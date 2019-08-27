Fossil: How Restructuring Is Unlocking Value For Shareholders

The introduction of smartwatches in perspective

All the negative points we can highlight about the situation of Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) are already reflected in the share price. This simple idea is illustrated from several points of view that show some ignored but relevant positive trends. Many investors look for growing businesses and disregard companies with declining revenues. For them, growth is always good and investing in decadent businesses does not make sense. However, as some growth stories end up failing - often because they require too much capital and become unsustainable - it is also possible that other non-growth companies generate a lot of value for new shareholders - who buy at low share prices.

The introduction of smartwatches since 2014 has had a high impact on Fossil’s business. This new product category has taken up an important piece of the watch market, which was previously dominated by traditional companies. This trend is undeniable and we should expect some weakness in the legacy businesses. However, the share price of Fossil has lost more than 90% since its highs in 2013. The question is if the current market capitalization has reached an attractive point for the long-term investor. The recent evolution of its financial statements will help us to understand where this company is now heading.

Downsizing is freeing resources and generating cash

Firstly, it is necessary to remark that Fossil already has a net cash position at the end of the year, but this was not the case 5 years ago. Therefore, thanks to the restructuring process, the company is generating cash, which is something we should appreciate in this context. Many turnaround plans require important capital injections, which worsen the shareholders’ position. Nevertheless, it is sometimes possible to obtain cash by reducing working capital and fixed investment, i.e., selling assets or simply not investing more in the business. This is the case of Fossil and it is a key point to consider for a turnaround hypothesis. The following table shows the free cash flow metrics after subtracting stock-based compensation - which is not real cash generation after all:

*Own elaboration from Fossil Financial Reports data

So downsizing is not the end of the story. Besides, Fossil will try to close first the least profitable assets rather than the most productive ones. The relationship between loss of revenue and freeing of capital is now favorable. In fact, recent data show a stabilization of gross profit while revenues continue decreasing. This means that Fossil is keeping the high-margin sales while leaving the least appealing ones. The operating profit is also improving in the midst of declining revenues. This is another key observation:

*Own elaboration from Fossil Financial Reports data.

This hidden trend has led to a healthy balance sheet and will allow a drop in interest costs. The reduction of debt will carry on as the company is not distributing dividends. If we consider that the traditional watch market is not going to disappear, it is likely that Fossil will continue to be profitable despite its smaller size. At the same time, the business will generate positive free cash flow. There is no need for a big improvement, it is a matter of finding the appropriate space for the company to fit in. The consequence will be then a smaller but profitable business with net cash and opportunities to develop its smartwatch venture.

Appraisal

It would be a mistake to consider the current free cash flow as the main reference to assess the company in the long-run, but the income statement is also indicating a recovery of profits short term. Operating losses in the first half of 2019 were $9 million lower and the interest expense went down more than $6 million.

Considering that this business generates most of the profits in Q4, Fossil will finish the year in positive. Specifically, the management expects a revenue drop of 8-12% for 2019 and a positive operating margin between 2.5% and 3.5%. This means an operating profit around $68 million for 2019. Moreover, they also estimate an interest expense reduction of $11 million compared to 2018. The net profit will be close to $30 million assuming a 21% corporate tax rate.

Considering the $580 million market capitalization, the earnings yield is now 5.17% and there is still room to reduce the interest expense. Our expectation is that Fossil will achieve a net profit of $45 million in the coming years - a 7.8% earnings yield. It is not just a question of being successful in smartwatches, the key point is that the traditional business is not going to disappear and Fossil will still be profitable. Any success in the smartwatch business will be an additional upside and not a requisite for the current investment thesis.

It is not easy to estimate how the smartwatch segment is now contributing to the business because of lack of data, we think it is still generating some operating losses or zero profit. If the company is able to be competitive enough in this new market, Fossil could generate an additional net profit. Our simple and reasonable assumption is that the company is not going to be so big and strong in the new market.

Thus, the contribution of the smartwatch business in the future could be half of the current operating profit: around $34 million. In this scenario, the current earnings yield would increase up to 12.4% - assuming an interest expense of $11 million. Again, it is important to remember that this assumption is not necessary to get positive returns with this stock, just an additional upside in case of success.

The downside

More importantly, a hypothetical downside would be limited. Let’s consider the scenario of liquidating the company because of lack of profitability. The book value was $539.3 million at the end of June, and it seems that most of the assets can be liquidated easily - cash, receivables, inventories and some fixed assets. The last sale of intangible assets to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) show that even those ones may be liquidated at a reasonable price. Our conservative estimation is that the liquidating value of Fossil would right now be between $200 and $300 million, thanks to the healthy balance sheet.

However, It would not make sense to liquidate the company when there are solid recovery signs. Notwithstanding, it is an interesting angle to consider for other potential buyers of the company. In the end, it would be an inexpensive acquisition to enter the watch market or to consolidate with other traditional companies.

What to do

In summary, the restructuring process is unlocking hidden value and the share price presents a good risk/reward bet. Again, the downside is limited and the potential upside is huge in case the smartwatch business succeeds. A mixed scenario - neither good nor bad - would give us a company with net cash and a 7-8% earnings yield. Not bad at all.

This stock should not represent a high percentage of the investment portfolio, but it is a very compelling one to play a small and interesting role - limiting the risks and achieving an upside in a successful turnaround.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.