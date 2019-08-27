Sanchez Energy: Equity Will Be Wiped Out In Bankruptcy

None of the plans floated so far envision any recovery for those securities, and Sanchez's net debt is over 10x its projected 2020 EBITDAX.

This means that Sanchez may end up with only a bit over $200 million in 2020 EBITDAX at current strip prices, after a more than $300 million 2020 capex budget.

Sanchez Energy's (OTCPK:SNEC) bankruptcy filing has been essentially inevitable for a while, given its massive debt burden and its underperforming operations. Sanchez had over $200 million in cash on hand at the end of Q2 2019, so it theoretically could have stayed out of bankruptcy for a while longer. However, with it needing at least mid-$70s WTI oil to maintain production without cash burn, a rebound in oil prices was unlikely to rescue Sanchez.

While no restructuring plan has been agreed to yet, the various restructuring plans floated before all involve Sanchez's common equity and Series A and B preferred equity being wiped out for no consideration.

Sanchez's 2019 Production Levels

I previously estimated that Sanchez could average around 69,600 BOEPD in 2019 with a $125 million capital expenditure budget. It appears that Sanchez's decline rate and capital efficiency is worse than I expected, as it forecasts around 64,921 BOEPD in 2019 production, albeit with a slightly lower $110 million capex budget.

Sanchez's lower production levels also include a slightly lower oil percentage, at 33% compared to my 34% estimate.

My 2019 Estimate Sanchez's 2019 Estimate Oil (Barrels) 8,637,360 7,736,800 NGLs (Barrels) 8,637,360 8,310,000 Natural Gas [MCF] 48,775,680 45,896,000 Daily Production (BOEPD) 69,600 64,921

This is a far cry from the nearly 120,000 BOEPD in average 2019 production that Sanchez thought that it could do in a March 2017 presentation. While some of the greatly lowered production expectations is attributable to reduced capex budgets, Sanchez has also seen significant underperformance with both its Comanche and Catarina wells during the past couple of years.

2020 Base Case Scenario - Consolidated

Sanchez's 2020 base case scenario calls for it to average 63,195 BOEPD (32% oil) in production during the year, with a $317 million capital expenditure budget. This is -3% production growth compared to 2019, although with +17% production growth between Q4 2019 and Q4 2020.

Sanchez expected to deliver $263 million EBITDAX at late June strip prices, but commodity prices have gotten worse since then. At current strip prices (including nearly $52 WTI oil), Sanchez would deliver $600 million in oil and gas revenue in this base case production scenario.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 7,466,841 $52.00 $388 NGLs 8,152,529 $12.55 $102 Natural Gas 45,048,219 $2.44 $110 Total Revenue $600

Sanchez's cash expenditures would be $768 million in this scenario, resulting in $168 million in cash burn during 2020. This includes a reduction in cash G&A to $60 million per year, and the elimination of all interest costs except for the UnSub credit facility.

$ Million Production Expenses $295 Production Taxes $37 Cash G&A $60 Capital Expenditures $317 Cash Interest Expense $9 UnSub Preferred Dividends $50 Total Cash Expenditures $768

Sanchez's consolidated EBITDAX at current strip prices would be $208 million.

Debt

At a consolidated level, Sanchez has around $2.24 billion in debt (net of cash on hand as of the end of Q2 2019). Adding the UnSub preferred units would bring this total to around $2.74 billion. As this is over 13x Sanchez's projected consolidated EBITDAX in 2020 (nearly 11x excluding the value of the UnSub preferred units), it is pretty clear that Sanchez's common equity and Series A and B preferred equity are not going to see any return in whatever plan eventually gets worked out. Sanchez's 2020 projections also result in significant cash burn at current strip prices as well.

Source: Sanchez Energy

Even a calculation based on $70 WTI oil would not be enough to give Sanchez's Series A and B preferreds or its common equity value. At that oil price (and with a commensurate increase in the price of NGLs), Sanchez's net debt would still be over 6.0x its projected 2020 EBITDAX. That doesn't include the impact of the UnSub preferred units as well.

Conclusion

Sanchez's production has fallen considerably with its limited 2019 capital expenditure budget. This results in Sanchez potentially delivering only $208 million EBITDAX in 2020 at current strip prices (on a consolidated basis) even if it spends over $300 million on capital expenditures in that year, as it would need to build its production back up again.

Sanchez's common equity and Series A and B preferred equity are certainly worthless in any restructuring plan given the very large amount of debt that Sanchez has. Even if oil prices jumped and Sanchez's projections were recalculated with $70 WTI oil, its net debt as a multiple of EBITDAX would still be too high to leave value for its common equity and Series A and B preferreds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.