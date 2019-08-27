MannKind: Technosphere And Tadalafil - A Deeper Look

Sometimes it is not whether something works or not that is important. It is whether it can be profitable.

In the Fall of 2018, United Therapeutics (UTHR) and MannKind (MNKD) announced a deal for a "secret molecule" for PAH which would have MannKind doing some concept formulation work. Upon completion of that formulation work, United Therapeutics would make a decision on whether or not to move forward. If United does decide to move forward, two $15 million milestones and low double digit royalties (if FDA approved) would be on the table. What triggers the earnings of those milestones has not been disclosed by either company. Subsequent to the United and MannKind deal being announced, United Therapeutics had an interesting slide on the pipeline section of its website which likely gave a very large hint that the "secret molecule" was Adcirca (Tadalafil). At the time, I wrote an article speculating this fact, titled, "United Therapeutics Looks To Develop Inhaled Adcirca - A Deeper Look".

Source - United Therapeutics

The evidence strongly points to the "secret molecule" being Tadalafil:

The term "inhaled DPI" - stands for "Dry Powder Inhaler"

The only dry powder inhaler deal United Therapeutics has is with MannKind

PDE5 is a specific class of drug. The only PDE5 drug United Therapeutics has in its platform is Adcirca (which is Tadalafil)

The time-line of "medium-term launches" jives with the timing it would take to do the necessary formulation work and studies

Tadalafil is owned and controlled by Eli Lilly (ELY). Lilly markets Tadalafil under the name Cialis for the indication of Erectile Dysfunction. Lilly licensed Tadalafil to United Therapeutics for the indication of PAH. Lilly controls all pricing of the drug. Tadalafil has now gone generic, and there are already generic versions of Tadalafil on the market for both Adcirca and Cialis.

Many MannKind investors were very quick to jump to the idea that United Therapeutics and MannKind would move forward for an Erectile Dysfunction indication. The first thing to grasp is that the deal between United Therapeutics and MannKind does not include the indication of Erectile Dysfunction. Thus, MannKind retains 100% of the rights for such an indication. Before we put the cart before the horse, there is a lot of ground to cover.

Decision Point for United Therapeutics

MannKind has essentially stated that it is complete with the formulation study on the "secret molecule". This means that United Therapeutics is at a decision point. It is widely expected that this decision will be a Q3 event. The decision on whether or not to move forward is purely in MannKind hands.

Even if the formulation works, it is still not a slam dunk that United Therapeutics will move forward. United CEO Martine Rothblatt has a business decision to make. In other words, is investing another $30 million into MannKind worthwhile? Remember, Tadalafil has gone generic, and the only indication that United has rights to is for treating PAH.

In order to better assess the situation, we need to go back in time. In Q3 of 2018, Tadalafil was on the verge of going generic for both PAH as well as erectile dysfunction. United's sales of Adcirca in 2017 and 2018 were as follows:

Source - Spencer Osborne (based on UTHR SEC Filings)

In the chart above, the yellow highlighted area is the point in time when United made its deal with MannKind. Overall, the company was on the verge of a quarterly gross profit of $42.1 million. In 2018, the United deal with Lilly was changed. The new deal expires on December 31, 2020, and has United paying Lilly a 10% royalty PLUS $325,000 per million in milestones. In essence, it equates to a perceived royalty of 42.5%.

Subsequent to United striking a deal with MannKind, net sales of Adcirca were decimated by generics. You can see why it is possible that even if dry powder Adcirca works, the United decision is not a slam dunk.

From a United perspective, it must consider the 42.5% of net sales it currently shells out, add $30 million in milestones to MannKind to get dry powder Adcirca approved, and then on top of that add a low double digit royalty to MannKind. In simple terms, at least through December 31st of 2020, the numbers are not favorable to moving forward. After all, United would be expending that majority of what it gets to keep under the Lilly deal to advance a dry powder formulation, while the field of generics gets stronger and stronger. On that basis alone, it may not be worthwhile to proceed.

All of that being said, we have no idea what the deal between United and Lilly will look like after December 31st of 2020. The terms could improve greatly, thus making advancing a dry powder version of Tadalafil for PAH more palatable.

Now, let's assume that the United strategy is to win back some of those that converted to the generic pill version. That could happen if the attributes of the dry powder formulation create a substantial enough benefit above what the pill can accomplish, or the side effect profile is substantially more favorable. In that instance, moving forward may have some potential. That being said, once a customer is lost, it is hard to get them back simply by reformulating an existing drug. At that point, we must also consider the new and novel PAH drug Ralinepag which United licensed from Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA). United Therapeutics invested $800 million in up-front cash to gain the rights to Ralinepag and even set aside a hefty $250 million milestone if an inhaled version is created. Many see Ralinepag as the next generation of PAH treatment, meaning that the shelf life of Adcirca is already ticking.

Speaking of the United deal with Arena, it happened AFTER the deal with MannKind. It is quite possible that United bought itself a $10 million insurance policy with MannKind just in case its negotiations with Arena did not bear fruit. Heck, it is possible that United grabbed the rights with MannKind as a way to gain leverage in those Arena negotiations. As you can see, it is no slam dunk.

What It Means To MannKind

Now that we have established some of the colors on the United side of the equation, let's look at MannKind. First and foremost, MannKind owns the rights to an indication of Erectile Dysfunction. Secondly, while getting another $30 million in development milestones would be great, the company seems to have a path to cash flow break even that does not require United moving forward on dry powder inhaled Tadalafil.

With MannKind owning the rights to Erectile Dysfunction, it would be great if United moved forward with Tadalafil for the indication of PAH. There would be a lot of valuable data from the clinical trials relating to safety and the PK/PD profile which MannKind would have access to. Having that data available whilst being paid for by United would be a great thing.

Even if United does not move forward, MannKind has (in concept) already done some studies. This would allow MannKind to proceed on its own and file for an ANDA to make its own generic version or it could potentially partner with Lilly and make a branded inhaled Cialis. Before readers get all excited, there are other considerations.

PAH and Erectile dysfunctions, even if treated with the same drug, are two very different conditions. Leave PAH untreated, and the patient dies. Leave Erectile Dysfunction untreated and you simply have a bitter old man. It is common in the medical field to treat more aggressive conditions more aggressively. In other words, the appetite for harsher side effects is acceptable when saving a life, but may not be acceptable in saving a sex life. That is a hurdle MannKind would need to address at some point in time.

Next, we need to consider the brilliance of how Cialis was chiefly marketed. That drug was second to the market after Viagra and had to play catch up. If you recall, one thing that catapulted Cialis sales was the strategy of taking one pill a day and being "ready to go" at any time of day. With Viagra, a patient needed to take the pill and wait an hour before everything was in working order. Would a dry powder inhaled Cialis be a once-daily treatment? If so, why take a puff when you can take a pill? Especially if the pill is already a generic and the price of generic pills is so much lower. That would perhaps mean marketing a dry powder Cialis in a much different manner and relying on a conceptual speed of onset advantage. Generic Cialis has a speed of onset of about 30 minutes these days. Can a dry powder version be ready in 15 minutes? 10 minutes? 5 minutes?

Let's assume a 10-minute onset. Very impressive. Now it boils down to cost. How much is that 20 minutes worth to the consumer or their insurance companies? $10 per dose premium? $25 per dose premium? $50 per dose premium? Without a full grasp on the pricing model, we are simply left to speculate, but even for MannKind, an ED treatment product may not be a slam dunk. That being said, even announcing a plan of some sort could impact the equity nicely, and that is what investors need to watch for.

For MannKind, the potential manufacturing process gets interesting. When the company wants to move forward, it needs to consider the manufacturing capability and the investment into getting a new line certified. The good news is that the company has plenty of room at its Danbury manufacturing and R&D facility. The bad news is that taking this forward may not be something that MannKind wants to do alone, and getting an outside partner means that there is another middle man in the equation, which by logical thinking is a more expensive version of an already old product.

What Investors Need To Know

As stated earlier, the first thing investors need to know is that the "secret molecule" could be a 50/50 proposition on whether or not United moves forward. That being said, even if the news from United is to shelf the idea, MannKind has valuable data in hand and can inform investors that a "consumer driven" product has proven itself on the technosphere platform. This means that even potential bad news has a pretty decent silver lining. If United moves forward, that would be good news because it would bring to the table $30 million worth of added milestones (over time) and would let the world know what the "secret molecule" is. People will start to connect the dots.

The second thing investors need to know is that this news can create a pop no matter what as retail investors and even some institutions will jump on board.

The third thing investors need to know is that the initial excitement can oft be overblown and when people start to realize that the path is not "easy street", the equity will settle down and shift back to the types of metrics that establish the valuation of a stock.

The fourth thing investors need to know is that the actions of United could potentially open a door for MannKind to sit at the table with Lilly. While the initial discussions could center on a dry powder version of a branded Cialis, the opportunity to present the Technosphere platform with other Lilly products should be available. Sometimes getting into the door, even with a failed concept, is more valuable than many realize. Let's expand on that idea for a moment. If MannKind is talking to Lilly, how long might it be before other doors begin to open with other big pharma players? Now, with that said, discussions with Lilly are speculative, and doors opening to other pharmas is even more speculative. In the end, smart investing involves understanding what is possible, but betting on what is probable.

As I have oft-stated, at this juncture, I like MannKind better as an R&D company than one trying to sell and market its own drugs. That could shift as MannKind grows, but the R&D business, in particular with 505(B) (2) candidates, is, in my opinion, a more viable path in the growth cycle of this company.

MannKind remains a traders stock at this point, but the risk profile is getting better. In the next 6 to 12 months, there will be a lot happening that will give hints to the longer term prospects. Savvy investors can trade for profit or trade to build a position. As this longer term story begins to unfold, it will may well point to a longer term play. At that stage, it is all about your investment timing. Bad timing can have you lose a lot of money. All too often, investors rush to invest when what they should be doing is rushing to get information so as to make a wise investment decision on both equities as well as timing. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA, UTHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MannKind or Eli Lilly