Warning To Glu Mobile Investors

However, we realized that we knew very little about the industry and the company after doing more due diligence.

Glu Mobile (GLUU) is one of the companies we used to be very bullish on, especially after the drop back into the $4s. Although we hadn't looked into the company in great detail, we did realize that they had several growth games which were performing very well and growing YOY, which made us quite enthusiastic about the company's turnaround plan. It was only when we started doing additional due diligence that we realized something was very wrong.

Massive information asymmetry

So we looked at some of the past Seeking Alpha articles on Glu and we realized there was one overriding commonality - these articles all used either rankings data or they took data from Glu's quarterly releases. Obviously this did not work out, as Glu plummeted while many authors remained bullish.

This is because app rankings and quarterly reports aren't enough for a completely mobile gaming dependent company like Glu. We only realised this after listening to a podcast, Deconstructor of Fun. These people are truly experts on the gaming market and if you own gaming companies, you must listen to these guys. They are the only ones (other than App Economy Insights) who managed to predict Glu's massive revenue miss in Q2.

Listening to these guys made me realize that mobile gaming investors need at least three things before they can invest in Glu with some degree of confidence:

A subscription service to an app research firm A deep understanding of the games Glu releases Decent knowledge of the mobile gaming market

Unlike information like product sales, data like app downloads or even estimated app revenue can be gotten much more easily, if you have the cash. There are a few services like AppAnnie or SensorTower that can provide estimated download numbers, review data, or even revenue estimates.

Source: Sensor Tower

Investors who have this data can have a major advantage over those who don't. It's like getting a daily report on estimated revenues instead of the quarterly report that most of Wall Street follows. If you don't have one of these services and you're investing in Glu, you're investing blind. Unfortunately, most of these services are expensive, which means only institutional investors can afford them, so it's probably fair to say that most of the retail investors in Glu are investing blind. Would you invest in a company if many other investors knew more than you? No.

Even if you can get real-time app data, that doesn't mean you should invest in Glu. The mobile gaming market is more complex than most other markets. Most of the competition are from privately held companies which are really hard to analyze, games can shoot up to popularity overnight and monetization is inherently volatile - Glu CEO Nick Earl likens it to trying to "catch a million raindrops." This is an industry without barriers to entry, where simple games like Flappy Bird can shoot up to No. 1 overnight without any marketing, and where irrationality wins.

For large companies like Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), it doesn't matter that much as they have stable revenues from their AAA titles, but for a small developer like Glu, which is dependent on a few small titles, a change in any aspect of the mobile market can impact Glu severely.

Even industry insiders who understand mobile gaming better than pretty much anyone else still struggle to understand the industry. How many people predicted the success of Flappy Bird? Most retail investors are better off not investing in Glu at all.

Questionable strategy

Nick Earl has frequently touted that Glu is now a "growth company," but is it really? Their largest games Covet Fashion and Design Home were acquired through a lucky acquisition of Crowdstar. Before that, their only hit game was Kim Kardashian Hollywood, and all of their other celebrity games were a flop.

Even for these games, revenues are pretty much flatlining or falling. Design Home was pretty much flat from Q1 to Q2 2019 and Covet Fashion is down. More alarmingly, catalog games are declining at an accelerating pace.

Source: Company presentations

There are also other questionable elements to Glu's strategy like the fact that its HQ is in San Francisco, which is a really expensive area to live in, much less run a cash-strapped company, but one of my key concerns about Glu is regarding its unimpressive pipeline.

WWE Universe was a complete flop. According to the guys at Destructor of Fun, estimated revenue has fallen under $10k per day (episode 43, 50:02), and Glu is now dependent on its Disney (NYSE:DIS) game, its Deer Hunter 2020 game and Diner Dash Adventures. Deer Hunter and Diner Dash Adventures are just new versions of old games, and we're skeptical that they'll amount to much. The Disney game has been delayed to next year, so that's also a huge question mark.

Glu also has less flexibility than other developers like Supercell as it is a public company with shareholders to report to. It also doesn't have as much cash in the bank as a company like Supercell, which has multiple games making billions per year without much need for maintenance (Glu has $100 million in cash). Although Glu is profitable, it doesn't have the flexibility of a company like Supercell, which can kill off the majority of their games without much cause for worry.

Conclusion

We would probably look much smarter if we had written this article at $11 instead of near $4, but better late than never.

Overall, most investors just don't have enough information about Glu or the industry to invest in it. Most investors that are betting on Glu are at a severe disadvantage to both industry insiders and institutions with more capital.

It doesn't help that the only reason the company is at this valuation is because of a lucky acquisition, yet the company is dependent on internally developed games to drive future growth, which is a strategy that has failed miserably in the past. Glu is a lottery ticket at this point, and unless you're speculating or are very familiar with the industry, there is honestly no reason to own Glu.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.