since then, the company has renamed itself, successfully launched casino and sports betting products, sold its Cadillac Jack slot division, and made a series of acquisitions, most notably, last year's $4.7 billion purchase of the UK's Sky Bet.

After all that movement, Stars essentially has its business where it wants it. It's successfully diversified away from online poker, which generated roughly one-third of revenue in the first half of 2019. It's significantly lessened its reliance on 'grey', or unregulated, markets. And a recently announced partnership with Fox (FOX), along with existing agreements with Eldorado Resorts (ERI) and two small independent casinos, positions the company well for U.S. sports betting, in particular.

Those changes, at least so far, haven't done much for the TSG stock price, however. The stock touched a three-year low after this month's Q2 earnings release. Even with a modest rally of late, it's down 60%+ from all-time highs reached last year.

There have been two key factors. First, Stars badly overpaid for Sky Bet. As I wrote earlier this year, it became clear soon after the deal that Sky Bet's EBITDA was inflated by a hugely lucky quarter. On a hold-adjusted basis, TSG probably paid in the range of 15x EBITDA including synergies. And it did so just before valuations of UK-facing online gambling stocks plunged:

Chart since April 20, 2018, the day before TSG's Sky Bet deal was announced

The second, related, issue is that execution simply doesn't seem that strong. After this year's Q1, Stars pointed investors to the low end of its guidance - and then cut the outlook after the second quarter. Currency, investments in the U.S., and sports betting luck admittedly were key factors, but the profitable poker business also appears to have hit a long-awaited decline and higher duties in the UK and Australia are hitting profits. Those duties further color the past acquisition strategy: Stars amplified its exposure to both markets with the Sky Bet deal and by picking up William Hill Australia and a majority stake in BetEasy.

To be sure, what's past is past. The purchase price for Sky Bet now is baked into TSG shares. The U.S. opportunity is real. Excluding external factors, first-half performance hasn't been that bad, and even the guidance cut is mostly explainable. This is a stock that, given its leverage, still can drive enormous upside if its story plays out. Many investors are likely more bullish on that story than I am - but that aside gains are still possible, if management can start delivering. Taking a broader look at the business, it's if and when those results will be delivered that is the key question at the moment.

Poker

For the most part, the reduction in consolidated 2019 guidance is explainable by outside factors. Stars' initial guidance for the year, given in the Q4 release, was for Adjusted EBITDA of $960-$1,010 million. That outlook was strong enough for TSG shares to gain 12%+ on the news, though the stock had dipped the day before.

The updated outlook after Q2 is for Adjusted EBITDA of $905-930 million - a $67.5 million reduction at the midpoint. There are some mitigating factors. Currency is projected to have a $15 million negative impact. After Q2, the company cited a $40 million investment in FOX Bet in the U.S. And betting win in the UK for Q1 was a record low, per that quarter's release, which impacted both revenue and profits.

Even in that context, however, the guidance cut remains disappointing. The US spend is being offset by cost cuts elsewhere, per the Q2 release. Betting win in the UK was higher than normal in the second quarter, and promotional activity in both that market and Australia appears to be elevated and thus a factor in revenue and profitability.

And, it does seem like poker results are a key factor - and likely the biggest factor. The question is why. For its part, management largely is blaming what it calls "disrupted" markets, which include Switzerland (where a newly regulated market launched July 1) and Russia, where payment blocking started increasing last year, per the Q4 conference call. Those markets are bouncing back slower than management hoped, a factor in the reduced guidance for the business as a whole. Stars still sees low single-digit growth over the long haul, and after Q1 and Q2 cited similar growth for most markets save for the disruptions.

That said, I've long argued that online poker is simply not a great business in the long run. There simply isn't much growth left, and very few new players to acquire that won't get run over in a matter of sessions (at the longest). To be sure, it's been a fruitful acquisition channel for betting and casino products: as management has noted on more than one occasion, the company has built a $500 million-plus revenue business in those two verticals basically from scratch. But on its own, it has real growth challenges. Meanwhile, PokerStars dominates the market, which means share gains are going to have little effect; it's tried new variants like 6+ Hold 'Em with mixed success; and in 2017, re-launched its rewards program. There may not be many, if any, levers left to pull.

The weak first-half performance, with constant-currency revenue down 5.7%, thus, is a concern. Poker is the most profitable business here in terms of margins (and likely total earnings), and a reversal to revenue declines can create profit pressure that offsets growth elsewhere.

More broadly for the legacy business (what the company calls the International segment), underlying first-half performance looks somewhat weak. Disrupted markets do appear to be a factor, but that aside constant-currency revenue growth has decelerated:

Source: The Stars Group Q2 earnings slides

This isn't enough to write off TSG, but the first-half performance does suggest that benefits from the strategy for the legacy business are getting hard to come by. Gaming growth now is in the single-digits. Betting revenue declined y/y in Q2, albeit with a comparison against the World Cup and 122% growth. Higher duties are a factor in market including the UK and Italy.

The case for TSG's legacy business was that poker would be ~stable, while its base would drive growth in the new verticals. The risk now is that the entire business might be moving toward flattish profitability at best, with higher gaming taxes and declines in high-margin poker revenue needing to be offset by share gains in the newer verticals.

UK and Australia Segments

The good news in the first half is that Sky appears to be performing well. Per pro forma figures (in GBP) from the earnings slides, stakes have risen 15.4% so far this year. Adjusted EBITDA has risen 24%, with strong margin expansion despite the poor hold in the first quarter.

In Australia, stakes pro forma for William Hill rose 5% in Q2, per the Q2 call, while revenue on the same basis increased 10% in the first quarter according to the Q1 conference call. But one key concern is profitability: on the first quarter call, management guided for double-digit growth over the final three quarters of the year, but profits actually declined a whopping 42% in the second quarter. Management backed off that guidance, instead projecting that the segment would keep EBITDA margins in the guided, if wide, range of 10-20%.

The overall take in terms of the first half - both in the legacy and newly acquired businesses - is that performance wasn't great, but it wasn't terrible. But there's also, to my read, a building sense that management is getting a bit promotional. As I noted earlier this year, CEO Rafi Ashkenazi chose not to disclose the lucky quarter at the time of the Sky acquisition, which led to the impression that the business on an underlying basis was more profitable than it was. There's no discussion about why Australia profit fell, or why expectations changed. Seemingly, any disappointing data point is chalked up to external factors - but it seems that even excluding those factors, 2019 results haven't lived up to initial expectations.

The business is in good shape. The valuation, at 9.5x EV/EBITDA, is historically low for TSG, though multiples across the iGaming sector have compressed sharply. The story here can work on paper if the current businesses remain in roughly the same condition they're in. But I can't shake the feeling that management is a little too sanguine about the results so far - a problem that's held for several quarters now.

Sports Betting

The paper case for TSG, roughly, is that the sports betting opportunity may well be available for free, or something close. (Admittedly, bulls might even see that as conservative.) The midpoint of updated 2019 guidance suggests free cash flow, excluding working capital effects, of ~$427 million, and 9x+ P/FCF multiple. P/E on the same basis is right at 8x. Even accounting for leverage - 5.2x EBITDA at quarter-end - those multiples are attractive, if available elsewhere in the gaming space (see many US land-based casinos, at least in terms of EV/EBITDA and P/FCF, and suppliers IGT (IGT), which I'm long, and Scientific Games (SGMS)).

The partnership with FOX Bet is an intriguing one. It is, as many observers have noted, a replay of the strategy that built Sky Bet, though I agree with one analyst who's noted that Sky's actual gaming ops were a bigger factor than some realize. It allows Stars to quickly ramp up its presence in key markets, and potentially pass DFS operators FanDuel and DraftKings, who have larger and more current presences in the U.S. than does PokerStars.

That said, trying to value the partnership is a bit of a crapshoot. Stars management has cited an addressable market of $9.3 billion (revenue, not stakes) by 2025:

Source: The Stars Group Investor Day presentation, March 2019

I'd take that projection with a shaker of salt. Initial projections for tax revenue already have proven overly optimistic in several states. Most projections for these types of markets usually are, with US online gambling estimates from 2012 to 2013, a prime example. (Coincidentally, Stars' TAM projection is precisely equal to a well-publicized estimate of US iGaming revenue by next year. The actual total likely will be less than 10% of that figure.)

Stars' sports betting estimate, in particular, seems far too high. The American Gaming Association, the industry's trade group, estimated last year that $150 billion was wagered on sports every year, which includes office pools and the like. Nevada casinos over the past year have won 5.87% of the amount bet (a figure that actually is higher than historical levels, likely due to an excellent Super Bowl performance).

The AGA's own estimate thus implies a ~$9 billion revenue market nationally. Stars is seeing a $7 billion market within six years. To be sure, legalized offerings could spike demand - but I'm not alone in my skepticism that existing (and no doubt high-volume) customers necessarily are going to move from unregulated and/or illegal channels to regulated markets en masse. Nor do I see much argument for the $2 billion online gambling market, given that iGaming movement in the U.S. remains limited after Pennsylvania came on board.

Even at those revenue figures, I'm not sure profitability stateside is going to be what it is elsewhere. The UK business does generate Adjusted EBITDA margins of 33% (the first-half figure, which management said on the Q2 call would hold going forward) with ~50% of revenue coming from betting. But win rates are much higher: a long-term average of 9% (as UK bookies don't balance to the extent their US counterparts do) against ~6% domestically. Competition is going to be ridiculously intense. Tax rates outside of Nevada are much higher, and maybe too high, which can keep offshore and local operators in business by competing on rates. Promotional spending is unlikely to stop after the first wave of sign-up deposit bonuses.

So, what's really the profit opportunity here? A 20% share of a $9 billion market at 20% margins gets Adjusted EBITDA to an admittedly material $360 million annually. But Fox, assuming the partnership plays out as expected and becomes a 50/50 JV, will get half that. $180 million in profit does matter to Stars - particularly because it's incremental to free cash flow and can help drive deleveraging. It's probably enough to drive double-digit annual upside in TSG for years to come.

That said, that admittedly back-of-the-envelope model isn't exactly conservative. William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) believes it has land-based rights to Eldorado casinos, which would knock Stars out of a chunk of that $9 billion market. Land-based sports betting is not terribly profitable, as executives from Boyd Gaming (BYD) and Stars partner Penn National Gaming (PENN) have noted. Tax rates in Pennsylvania, a key Stars market, are so high some have worried whether operators would even enter the market.

The argument that Stars has some billion-dollar opportunity from sports betting simply seems far too optimistic. And that played out in the market this spring, when TSG stock soared on news of the Fox deal, and then gave back the gains almost instantly. Sports betting can be materially: adding even $100 million in EBITDA (net of Fox's share) probably means $80 million-plus in incremental free cash flow, against the current $400 million-plus base. It matters. But based on what we know now, on its own sports betting is unlikely to drive massive upside in TSG shares.

Valuation

My sense toward TSG is much as it was earlier this year - or in past years, for that matter. The opportunities for growth in the US are not as attractive, or as material, as some investors believe. Online poker, given overall handle growth and the risk of further tax hikes in regulated markets, is probably one of the worst markets in gambling right now. Management, to my eye anyway, has been uneven: in particular, the Sky acquisition and the accompanying discussion still color the story somewhat.

And yet, the upside if this works truly is tremendous. If management projections Fox Bet proves to be a blowout and Sky keeps growing through however Brexit plays out, this is a company that maybe, in a blue-sky scenario, could generate $1 billion in free cash flow by 2025. (An incremental $300 million in EBITDA from the US, $200 million from double-digit growth in the UK, some help in Australia and deleveraging that reduces a current ~$285 million cash interest bill can get there.) That suggests as much as 300% upside over that period, assuming a mid-teen P/FCF multiple thanks to a notably de-risked balance sheet.

The downside, meanwhile, at least on paper doesn't seem that severe. Stars, as noted, still is generating $400 million-plus in free cash flow. Deleveraging will be the focus going forward and can both lower interest expense and increase the equity slice of enterprise value. There are cyclical risks here. But save for the potential hit from a no-deal Brexit, those risks don't look higher than those focusing US gaming operators or suppliers.

On paper, then $14 does look too cheap. But in practice, execution needs to get better for that theoretical value to be realized. There are headwinds to the European business, in particular, from potentially higher duties as governments look for tax revenue. The battle for U.S. sports betting revenue is going to be intense, and it's the DFS operators that now look more like PokerStars might have earlier this decade, with a current and engaged customer base. And, again, while the Fox brand helps, it's going to come down to execution in that key arena, in terms of things like user interface and high-ROI promotional activity. Stars should have existing competencies in those areas, but so do its potential rivals.

As a result, TSG despite its inorganic growth opportunities feels like a bit of a 'show me' stock at this point. Yes, the story is attractive; but it's been varying degrees of attractive for the last few years. EBITDA growth for this year is stalling out and the stock price just hit a multi-year low. That's not just a matter of external factors (though to some degree it is), but of a company that's done a bit of overpromising and underdelivering. And so, for all the promise surrounding The Stars Group, it might be on-the-ground execution that is the biggest factor in determining whether TSG can bounce back from the lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.