Up Fintech Earnings Report Sends Mixed Signals

The earnings release now includes key operating data, which tell a different story about the company’s performance during the quarter.

UP Fintech Holding reported its Q2 2019 earnings in August, 23, which has pleased investors with the results so far.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) has released earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 (April-Jun) with appealing results on the surface.

Digging dipper shows that the growth in revenues is not as satisfactory as it looks like, while the decrease in bottom-line is appealing, pointing to near-term profitability.

The narrative now includes key operating data that were missing in the previous quarter’s release, such as trading volume and total account balance.

These operating data are worsening as trading volume continues to decrease Q/Q, while total trading balance does the opposite on the same basis.

In my opinion, the results are mixed and should not induce you to invest.

Business Review

Up Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014, with the goal of connecting global Chinese investors with foreign securities exchanges, by means of a website (Tiger Broker) and a mobile app (Tiger Trade), both in Chinese, and with a Chinese-oriented user interface. I will refer to them as the platform, or the trading platform.

The company is backed by Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:XIACF) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR), amongst other less-known brokerage companies. In fact, the company relies on IBKR for the execution and clearing of most of its US and HK trades.

The list of services offered by the company, includes trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. On the platform, investors are able to trade with various currencies, markets, products, execution venues, and clearinghouses.

Q2 Highlights

Investors seem to be pleased with the results of this quarter. Shares were rallying before the release date, and they continued the same way on the news.

During the quarter, the company featured a gross revenue of $12.9 million, or a growth of 88% Y/Y and 34.4% Q/Q. While net revenue (gross revenue – interest expense) were $11.9 million, or a growth of 73.2% Y/Y and 26.6% Q/Q. The Q/Q figure is more reliable in this case, because Q2 2018 is a soft comp due to its Q/Q decrease from Q1 2018.

Revenue from commissions was $6.8 million, a growth of 30.7% Y/Y and 6.6% Q/Q. But this figure is probably decreasing Q/Q on a pro-forma basis. Remember that Q1 trading volume and commissions were hit by the Chinese New Year (15 days of celebration).

Assuming that trading activity were halted for 15 days, Q1 commissions would amount $7.6 million, and Q2 commissions growth would be an -11.2% Q/Q. As the reported growth in commissions was 6.6%, pro-forma growth should be between -11.2% and 2%.

Net interest income (financing services + interest income from margin trading – interest expense) was $3.5 million, a growth of 124.8% Y/Y and 45.8% Q/Q, and now represents almost 30% of net revenues vs. 22% Y/Y. Financing services decreased by 8.4% Q/Q.

The management is very proud of the growth seen in its IPO distribution and ESOP management services, which, among other services, amounted to $1.6 million during the quarter, or a growth of 1100% Y/Y and 145% Q/Q.

This confirms the leading position of the company in the IPO space among global Chinese investors. It is worth to add the participation of the company in five US IPOs during the quarter, and that the ESOP business has signed 30 corporate customers in less than a year of existence.

The management recognizes that the revenue mix is getting diversified away from commission revenues, as the latter is slowly growing (or perhaps decreasing), and revenues from margin trading, IPO subscription, and ESOP management are growing rapidly.

The company reported a net loss of $1.9 million, a decrease of 93% Y/Y and 34.7% Q/Q. Here again, the Q/Q figure is of more significance, since Q2 2018 net loss was impacted by a one-time share-based compensation expense of more than $30 million. The company also released a non-GAAP net loss of $0.8, which represents a decrease of 75.8% Y/Y and 60.7% Q/Q.

After having featured some key operating data in its IPO prospectus, the company decided to omit these items in the Q1 release, but this time they’re back.

Total account balance was $3.6 billion, a growth of 74.9% Y/Y and 16.4% Q/Q. This is in contrast with a trading volume of $24.37 billion during the quarter, which increased by 30.2% Y/Y, but decreased by 12.5% Q/Q. This is the second quarter in a row with decreasing trading volume. The management said in the earnings call that this behavior is in line with the overall decrease in US securities trading activity.

The decrease in trading volume amidst a growing total account balance, seems to be the result of a decreasing amount of new users to the platform. In the beginning, as most investors started to set up their portfolios, trading volume were high per user, and hence commissions. As more users are established, the trading volume per account tends to settle. This is in accordance to the company’s philosophy of not inducing users to trade more, only to generate more commission revenue, but to help them grow their accounts, by intelligently investing their assets. This makes sense in the long term. Bigger accounts drive more commissions per user and more interest income from margin trading.

Customers with deposits were 95,000 at the end of the quarter, a growth of 46.5% Y/Y and only 8.5% Q/Q.

Cash and equivalents at the of the quarter were $156.7 million vs. $167.9 million Q/Q. Based on the cash-burn rate, the company has about a year and a half to turn a profit, which seems to be possible.

Q3 Events

The company closed the acquisition of Marsco, a US broker with 30 years of operation and a self-clearing license. It expects to unleash synergies from such a license to improve profitability, along with the combination of Marsco’s expertise in the field and Tiger’s fintech capabilities, to launch new products over the next 6-12 months.

The company also acquired a license to offer brokerage services to Singapore residents, augmenting its geographical reach.

The company’s US subsidiary acquired a membership of the NFA, so its US customers now can trade US futures. The users of the platform now are able to see USA Level II real time market data.

The company continues to update its trading app every two weeks, and has upgraded its Tiger Community Interface with new educational resources.

Quarterly Takeaways

Most top-line and bottom-line items showed a nice growth Y/Y, but this fact is misguiding since Q2 2018 is a soft comp. A Q/Q comparison shows more reliable results, but an impact from the Chinese New Year on Q1 2019 forces the savvy investor to dig deeper.

Trading volume, and revenue from commissions continue to be weak, investors should closely watch this items, as further deceleration or decreases could impact future revenue growth, and thus the stock price.

I’m particularly pleased with bottom-line results. At this pace, it wouldn’t take long for the company to achieve profitability.

After the stock lost almost all of its value since topping at $23+in April, investors may be looking for signs to be optimistic about TIGR, so the pre-release rally may continue this week.

I recommend to wait for a couple of quarters, to see how the company drives trading volume growth with geographical expansions, and analysts are better suited to assess a proper valuation on this stock, after one more full year of financials to make comparisons and future forecasts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.