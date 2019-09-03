The Spin-Off Bible (Podcast)

And what to make of his aversion to risk arbitrage, another popular special situation category? Popularity may be the thing.

These are the chapters everyone remembers, especially the discussion on spin-offs. But does Greenblatt's pitch still hold?

We continue our series on Joel Greenblatt's "You Can Be A Stock Market Genius" with a look at chapters 3 and 4.

By Daniel Shvartsman

We continue our discussion of Joel Greenblatt's classic book, You Can Be A Stock Market Genius. On last week's podcast, we discussed the first two chapters of the book and how they set out Greenblatt's investing mantra. This podcast goes deeper into the examples Greenblatt lays out and how his approach works in practice.

Chapters 3 and 4 of the book are the ones everyone thinks of when they think about the book. Most especially, spin-offs step into the limelight in Chapter 3. The principles Greenblatt lays out - shareholder mismatch, the opportunity to find overlooked ideas, the chance to do close reading - all seem to be relevant today, and yet spin-offs don't seem to be as attractive a category. That can be seen from the performance of CSD, and we take an argument SA author Ian Bezek made to interrogate how spin-offs may or may not work in the future.

While we avoid talking too much about past or present spin-offs we have invested in, we also go into the discussion on risk arbitrage. I remember being surprised when I first read this book and saw Greenblatt was not a fan of the category, but in re-reading it makes more sense. We talk about that, as well as merger securities, and of course our favorite jokes and quotes. Click play above to listen.

Topics covered

3:00 minute mark - Chapter 3 - the spin-off Bible

8:00 - Why do spin-offs work?

11:30 - The case against spin-offs

17:30 - The Strattec (STRT) example and the value of a good valuation range

23:00 - The paragon of fundamental analysis

28:00 - Boring = good

33:50 - Chapter 4 and the trouble with merger arb

43:00 - Merger securities

46:30 - Today's larger-than-life characters

50:30 - The Viacom (VIAB) / Paramount example and the verdict on this approach

55:30 - Favorite quotes and jokes

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GOOG. Mike has no positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.