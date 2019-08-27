A Case Study On The Belgian Telecom Market - Part 1: Telenet Group Holding

The possible results are still uncertain, but it is not looking good for Telenet that will have to invest in 5G shortly as well.

At the start of July, regulators have made it clear they are looking into the prices Telenet can charge.

In the past few months, several noteworthy evolutions have played out on the Belgian telecom market. Now, the industry is up for possibly several big changes, the biggest ones since a long time. I take a close look at all three publicly listed Telecom players in Belgium: Proximus PLC (OTCPK:BGAOF)(OTCPK:BGAOY), Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCPK:TLGHF)(OTCPK:TLGHY), and Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF)(OTC:MBSRY) - and report my findings in three articles. Telenet is discussed in this article.

How the industry will evolve

While weekly stock price movements of Proximus and Telenet have a correlation of close to .50, the correlation with Orange Belgium for both stocks is much less. Far less than one would expect for three stocks that make up the entire (publicly listed) industry in a country. (As a yardstick, the correlation between Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is close to .80)

0.486407 Proximus-Telenet 0.386361 Proximus-Orange Belgium 0.209935 Telenet-Orange Belgium

Source: Author's own work

The one in the middle

And yet, this doesn't surprise me. We see indeed that on days without much news about the industry, the three stocks generally move in the same direction. This all changes when there is macro-economic news that can be linked to the industry. Then, Orange Belgium tends to move in another direction as Telenet, while Proximus usually is "the one in the middle." Let's dive deeper into the reasons for this.

Lower prices for use of network for internet and digital TV

On the fifth of July, BIPT (Belgian Institute for Post and Telecom), the Belgian telecommunications regulatory body, stated that Belgian Telecom players which do not own their own network should pay up to 40% less for the use of such a network. This would be particularly bad news for Telenet, which currently "rents out" its network to Orange Belgium. At the same time, this is good news for Orange Belgium, whose unprofitable "Love" offer would turn profitable. This is the example given by the BIPT:

Image source: BIPT - new tariffs

Not strict enough

In an interview one week later, both the CEO and the chairman of the BIPT stated that the regulator has not been "strict enough" the past ten years for Proximus and Telenet. They would like to see this being different in the coming years.

Orange Belgium/Proximus partnership

On the 11th of June, Orange Belgium and Proximus started up a joint venture to manage their cell towers together. Following Proximus, this will allow for a "faster and cost-efficient 5G rollout." Proximus will invest €140M, Orange Belgium €130M. By doing so, Proximus calculates it can save €35-40M a year, while Orange hopes to save €30M yearly. These savings will be used to set up a 5G network in Belgium. The provider of that network has not been decided yet, as for the current networks Huawei is the provider.

Image source: Proximus Q2 financial report

One should note that Telenet is left out of this agreement. It has already stated to be interested in negotiating its way into this agreement, but it is never a good thing when two rivals team up without you. Furthermore, this would not be very easy: Orange and Proximus use the technology of Huawei, while Telenet uses ZTE's infrastructure.

5G

The (almost) newly formed Flemish government has made it clear that they wish sooner rather than later to dispose of a 5G-network. This technology will bring along immense investments, of which a large burden will fall on the shoulders of the 3 Telecom players. It is still unknown how much this exactly will be, but important for investors to keep in mind.

Duopoly

In Flanders, the telecom market is dominated by 2 players: Proximus and Telenet. In Brussels by Proximus and Brutélé, and in Wallonia by Proximus and VOO (Nethys).

Telenet has already shown interest in taking over both Brutélé and VOO (it offered €300M for Brutélé in June 2018 and more than €1.3B for VOO). As this duopoly-situation is a thorn in the eye of the BIPT, it is uncertain whether or not this deal could go through if an offer would be made.

Financials of Telenet

With regulatory headwinds in mind, let's examine the financials of Telenet. First of all, let's have a look at the number of customers.

Image source: Author's own work; Telenet financial reports

Service Change since 2015 video -7.4% basic video -46.1% enhanced video 0.2% broadband internet 5.8% fixed-line telephony 1.1% mobile telephony 174.5% postpaid 128.0% prepaid was not offered in 2015, declining trend since 2016 triple-play customers 3.1% ARPU per relationship 13.0%

Table source: Author's own work

Pricing Power

Clearly, Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) per relationship has gone up over the years. Important to note is that this ARPU excludes revenue from mobile telephony. This should be of no surprise, as Telenet has been increasing its prices over the last few years, resulting in some angry customers switching to another, cheaper, provider. Orange Belgium has not raised its prices since its start in 2016 and won't do so in 2019.

Even more, Telenet is known as the most expensive provider in the Belgian market. Test-Aankoop, a Belgian consumer-protective body, has made the following comparison:

Image source: Test Aankoop

And yet, Telenet has only lost customers in their 'Video' section. With regards to internet, telephone bundles, mobile data... Telenet has gained customers. To me, this looks like Telenet has pricing power in this sticky business. But for how long? In Telenet's latest Earnings Release, it clearly showed that Telenet has lost customers in all segments but mobile telephony.

Profit numbers

As Telenet has to invest heavily in its infrastructure over long periods of time (see management's statement further down below), without it really resulting in more sales (for example, it has to buy licenses of the government). I prefer looking at the operating profit instead of EBITDA to measure the profitability of Telenet, as I do believe some of the CAPEX should just be booked as costs. One of the only reasons I see for looking at the EBITDA of Telenet is to evaluate the sustainability of the dividend, and still, for that, I prefer keeping an eye on the adjusted Free Cash Flow (aFCF). So, let's look at the EBIT, the EPS, and the aFCF over the last 5 years:

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1H 2019 EBIT (€M) 532 543 485 449 599 324 EBIT growth y/y 2.1% -10.7% -7.4% 33.4% 11.5% EPS 0.94 1.51 0.36 0.97 2.22 0.51 EPS growth y/y 60.6% -76.2% 169.4% 128.9% -46.3% adjusted FCF (€M) 237 279 266 382 422 207 aFCF growth y/y 17.7% -4.7% 43.6% 10.5% -23%

The evolution of these numbers looks good, and management has delivered on its promise of having a compound annual growth rate of 5-7% FCF. However, over the last 6 months, free cash flow has halved. Management said the following: "The 48% decrease in our net profit was primarily driven by higher net finance expenses in the period, offsetting a robust 12% year-on-year increase in our operating profit." These high finance expenses were the result of an €82.5M non-cash loss on their derivatives, as Telenet's debt is in dollars. Last year, Telenet made a profit on those derivatives, only partly offset by more "expensive" debt, which has been reversed this year.

Dividend

Given these financial costs, the EBIT and FCF give us more insight in the true probability of the company, and these numbers look good, really good. EBIT will be around €650M, while I do expect the aFCF to bounce back up in the second half of the year and be at around €360-380M. This is enough to support a dividend of up to 7% at the current stock price.

Future profit numbers

Telenet does not report profitability numbers or EBITDA per segment. It is therefore hard (impossible) for investors to accurately predict the profit numbers of the next quarter. Furthermore, even if we could, the macroeconomic news would probably weigh through so much, that a possible prediction would be futile.

The revenue and profit Telenet would miss, is uncertain as well. The following is all Telenet said:

In early July, the national telecoms regulator BIPT and the local media regulators published their draft decision, proposing new monthly wholesale rates for access to the cable operators' networks. We are very disappointed with the current outcome as it doesn’t reflect our input and comments made. External analyst reports have demonstrated that Telenet has the highest capex to sales ratio compared to its main European peers, underpinning all the investments done to build a future-proof next generation HFC network. However, the proposed pricing for wholesale cable access is not mirroring these efforts at all and does not encourage an investment-friendly environment for the future. We will therefore challenge this proposal during the consultation period. [Source: 1H19 financial report].

The outlook given by Telenet on the 14th of February has been confirmed now, and I do believe that the targets set will all be attained with the exception of the aFCF (see higher).

Image source: Telenet financial report 1H19

Debt

Telenet does not have debt that matures before August 2026. You can have a look at the debt profile yourself in the following picture:

Image source: Telenet H1 2019 financial report

Valuation

While the financials of Telenet certainly do not look bad, the valuation does not reflect its business risks. With a P/E of 25 and an EV/EBIT of around 20, the company is expensive. The relative valuation will be made at the end of this mini-series when I will be able to compare Telenet with Orange Belgium and Proximus.

My thoughts

While Telenet is certainly well on track for sustained organic profitability growth and shareholder wealth creation, I do find the stock to be priced too expensive. Most certainly when calculating in the regulatory risks that are looming. If the landscape does not change over the coming 12 months, Telenet will be a very profitable company. However, if the BIPT starts looking into the prices Telenet can ask, profitability decreases sharply. Last, 5G investments are coming and Telenet's rivals, Proximus and Orange Belgium, have already teamed up. The infrastructure will bring along massive investments that will have to be made and could put pressure on the ability to pay out any dividend, as the company currently only has an FCF yield of 7%. This all makes me bearish on Telenet, until more news from the BIPT emerges.

