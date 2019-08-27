Low Volume Rally With High VIX, 30-Year Is Below 2%, The 10-Year Just At 1.5% - Caution

Take profits in Fastly, not because it's bad, it's great. It's just time to be taking profits in names that have jumped.

Looking for more ways to hedge leads me to gold and silver which I am no expert in. The best way to hedge is to just treat it as "insurance"

I hate advocating doing nothing, but...

It's a lot more fun being optimistic, talking about great stocks, their potential, and how high their prices could go. Yesterday's rally wasn't well participated in. The backdrop of the precipitous fall on Friday really doesn't instill confidence that today's continuance has legs.

We also have the dreaded inverted yield curve, which the market is ignoring (like I said it would), but talking heads will talk that up. What I am really concerned with are the actual yields on the 30- and 10-year bonds.

Also of big concern was the elevated VIX, going up and being above 21 for much of the day yesterday. This morning in the pre-market it's a bit below 20. We know historically that August and September are the worst months of the year. I believe we've had 19 days of 1% or more in price swings this year, in all of last year it was 10. I know in my bones that once the 10-year breaks 1.5, the algos will sell. Right now the 10-year is 1.508%... I am just not comfortable telling you to buy when we are trading toward 2,900 (no man's land). I also don't feel comfortable telling you to trim your portfolio just yet.

I feel like I need to add another hedge vehicle

This leads me, very uncomfortably I might add, to talk about gold and silver in the form of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV). I am no expert in gold, and may actually be calling a top in the metals because I am no expert. Another way to consider hedging using gold is the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ). These are the gold miners and junior miners.

I looked at the chart and gold is rising from the lower left to the upper right, in nearly a straight line. I compared SLV to GLD and SLV has now caught up to GLD in relative advance. I was hoping that I could recommend SLV as a catch-up trade, but it's all caught up. So once again, I see the wisdom in using options to use the SLV or GLD as an insurance policy. I don't see gold as some bull on gold. So I would not want to risk the full rate on GLD as an actual holding, and that goes double for SLV. Buying them outright is very costly. Once again, options make the most sense...

GLD and SLV Options

So I would look for a late September expiry to hedge on downward risk in the market. Once again, prices will vary once the market opens so this is for example. Using GLD as a hedge means that you believe gold will rise as market volatility rises to the downside, or some unexpected news comes to roil the market for the next +30 days. If you don't believe gold will rise as the market falls, this hedge is not for you. There have been situations in the recent past where gold did not correlate. Also, as interest rates go down, gold is going up. That is what is happening now, but it could happen that interest rates rise and the market goes down too. I just want you to be aware of the data to decide that in the next 30-ish days GLD will act as an effective hedge.

GLD options as a hedge

Buying (OPEN) GLD 1 contract, $144 strike price, September 30 Expiration costs $2.96 ($2.95 X 100 = $296) [$296 is expensive so let's sell a call to offset the cost].

Selling (OPEN) GLD 1 contract, $150 strike price, September 30 Expiration pays $1.27 ($1.96 X 100 = $1.27) [so 296 - 127 = $1.68].

So you can buy the equivalent of 100 shares for $1.68, whereas if you bought the ETF outright it would cost you $144 per share. You WILL LOSE that $1.68 if GLD goes down or even goes nowhere. Just to be clear 14,400 per hundred shares vs. $168 per hundred shares.

Now how about SLV options as a hedge

Buying (OPEN) SLV 1 contract, $17 strike price, September 30 Expiration costs $0.37 ($0.37 X 100 = $37) [this is inexpensive but for symmetry l am going to spread it].

Buying (OPEN) SLV 1 contract, $19 strike price, September 30 Expiration pays $0.10 ($0.10 X 100=$10) [so $37 - $10 = $27 to control 100 shares].

GDX as an Option Hedge

Buying (OPEN) GDX 1 contract, $30 strike price, September 27 Expiration costs $0.97 ($0.97 X 100 = $97).

Selling (OPEN) GDX 1 contract, $32.5 strike price, September 27 Expiration pays $0.40 (so $97 - $40 = $57 to control 100 shares).

Options are not a toy, so don't buy 100 contracts of any of these, please use this judiciously, as with GLD and SLV you will lose whatever premium you paid if GLD and SLV don't act like a perfect hedge for equities. Or perhaps if I am wrong and the market shakes off the recession and trade worries. Or if I am right and a lot of the weak hands are being shaken out now and September gives us a nice rally. I don't want to sound contradictory with my last sentence, so let me explain; I still think we have some downward pressure to go. I think the combatants are already on their way to their individual corners on the trade tiff but may come out swinging again, or something else happens.

The real downside force right now is the pressure on the long end of our bonds

I just think the real mover of the market are the outside forces buying the long-end of our bonds. This is pushing talk of recession. We need more long bond supply to the market. The more Powell cuts, to my mind, the greater the demand for the long end. Until there is more selling on the long-end because market participants realize they aren't being compensated enough, we will continue to have this pressure.

I want to revise something I said yesterday. I was remarking that if Powell would say that he wasn't raising rates at the September Fed meeting because the economy is fantastic. However, he stands ready to cut preemptively if he sees that inflation continues to stay low, the market would sell off for a few days but strengthen afterward, and even the 10- and 30-year stabilizes. This is wishful thinking on my part. I believe Powell will knuckle under once again and cut rates.

Reducing Risk

I want to ask you to take profits in Fastly (FSLY). I recommended it after the IPO when it was $17 and then again when it was $19. FSLY is now trading at $28 in the pre-market. There is an entity out there that has been buying up shares in FSLY, and perhaps it might get acquired, or perhaps it's going to win big in the marketplace and going to $100 (theoretically).

However, I feel responsible to ask you to trim this position. Sell enough shares that you have taken out whatever profits you've made and let the rest ride. FSLY is a nice little company. I have no special knowledge that there is anything wrong with this name or that there is something fantastic with this company. I just want you to reduce risk right now. Let me also use this as an example. Look through your trading portfolio, if there is a name that is up more than 50%, trim it, sell a few shares at least or take profits in the manner I just described. In fact, whenever I say take profits, this is what I mean. I almost never want you to sell out of a position completely.

Analyst Corner

Dynatrace (DT) is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a "buy" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada set an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Analysts at JMP Securities set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Analysts at William Blair set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Analysts at KeyCorp set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Analysts at Barclays PLC set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

My take: DT is a competitor to New Relic (NEWR). NEWR got cut in half at the same time that DT went public. I wonder if this area is getting crowded with PagerDuty (PD) also in this space. I think the retreat in NEWR is overdone.

Coupa Software (COUP) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp. from $140.00 to $168.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. 17.6% upside from the current price of $142.85.

My take: I like COUP, I think it's a great stock. I would not buy it today. In fact, if you own it, you probably have nice profits in it by now. Go ahead and trim some.

