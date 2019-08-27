Buy Sharecare Pre-IPO At A 60%+ Discount With Remark Holdings

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Small and Micro subscribers - find out more here.

Sharecare's recent hiring of venerable investment bank Goldman Sachs, increasing promotional activity by co-founder Dr. Mehmet Oz and Wall Street's strong reception for smaller Health Care tech companies Livongo (NASDAQ: LVGO) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) leads many investors to believe that Sharecare will file for an Initial Public Offering very soon. Retail investors may have a rare opportunity to participate in Sharecare's IPO upside due to what appears to be a small cap marketplace anomaly. Tiny Remark Holdings' (NASDAQ: MARK) holds a 4.5% Sharecare equity stake but, based on recent share prices, trades at an enterprise value of less than half the value of its' Sharecare stake even at the lowest end of the likely Sharecare valuation spectrum.

Sharecare Valuation $Value of 4.5% Stake $Value Per Remark Share $1.5 Billion $67.5m $1.46 / share $2 Billion $90m $1.95 / share $2.6 Billion $117m $2.54 / share $3 Billion $135m $2.93 / share $4 Billion $180m $3.90 / share

Due to the star studded cast of backers behind Sharecare (including Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Oz, Discover Communications and Sony Pictures) and the broad consumer reach of Sharecare's offerings (Realage assessments for close to 20% of the adult US population) we expect significant retail investor interest in its initial public offering. Unfortunately for most retail investors, their only opportunity to participate in such high profile IPOs is by purchasing shares on the open market when the stock opens for trading. That typically means that they miss the majority of the IPO "pop" that many new issues in high demand see on their first day of trading. With most companies that go public, there is just no way to avoid that because any shares that could be purchased pre-IPO are only available to big institutions or very high net worth accredited investors who can put up many millions to buy in at pre-public market valuations. However, when Sharecare was being developed it hired a tiny company called HSW International (now called Remark Holdings) to lead the build out of its technology platform. For this service Remark was paid in shares of Sharecare stock that amounted to about 18% of the company back then. As Sharecare has acquired complementary companies/technologies and raised capital over the course of its ascendancy to high profile unicorn status, Remark's stake has been diluted to what is now about 4.5%-4.7% of Sharecare. Remark Holdings is still a very small company today but it is publicly traded with shares listed on the NASDAQ, so any investor can buy stock in Remark and benefit from the growth and eventual public marketplace valuation of Sharecare. While Remark also has other businesses that are its primary producers of revenue, the stock has fallen over the last year to levels as of today that we believe are substantially below the value of just the Sharecare stake alone. While this may be due in some part to investor concerns about management execution when the Sharecare stake is monetized (caused by prior asset sales that were completed at prices below what most investors were expecting like Vegas.com), we note that any sale of Sharecare equity will be restricted to prices agreed to by the Sharecare board (who would not want a sale below the last round) or it will be at prices set by market demand as part of or following the IPO.

Small and micro cap companies that don't have big Wall Street firm analysts covering them are often overlooked. Some would say that many such companies see their shares more than just ignored, some say they are manipulated by short sellers, market makers and even providers of financing. Whether any of that has contributed to Remark Holdings' current valuation is open for debate, but the bottom line is that the stock currently has a market cap as of today's (Friday August 24) trading of $25-$26 million. It has debt outstanding of a little over $10m for a total enterprise value of around $35-$36m.

Until Sharecare goes public and begins trading, its own valuation could be subject to some debate as the company has been very discreet in its dealings and rarely discloses valuation data related to its funding. The only recent exception of which we are aware was July 2018, when Sharecare raised $20m in a deal with Wells Fargo at a valuation of $2.6B. Some have argued that valuation could be on the high side because it was such a small raise from a buyer with a lending relationship. But others argue that $2.6B is actually low and also stale due to more recent events including a $20m investment from $14B New York Stock Exchange listed business partner Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and the overwhelmingly positive response by investors to initial public offerings by several other companies in the Health Tech space. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) and Livongo (NASDAQ: LVGO) are each trading much higher than their initial pricings. We note that neither of these companies is currently profitable and each indicated in their S1 (see Livongo here and Health Catalyst here) that their losses for FY 2018 were almost double the losses they sustained in 2017.

Sharecare Publicly Traded Comparables Name (ticker) 2017 EPS 2018 EPS 2017 Revenue 2018 Revenue Market Cap Livongo (LVGO) $(1.18) $ (2.02) $30m $68m $3.2B Health Catalyst (HCAT) $(12.13) $(23.76) $31m $57m $1.4B Sharecare ? ? $250m+ $300m+ $2B-$4B?

Even if an investor valued Remark's operating businesses at zero, the 46.1m Remark shares outstanding would make the stake in Sharecare alone worth somewhere between $1.46 and $3.90 per Remark share even with the most conservative valuation range for Sharecare (see chart above). Using the last documented valuation for Sharecare of $2.6B in July of 2018, that would equal $2.54 in value per Remark share. Even if you applied a 30% liquidity discount since the shares are not publicly traded yet, buyers of MARK shares in Friday's range of 50-60 cents are getting an ownership stake in Sharecare worth $1.75 per Remark share irrespective of any value that there may be in other Remark assets or businesses.

Some (including the author of this article and the CEO of Sharecare in an interview) believe the value of Sharecare in an IPO scenario are closer to the $4 Billion range, particularly given the $1.5B and $3B+ post IPO valuations for Health Catalyst and Livongo respectively when those two companies put together are still much smaller than Sharecare in terms of revenues, employees, breadth of offerings and consumer reach. Investors can plug in their own numbers for where they see the value of Sharecare, but I think the point is made quite clearly with the most conservative figures above. It is very likely that (at a minimum) there is close to $2 per share of Sharecare value per each Remark share as of today and that value will likely move substantially higher upon the filing of Sharecare's S-1 and with much more upside when Sharecare stock begins trading. With Remark stock trading in the 50-60 cent range, we believe this presents an enormously compelling opportunity to buy Sharecare IPO exposure at pre-IPO valuations that are usually only available to institutions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MARK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My intent in publishing this article is to inform investors about developments related to Sharecare and Remark Holdings. I did not and do not intend to suggest any specific action by any investor or shareholder and strongly suggest that any decision made to buy or sell shares of this stock be made after consultation with an investment advisor as to the suitability of such an investment. I currently own shares of MARK outright and in some managed accounts. I may buy or sell shares at any time based on market conditions and the trading price of MARK.