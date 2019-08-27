Hedgephone's Guide To The Coming Global Debt Crisis

There are a few good ways to protect your hard earned wealth no matter what comes from the increasingly desperate leaders in central banking.

When the bond market breaks, you wont be happy with your stock portfolio and could have trouble taking your money out of the bank.

Let me start by giving thanks. We are lucky to live in a country that values freedom, democracy, hard work, excellence, and civil rights. While I think we are in for some rough times eventually, I applaud our leaders who have the vision to back us away from joining the other nations in the debt Titanic ballroom and instead are looking for life rafts and escape hatches... The current U.S. elected officials are fighting a good fight in my view on Fair trade.

In a world where debt is money, more debt has equaled more money circulating around the global economy. Every round of QE has meant higher stock prices and every round of QT has been met with choppy markets. Levering up the economy has created inflation and has been bullish both credit and equity markets. One in four people are borrowing from credit cards to make ends meet here at home. The two tiered society has strained the middle class who are buried in debt, and as things unfold, those unprepared could find themselves on the bottom rung of society. With 248 Trillion of global debt, the question is not if but when the current steroid system, a system of central planning and command and control economics worldwide finally breaks. Only free market capitalism works long term, despite what the smartest PHD economist in the room thinks.

When debt markets blow up, because they are much larger than equity markets, there is nowhere to hide. A new system could be implemented that will help those closely connected to central banks almost exclusively (such as a global digital currency - see Mark Carney's comments), which could always be similar to today's system but even more tilted towards capital versus labor. If that's not you, don't fall into a rat hole without contemplating your exposure to bankrupt governments and to a potential depression from either debt deflation or rampant inflation down the road thanks to MMT.

For a couple years I have been preparing for an end to the current debt cycle, which has created bubbles in everything from treasuries to equities (because more debt and more printing creates bubbles). While rolling short term paper and 2 year notes was a favorite of ours since short term rates rose to 2.5%, we would not touch the debt market with our enemies capital at this point even with last week's stealth and unannounced QE by the FED which purchased billions of 7-10 year paper without telling anyone. Until we back the dollar with gold and silver instead of debt, the central banking and MMT for the wealthy cartel will continue expanding the debt at your expense.

Turn some of those fiat notes into hard assets. Silver has been a favorite of mine for a few years, and Gold is flashing some warning signs regarding the global monetary system. The two ten inversion is signaling a massive sell off in equities and junk debt, and the easiest way to bet against debt is to hold hard assets.

Timberland, farms, land, gold, silver, and storable food all make a ton of sense. Holding some physical cash makes sense as well because if we have a credit freeze you might need money to hold in your hand that you can spend if your bank shuts the doors and the ATM runs dry.

Because the dollar is a unit of debt, a debt jubilee likely won't work without first linking the currency to gold or more practically silver. Hopefully, if the debt crisis is correctly managed, the debt can be written off while the dollar is simultaneously linked to something real in the restructuring. This will mean losses will be taken by people who were made promises that cannot be kept - think pensioners. Otherwise, with MMT, hyperinflation is a real threat as the printed money doesn't sit on a bank's balance sheet but is spent into the real economy creating M1 growth and inflation.

Here are some tickers you can track to see if I'm "wrong" which is not important - what matters is protecting yourself longer term, which involves some shorter term pain for achieving longer term gains.

Newmont Mining (NEM) - Newmont is one of the largest and oldest gold mining companies that is based in America.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - My followers know I like neutrality, as I tend to try and keep political views out of my investment decisions. The Aberdeen Swiss Physical Gold ETF makes sense for a portion of your gold assets that cannot be buried in the backyard. This is a great place to store some spare wealth regardless of the movement of the equity markets. Keep in mind that gold is up 8% in the last two montys, so buying on a selloff makes sense.

Inflation is a constant. After all, in 1807, a third of this country was purchased for a mere $14 million bucks. Greenland for, say, 2-10 billion is likely not such a bad deal after all. Debt yields nothing and governments are telling you they would like your money to be worth much less over time. Our central banks can't stand the power loss that a gold standard would bring, but you can put yourself on your own gold standard buying on dips. Sprott Physical Silver ETF (PSLV) - stores physical silver bullion at the Royal Canadian Mint's vaults in Canada. The fund charges around half a percent yearly but with the added safety of being able to redeem your investment in actual silver bars, the expense seems worth it versus other offerings that go long the futures markets. Keep in mind, silver is quite bid and extremely overbought at the moment, so one wants to dollar cost average into such a chart buying on any pullbacks.

Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) - Shorting junk bonds makes sense if you think the debt bubble and recession are just around the corner. This is buying when blood is in the streets, thanks to the global hunt for yield.

Pro Shares Short S&P 500 (SH) - If you don't like buying leap put options on the S&P 500 to hedge a diversified equity book, consider the Proshares short offerings that do not subject you to any default risk at your cash sweep vehicle - use these strictly as hedges against a long equity book or on specific day trades made after tweets near the high of day with a tight stop loss order. The unlevered short funds offered by Proshares do not suffer from as much slippage that the double and triple levered short funds cannot seem to alleviate. Although bearish, we recognize the power of the tweet.

20+ Year Short Treasury ProShares ETF (TBF) - This is an unleveraged way to bet against the US long bond, though I would not personally be trying this yet until we go through the other side of a widening credit spread event where the OAS on corporate credit jumps to a 5, 6, or 7 handle. Although we would rather short a global long corporate bond index in preparation for a credit event, this offering should perform well if yields rise. After all, the yield on the 30 year is below the overnight federal funds rate. It may signal corporate credit and equity risk more than anything else. In other words, just because you are buying TBF or TBT at a low, you can keep losing money in these positions unless global investors start fleeing US assets and Dollars for something else.

ETFS Physical Platinum Shares (PPLT) - Platinum is not sexy, and diesel cars are being used less and less which is a huge headwind for platinum investors, as palladium has taken up a bigger chunk of auto spend. Plus, gas and diesel cars may one day be replaced by electric vehicles. A long Platinum short Palladium trade makes a bit of sense here.

Finally watch the Yen and Yuan for clues about U.S. stocks. Historically Yen strength against the dollar is quite bearish for the S&P while Yuan weakness coincides with Nasdaq and S&P weakness as well. The reason for the link between Japan and the U.S. equity market is that many hedge funds and large traders borrow for low rates like 0% and "carry" this margin over to the U.S. stock market to buy shares in the latest and greatest growth business. This "carry trade" is a huge source of marginal new equity purchases. A rise in the Yen can quickly wipe out the margined speculators who have to pay back the loan in a rising Yen. The Yen is currently testing levels not seen since last December, and the Yuan drawdown to $7.17 currently looks a bit ominous. Not saying the everything bubble is poppin just yet, but these are signs and clues you should be following in macro-land.

Also, some time frames for fellow HFT and shorter term trading folks are as follows:

9:50 AM potential reversal pattern - watch for the market to mean revert.

11:30 AM potential reversal pattern - another potential window.

12:00 PM "lunch pump" - watch for a small low volume grind higher.

1:00-1:30 PM is margin call time, on big down days expect a further flush.

3-4PM the hour of power. Just avoid trading it if possible, otherwise go with the trend and keep an eye on things like the 80% rule, the overnight ranges, etc...

9PM There is usually a few good pumps to sell into the first at nine.

3 AM is the time that "someone" loves to spike the futures the most, flooding the market with bids. Japanese Abenomicicians might be joining in the fun, blowing through the top of book to get the "animal spirits" going.

Short huge spikes (up-crashes) and cover huge dips. To buy the dip, you can't already be a buy and holder elsewhere in your portfolio - and you are because who owns negative yielding debt. I use this strategy to hedge risk and usually "day trade" from the short side, hopefully like a rock star. This is a great time to not lose money.

In summary, now is a good time to batten down the hatches and watch your risk. We are waiting for a decent bear market to deploy capital on the long side, hoping that the President realizes that a crash and recovery now will be better for his chances in 2020 than a further expansion of the equity bubble this year with a steep crash into the fall election next year. Of course, the masters of the printing presses may continue shoving little old ladies into the deep end of the equity pool, creating even higher diving boards for markets to jump from.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM, SH, PSLV, GOLD AND SILVER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: we actively trade in and out of many names, including the names mentioned in this article