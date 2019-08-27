Low Volatility Small Cap Comparison

This article discusses the relative differences in how the two leading funds - XSLV and SMMV - are constructed and how these discrepancies can impact their respective risk-return profiles.

While low volatility has beating the market, small caps have been generally lagging. This article looks at low volatility funds in the small cap space.

In last Thursday's article entitled Structural Alpha in Small Caps, I compared three small cap funds whose underlying indices have produced better absolute and risk-adjusted returns than the broad market over multiple business cycles. The three funds - the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD), and the ProShares Russell 2000 Divdend Growers ETF (SMDV) - offer index construction solutions that I believe produced structural alpha over time. While I noted that I own all three funds, I greatly prefer XSLV, which is more liquid, lower cost, and delivers a desired factor tilt for my portfolio.

Some readers commented that they express a view on low volatility small caps through exposure to the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small Cap ETF (SMMV). This article discusses the construction and performance of the two leading low volatility exchange-traded funds - XSLV and SMMV.

What are the differences in the strategies?

Given that these are both passive funds seeking to replicate the returns of an index, the answer to this question will be driven by the differences between the two benchmarks. XSLV seeks to replicate the S&P 600 Low Volatility Index, which is constituted by the 120 least volatile stocks in the S&P 600 Small Cap Index (IJR) as measured by the standard deviation of the security's daily price returns over the trailing year and rebalanced quarterly. In contrast, the MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility Index is calculated by optimizing its parent index the MSCI USA Small Cap Index for the lowest absolute risk subject to constraints to maintain replicability, investability, and to limit turnover and industry concentrations.

What have the risk and return profiles of these indices been historically?

While the SMMV ETF has only been outstanding since September 2016, I have graphed the long-run performance of the underlying index versus the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index that underpins the popular XSLV.

Below is a cumulative return series of the two indices since the earliest dually available data points. You can see that the S&P Small Cap Low Volatility Index has outperformed by 51bp per annum. Notice that both funds have outperformed the S&P 500 meaningfully over this time period (with less than 90% of the return variability and lower drawdowns).

Source: Bloomberg

Drilling down further into these index return series, I have tabled some summary risk and return statistics for the return profiles of these two indices. In addition to higher cumulative returns over the matched sample period, the S&P 600 Low Volatility Index had lower variability of returns and a smaller peak-to-trough drawdown. It is also less correlated with the broader index.

The underlying indices are of course uninvestable, with the exchange-traded funds seeking to replicate these index returns the best way for retail investors to follow these strategies. The ETF's tracking these indices have only been outstanding since February 2013 (XSLV) and September 2016 (SMMV). It is difficult to determine the efficacy of either strategy in a market characterized by such strong returns over the short life span of these funds. I have graphed the cumulative returns of these ETFs since SMMV's later inception below. Over the life of the ETFs, SMMV has actually outperformed, bucking the longer-run trend of the underlying indices. This outperformance of this ETF has likely only heightened readers' interest in the fund as an alternative to XSLV, but that answer looks less clear from the first graph with the underlying indices longer time series.

Source: Bloomberg

While the index data is necessarily backcasted, I believe that the longer time series for the indices, which featured parts of a pair of economic recessions and large stock market drawdowns, is more informative than the history of the exchange-traded funds, which have existed only during a minority of a historic bull market. I hope that this analysis is valuable to Seeking Alpha readers interested in low volatility small cap strategies but who might not have access to the historical return data.

How does the composition of these two funds differ today?

Despite the very strong correlation noted in the historical return series above, the composition of the two indices is quite unique. I examined the industry concentrations and top holdings in this section. Below is a table of the sector weights of the two indices through Friday's close.

The MSCI USA Minimum Volatility indices, including the small-cap version, have a constraint that keeps sector weightings within 5% of the market-weighted index. This rule gives it a more diversified set of industry exposures than the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index, which is industry agnostic and formed from the 120 stocks in the S&P 600 with the lowest realized volatility. Some prospective investors might recoil at the large weights to Financials and REITs today, but large index skews can keep investors away from rising volatility in sectors that come under stress. The Minimum Volatility Indices are still going to be exposed to those troubled sectors, and as demonstrated in the earlier data table, the Low Volatility Index - with the sector concentrations - has had lower realized volatility historically than the Minimum Volatility index.

Top Holdings

While the two small cap low volatility indices have experienced healthy correlation historically, there is currently zero overlap in the top ten issuers. Note that XSLV is heavily tilted towards REITs in its top holdings. Given the higher dividends that these companies pay as a function of their tax classification, they can experience lower price volatility when the dividend is well-covered. That could potentially add a skew to XSLV that would be less present in SMMV, which can only be 5% overweight to the REIT sector. Because REITs have only entered the S&P indices in the last several years, this inclusion in the Low Volatility indices has not been tested through a real estate downturn. Rising realized volatility would however naturally reduce exposure to this sector as part of the fund's construct.

Because the index weights of XSLV are the inverse of their trailing one-year volatilities rebalanced quarterly, the fund is much more close to equal-weighted because stock volatilities are likely to be less divergent than a capitalization-weighting. Like low volatility strategies, equal weighting is also one of my factor tilts that have historically produced higher risk-adjusted returns than the market.

Conclusion

For me, the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index's construction is a simple and transparent way to access a low volatility bent. I am not seeking to minimize volatility, but generate higher risk-adjusted returns, which the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility has done historically versus both the broader market and the MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility Index.

There are certainly cases to be made for SMMV, and I have a relatively smaller position in that fund. The replicating ETF is lower cost (20bp to XSLV's 25bp), and has more constituents and less industry concentration. To date, the market agrees with my preference for XSLV ($2B AUM) over SMMV ($0.3B).

This greater diversification has not led to lower risk, however, in the historical study of the underlying indices. In a great 2011 paper, "Benchmarks as Limits to Arbitrage: Understanding the Low Volatility Anomaly," the authors concluded that behavioral biases towards high volatility stocks, coupled with delegated investment management with fixed benchmarks without the use of leverage flattens the relationship between risk and return. If benchmarking is an impediment to capturing the Low Volatility Anomaly, I am not sure that I want my Low Volatility fund exposure to have more rigid industry constraints.

While yesterday's article, Sector Returns During Financial Crisis, covered the S&P 500 and not small cap indices, it showed the wide dispersion in sector returns during the market drawdown. Would you have really wanted your Financials exposure to be just 5% less than the portfolio weight, or would you have preferred to load up on Consumer Staples and Utilities?

Since the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index is less constrained, its industry concentrations can swing meaningfully. Investors may look at the current higher allocation to Financials and REITs in XSLV or lower allocation to Energy and determine that industry mix is more or less desirable to them. In analyzing the two leading small cap low volatility funds in this manner, they can be viewed more as complements than substitutes. The industry agnostic approach of XSLV has led to lower correlation with the broad market over time, which may also be a desirable feature to a subset of investors.

Both of these funds have their merits, and I applaud the fund families' efforts to provide low-cost solutions to retail investors seeking to capture the Low Volatility Anomaly in the small cap space. Hopefully, readers now better understand the differences in index construction of the two leading low volatility small cap funds and how that manifests into different risk-return profiles.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XSLV,SMMV,IJR,SMDV,REGL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.