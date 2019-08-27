PRA Group Showing Good (And Long Awaited) Progress

Increased collections and operational efficiency are critical to the story, but the shares aren't cheap enough to be a clear-cut "buy" now.

It’s been tough to stay patient with PRA Group (PRAA), particularly as management has levered up the business during a time of declining performance. It does seem, though, that improvements and investments in the business are finally showing to show up in the results, and with the longer tail to investments made in legal collections, I expect ongoing improvements for at least a few quarters.

Valuation is less compelling after the post-earnings jump. I believe a mid-$30s fair value is reasonable on the basis of my discounted cash flow, discounted core earnings, and EV/EBITDA approaches, but that doesn’t leave exceptional upside from here.

Spending Money To Make Money

Between increased call center hiring, changes to its core call center collections approach, and ongoing investments in legal collections, PRA management has made meaningful investments in improving the overall collections capability of the company, and it is starting to show in the numbers.

Cash collections in the second quarter rose 18% overall in constant currency terms, with a 27% improvement in Americas Core, with U.S. call center collections up 12% and legal collections up 39%. Although collections as a percentage of average receivables did still decline slightly, this metric is improving, and average portfolio yield improved slightly on a sequential basis.

As far as call center operations go, management saw a 12% improvement in collections on a 24% decline in call center headcount. Insofar as I can tell, that decline in headcount was not a byproduct of planned shrinkage, but rather the attrition that is pretty typical for this business (calling people to collect on their debts is not a particularly fun occupation), and PRA “over-hired” to account for that attrition. It was always in my model that there would be attrition from the large call center employee additions, but also that those that stuck around would see meaningful improvement in their collections efficiency.

PRA is also continuing to leverage technology to improve collections performance. In addition to ongoing improvements in scoring and collection processes, PRA saw a 49% increase in digital collections in the quarter, and I expect this to be an increasingly important channel in the future.

Turning to legal, those past investments in legal collections are starting to pay off in terms of increased collections. At the risk of oversimplification, legal collections involves a lot more upfront expense (filing and litigating the claim, etc.), but the cash flow does come later. In fact, the upfront costs are significant enough that PRA’s chief rival Encore Capital (ECPG) typically capitalizes legal channel expenses. Although I do believe legal collections will always have a lower return than traditional call center collections, the results over the last year or so have been lower than what I expect of the long-term run-rate, and this ongoing growth in legal cash collections is a positive step toward normalization.

Improving Collections Leading To Improving Efficiency

One of the concerns I’ve had with PRA Group for some time is the question of just how much the company’s fundamental underlying margin has deteriorated over the years. Weaker yields on purchased portfolios has played a role, as have higher compliance costs and changes to the business mandated by the government, but there have also been company-specific efficiency issues at play as well (like the increased upfront legal collections spending).

Second-quarter results were more positive on this score, with the cash efficiency ratio improving 30bp year over year and 120bp qoq to 60.4%. That’s still well below the mid-60%’s levels that used to be more typical for the business, but it’s also better than the mid-50%’s numbers that have been too common in recent years. Management is still targeting a 60%-plus level over the longer term, though they did guide to a dip in the second half of 2019 on seasonal factors.

Purchasing Remains Volatile

PRA has to continue to buy charged-off receivables (it’s a consummate “you have to spend money to make money” business model), and that process has always been, and will always be, volatile on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Consequently, I don’t make much of the year-over-year decline in purchases for the U.S. business in the third quarter.

The company is getting more active in Europe, though, with $136 million in core purchases in the second quarter and activity in seven of nine markets. After a prolonged period of aggressive (if not irrational) competition for receivables in Europe, most of PRA’s competitors are now retrenching, as investors and creditors force them to pay more attention to their leverage and return ratios. That’s an opportunity, then, for PRA to acquire more receivables at better prices and maybe at long last improve upon what have been pretty unimpressive results from the European business.

The Outlook

I’m feeling a little better about my assumptions for improving cash collections and improving operating efficiency, but while the second-quarter results were a little better than I’d expected, they didn’t beat by enough to prompt me to boost my modeling assumptions by a material amount. I’m still looking for double-digit growth in adjusted core earnings on mid-single-digit revenue growth (revenue and cash collections are not the same, though), and even stronger growth in free cash flow over the next five and 10 years.

The key underlying assumptions are that PRA will continue to see slight improvement in yields, with improving collections performance, and more positive leverage in cash operating efficiency as the company generates returns on those upfront legal collection costs. Importantly, I don’t expect PRA to return to its past levels of performance; I believe that’s unrealistic given how much larger PRA is now (giving it less opportunity to “cherry pick” better receivables) and the changes in the market.

As far as valuation goes, I believe that discounted free cash flow, discounted core earnings, and EV/adjusted EBITDA all support a fair value in the range of the low $30s to mid-$30s ($32.50 to $36).

The Bottom Line

Given the above-average risks that go with the business, I don’t see enough undervaluation to call PRA a “must consider” name, though I do think there is still upside from here if management can keep improving upon fundamental drivers like collections and operating efficiency. I’m content to continue holding here, though, as it does seem like the business has finally moved more toward a “beat and raise” level of performance.

