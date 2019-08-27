Newmont Goldcorp: Poised To Benefit From Synergies And Gold Price Strength

The reasonable valuation and expected growth has the potential to drive the stock higher over the next year if conditions remain favorable.

Conditions are positive for gold price strength, which can also help drive strong results for Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) was formed this year from the merger of Newmont Mining and Goldcorp, which closed in April 2019. The combined company is stronger than the individual companies operating alone as annual synergies are expected. The positive outlook and price strength for gold looks likely to help Newmont Goldcorp maximize revenue.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Cut and Gold Demand

The Federal Reserve recently reduced interest rates by 0.25%. The move is considered an insurance cut to stave off economic sluggishness as a result of the trade war with China and slowing global growth.

No central bank in the world is increasing rates right now. The Bank of England held their rate steady at 0.75% at their August 1 meeting. The ECB and the Bank of Japan held interest rates steady at their recent meetings. Australia's central bank cut interest rates twice in June and July. China is also expected to lower rates this year.

The actions of the world's central banks is expected to be positive for the price of gold. As central banks act on concern for the world's economies, investors and central banks could buy gold as a hedge. This could create positive price pressure for the commodity.

BlackRock is projecting the price of gold to remain flat to rising over the next 12 to 18 months. BlackRock cites that the price of gold is not trading that high in terms of the cost of production. The other reason for the price of gold to remain strong is because it has support as a currency and a commodity.

Gold as a currency is getting a boost from the uncertain economic conditions due to the trade war. Gold as a commodity is showing support as the demand for jewelry remains strong. Global gold demand is expected to reach a 4-year high in 2019. This is being driven by jewelry demand increases of 7% in India and 3% in China.

The strength in the price and demand for gold is positive for Newmont Goldcorp and the gold miners. The strong price will help maximize revenue, while the demand strength will enable them to boost production and sell what they produce.

Newmont's Merger and Joint Venture

Newmont's merger with Goldcorp is expected to result in $365 million worth of annual pretax synergies. For context, that equates to about 36% of Newmont's operating income for the past twelve months. So, that is a significant amount of savings to be realized on an annual basis.

Of course, the merger gives Newmont additional mining properties in Canada, Mexico, and Argentina in addition to their current operations in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru, and Suriname. Acquisitions are a great strategy to grow the business. Acquisitions will be something to keep an eye on for the future as well.

Newmont agreed on a joint venture with competitor, Barrick Gold (GOLD). The joint venture involves combining their Nevada operations. The combined Nevada business will be 61.5% owned by Barrick and 38.5% owned by Newmont. Together, this will be the world's largest gold producing complex. Synergies from the joint venture are estimated to be up to $500 million per year for the first five years.

The cost savings from the merger and the joint venture will help to provide a significant boost to Newmont's earnings. Newmont's earnings growth for 2020 is expected to be an impressive 48% to 49% based on estimates from 15 analysts. The EPS estimate for 2020 was upgraded by 31% from $1.45 to $1.92 within the past 3 months. Upgrades that significant typically provide a boost to the stock price.

Newmont's Valuation Looks Reasonable

Since the gold mining business is a highly capital intensive business, the EV/EBITDA ratio is a good valuation measure. EV/EBITDA takes taxes, depreciation, and amortization out of the equation for a true cash earnings figure. The ratio also takes the company's debt into consideration as part of the enterprise value.

Newmont is trading with an EV/EBITDA of 13.4. Competitors Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) are trading with EV/EBITDA ratios of 12.2 and 21.3 respectively. The average of these three big gold industry players is 15.6. Newmont is trading 14% below the average valuation of the big three gold miners. While EV/EBITDA ratios below 10 are considered undervalued, Newmont is valued at a slightly higher fair valuation level.

At this level, Newmont's stock has room to move higher as earnings grow. With earnings expected to increase at an above average pace of about 49% in 2020, Newmont's stock has a good chance to outperform the S&P 500 over the next 12 to 18 months.

The stock did increase over 40% since the lows from last fall to the 52-week high of $40. So, it is possible this could occur again. The better entry point would be after the stock sells off and reaches an oversold condition.

You can see from the weekly chart above how volatile the stock can be. The RSI is currently closer to overbought than oversold, but it hasn't reached overbought yet. The last significant pullback dropped a little below the 200-day moving average. I don't know if that will happen this time, but the 200-day could be an approximate level of support if the stock pulls back.

The MACD indicator is near a high level. The Chakin Money Flow indicator is beginning to drop off. So, the stock might be about to decline a bit. The stock could also drop if the broader market continues to pullback. I would like to see a similar formation to how things looked back in November 2018 for a better entry point. As November began, the MACD line crossed above the signal line, CMF was increasing off of a low point, and the stock was bouncing higher from an oversold condition according to the RSI indicator.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

If the price of gold began a new downtrend, it would reduce the amount that Newmont would get for their gold production. That would mean less revenue and earnings as compared to the current gold price, which recently crossed above $1500 per ounce. Since the stock is closely correlated to the price of gold, we would likely see a decline in the stock price if gold declines.

Increases in the value of the dollar against other major currencies can cause the price of gold to decline. Historically, a rising dollar value led to declines in the price of commodities, including gold.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for Newmont Goldcorp

Since the gold mining business can be highly volatile due to the fluctuating price of gold, it is difficult to predict how Newmont Goldcorp's business will look 3 to 5 years from now. The current situation looks good with a strong gold price supported by strong demand. With that said I will only look out to the next 12 to 18 months.

Newmont is expected to benefit from synergies from the Goldcorp merger and the Barrick Gold joint venture. This will help boost margins, contributing to strong earnings growth.

If the price of gold remains stable or increases over the next 12 to 18 months as expected, Newmont Goldcorp's stock has a good chance of increasing at an above average market-outperfoming pace.

With that in mind, a better entry point for the stock could be coming as money flow is showing signs of weakening in the stock and the broader market appears to be in the middle of a pullback. Look for an oversold condition in the stock. That could be around the 200-day moving average. An entry point of $30 to $33 might be coming over the next few weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.