Moving Mustang Bio Up On My Speculative Watch List

Following the latest press releases, MBIO's charts are starting to show some bullish signals. I take a look at the charts to identify some key areas for investors.

Mustang Bio (MBIO) has been on my speculative watch list for over a year but has never made it to the top or enticed me to press the buy button. The main attraction is the company's technology, which includes gene therapy and CAR-T therapy. Both of these therapies are cutting-edge and have led to notable acquisitions over the past several years. However, the company's pipeline was in the early stages of development and the bank account was fairly thin for me to take the company seriously. Recently, the company has released a flurry of updates on their pipeline progress, including several regulatory updates. This has caught my attention, and I am moving my gauge from "kinda interested" to "very interested."

I intend to outline the company's CAR-T and gene therapy pipeline focused on solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and rare genetic diseases. In addition, I will review their recent Q2 earnings report to assess the company's current condition and identify some potential downside risks. Moreover, I take a look at the charts to identify key areas for investors looking to manage their position. Finally, I reveal why I think Mustang is worth a speculative investment.

Company Overview

Mustang Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing cell and gene therapies for various cancer types and rare genetic diseases. Mustang has acquired rights to their pipeline technologies by licensing or funding the R&D. Mustang has partnered with premier medical institutes to progress the development of CAR-T and lentiviral gene therapy (Figure 1). Mustang Bio is a majority subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO).

Figure 1: MBIO Pipeline (Source: MBIO)

MB-107

MB-107 is the company's gene therapy program that is partnered with St. Jude for curative treatment for X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency "XSCID". This is a rare genetic immune system disorder that is commonly referred to as "bubble boy" disease because the patients need to be isolated due to their severely weakened immune system. Sadly, most of these patients cannot survive past infancy without continuous treatment. At the moment, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is the only potentially curative option available for the patients; however, the process has its risks and doesn't always endure. At the moment, IV immunoglobulin (IVIG) is one of a few therapies that can help these patients fight off simple infections and illnesses.

MB-107 will attempt to use lentiviral transduction to alter the genes so the body is able to support healthy T-cell numbers and a normal functioning immune system.

Figure 2: MB-107 Process (Source: MBIO)

MB-107 is a first-in-class lentiviral gene therapy and is currently in two Phase I/II clinical trials sponsored by St. Jude and the NIH. So far, the results have been encouraging with some patients being able to go home and off of isolation. The majority of the patients were able to leave the hospital one month after MB-107 administration. To date, four of those seven infants have discontinued monthly IVIG and three of those four who stopped IVIG have responded to vaccines. On August 22nd, the company informed investors that MB-107 had been granted the regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for the FDA. The RMAT designation will facilitate an expedited review process, and the FDA will deliver guidance on producing the data needed to support an FDA approval. Looking ahead, the company plans to take over St. Jude's IND in the fourth quarter of this year.

CAR-T Programs

Mustang's CAR-T pipeline is comprised of quite a few programs that come from exclusive licenses from several research institutions.

The company is developing CAR-T therapies targeting hematologic cancers. These programs include MB-102, MB-104, and MB-106. City of Hope has sponsored a Phase I trial for MB-102 and MB-104. MB-102 will take aim at acute myelogenous leukemia, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, and myelodysplastic syndrome, and MB-104 will focus on multiple myeloma. The company also expects to submit their IND for MB-106 for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

When looking at CAR-T in solid tumors, we see a strong list of programs with City of Hope. These partnered programs include MB-101 in IL13Ra2, MB-103 in HER2, and MB-105 in PSCA. The company has already initiated Phase I trials for MB-101 and MB-103, and MB-105 is scheduled to commence during 2019. MB-103 just received a $9.28M grant to fund its current Phase I in HER-2 positive breast cancer with brain metastases. Furthermore, the company anticipates to launch a Phase I trial for MB-108 for the treatment of patients with GBM, and another Phase I trial for MB-105 in prostate cancer.

Perhaps the most intriguing CAR-T technology is the company's CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing of CART cells IP they licensed from Harvard University. If successful, this technology would really differentiate Mustang's CAR-T cell therapies and could enhance its impact on cancer.

I understand it is difficult to follow all the MB-___ designations and their stage of development. So to summarize, Mustang has seven CAR-T pipeline programs that target a variety of indications and they are either about to start Phase I, are in Phase I, or are preparing to go into Phase I/II. I intend to take a deeper dive into Mustang's CAR-T pipeline at some point in Q4.

Financials

At the end of the first half of 2019, Mustang had $83.1M in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash. For the second quarter, R&D expenses came in at $6.8M which was a significant increase matched to the $3.6M in Q2 of 2018. SG&A expenses were $3.2M, which was up from $1.7M in Q2 of 2018. The expenses equaled a net loss of $10.4M compared to $5.1M in Q2 of last year.

Charts

MBIO has spent the past couple of years trading down and finally found a bottom at the end of 2018 (Figure 3). Since then, the stock has had a couple of spikes in the share price after pipeline updates but was quickly hit with selling pressure. However, it appears the stock starting to display a bullish trend off its December lows.

Figure 3: MBIO Weekly (Source: Trendspider)

Looking at the daily chart (Figure 4), we can see the stock has been spending most of its time between $2.50 and $5 per share since the beginning of the year.

Figure 4: MBIO Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Recently, the stock appears to have double bottomed around $2.60 per share and gained some traction to climb above the 200-day moving average. Not only is this a bullish signal but it is essentially also the first time the stock has traded over its 200-Day moving average.

Figure 5: MBIO Hourly (Source: Trendspider)

If the share price can hold above $4.00 per share, I would brand this latest movement as an enduring breakout, which could establish a long-term trend supported by numerous pipeline catalysts.

Downside Risks

Mustang Bio will have all the hallmark downside risks associated with a developmental biotech company, such as funding, regulatory failures, competition, and heavy short interest. My biggest issue with MBIO is competition… most of which are well funded and further along in their development. Some of the CAR-T competitors include Celgene (CELG), Novartis (NVS), bluebird bio (BLUE), Gilead (GILD), and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM). In regards to gene therapy competition, we have bluebird bio, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Krystal Biotech (KRYS), Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE), Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX), REGENXBIO (RGNX), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT), Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE), and uniQure (QURE). And these are just some of the notable competitors.

Yes, Mustang might have novel platforms and therapies, but any hiccup or setback could give the competition the advantage on the market or in securing a much-needed partnership.

Is MBIO A Buy?

Mustang is definitely a speculative biotech company and any investor looking to enter the company at this point in time needs to accept the volatility that comes with this type of investment. The company is developing cell and gene therapies, both of which are cutting-edge technologies that are just starting to make their way through the FDA and the EC. Although these types of therapies have great clinical and commercial potential, they are still risky investments that could result in a huge loss. Having said that, both CAR-T and gene therapy technology have been the reason for some major acquisitions over the past couple of years, so MBIO could be a buyout target in the coming years. Interestingly, the company presented some notable events that have occurred in CAR-T and gene therapy (Figure 6&7).

Figure 6: Gene Therapy Opportunities (Source: MBIO)

Figure 7: CAR-T Opportunities (Source: MBIO)

Looking at the figures above, we can see numerous licensing deals and acquisitions, some of which involved multi-billion dollar price tags. Mustang has eight pipeline programs, all of which could warrant a rewarding licensing deal. Considering MBIO market-cap is about $160M, I would say is worth a buy for the investor looking for a speculative investment in CAR-T or gene therapy.

Conclusion

The first half of 2019 was a transformational time for Mustang with positive St. Jude announcing positive Phase I/II data from MB-107, which revealed a curative potential for XSCID. Mustang will continue that momentum once St. Jude transfers the MB-107 IND to Mustang in Q4. In addition, MB-102's IND was accepted for a Phase I/II trial for AML, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was also successful in raising $69M in the first half through financing and a secondary offering. Potential investors should keep an eye on Mustang as they continue to advance their gene and CAR-T pipeline in the second half of 2019 and possibly publicizing supplementary CAR-T data in the fourth quarter. If the company is able to show encouraging safety and efficacy data in one of their CAR-T candidates, we could see a rapid surge in the share price as the street recognizes MBIO's prospects in the clinic and the market.

What's My Plan? I am going to hold off on a buy at the moment due to the overall market environment. I am already invested in several gene therapy and CAR-T companies that are further along in development. However, I might pull the trigger if the market provides me an opportunity for a cheap buy or MBIO finds a new trading range above $4.00 in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in MBIO over the next 72 hours.