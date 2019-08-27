Nzuri Copper: An Attractive Merger-Arbitrage Opportunity That Carries Some Risks

Deals do sometimes fail to close, as most evident by Huayou Cobalt's recent decision to walk away from a cobalt mine investment.

Shares of NZC.AX are currently trading at A$0.29/share, so there is a potential merger-arbitrage opportunity of ~27.6% return that could be realized, assuming the previously agreed upon deal between Nzuri Copper and Xuchen becomes finalized (current estimate for completion is sometime in September).

Back in February, Nzuri received a cash offer of A$0.37/share by Xuchen International Limited, but there have been delays in closing the deal.

The Stage 1 DFS for the Kalongwe Project demonstrated strong project economics and low initial CAPEX requirement, but also assumed the use of much higher copper/cobalt prices, relative to today.

During the cobalt boom from 2017 up until early 2018, Nzuri Copper (OTCPK:NZRIF) was a standout performer, as the company boasts a very prospective and high-grade copper/cobalt project, Kalongwe (85% owned by Nzuri Copper, 10% owned by a local partner, and 5% owned by the government), located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Kalongwe Project is very advanced-stage, fully-permitted, and features a mineral ore reserve of 7.99 Mt @ 2.94% Cu and @ 0.34% Co, which are outstanding grades.

Source: Nzuri Copper February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Back in April 2018, Nzuri Copper published an updated Definitive Feasibility Study (NYSE:DFS) for the Kalongwe Project, which showed an after-tax NPV (10% discount rate) of USD$130 million and a very robust after-tax IRR of 76%.

Source: Nzuri Copper April 2018 Updated DFS

Annual production would be 18,657 tonnes of copper and 1,370 tonnes of cobalt (Cu/Co-in-concentrate), with a mine life of 8 years. The "catch", however, is that the above DFS assumes not only a 100% project basis, but also a copper price of $3.00/lb and a cobalt price of $36.93/lb. The initial CAPEX is a modest $53.12 million.

Now, commodities as we all know, can behave quite volatile at times, so that makes the process of trying to "peg" a long-term sales price for use in an economic study especially challenging.

For instance, currently, the copper price has retreated back to $2.58/lb, and there are fears that a global recession could be looming in the future.

Source: InfoMine

Furthermore, the price of cobalt has been decimated in recent years, as is now trading well off its previous highs set in early 2018 (over $40/lb), at "only" $14.29/lb.

Source: InfoMine

Clearly, a lot can happen/change in just a short period of time, and although it's worth mentioning that the Kalongwe Project has upside potential in the form of a Stage 2 expansion project, shown below, the overall value proposition that Nzuri Copper has to offer isn't quite what it once was when the cobalt market (and investors) was experiencing "peak euphoria".

Source: Nzuri Copper April 2018 Updated DFS

As highlighted above, the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for a possible stage 2 expansion (Option 4; DMS + Leach of Co & Rejects) at Kalongwe would offer up an after-tax NPV (10% discount rate) of $340 million and an after-tax IRR of 91%, assuming the same base case metals prices as previous ($3.00/lb copper and $36.93/lb cobalt) and 100% ownership stake. The mine life of Kalongwe would presumably be extended by ~7 years (14 years in total) and annual production would feature 10,230 tonnes of copper and 2,400 tonnes of cobalt (Cu cathode and Co hydroxide) during Stage 2 (which would begin 8 years after production began at Stage 1). Initial CAPEX was estimated at $270 million (with the plan being that it would be entirely sourced internally from free cash flow generated during Stage 1).

In any event, before the copper and cobalt markets both came apart at the seams in recent months, Nzuri Copper was making good progress at Kalongwe, and was even able to drum up enough interest from third parties to receive a A$0.37/share takeover bid back earlier this year, back in February.

Source: Nzuri Copper

The last quoted price of NZRIF is $0.24/share (~A$0.3548/share), which is still below the takeover bid. The more liquid shares of NZC.AX (the native ticker symbol for Nzuri) have pulled back quite a bit recently and are now trading at "only" A$0.29/share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Please note: As shown below, shares of NZRIF trade on the OTC Markets (OTC Pink/Pink Open Market) which can be highly illiquid. Speculators need to be aware of the risks involved when putting together their speculation thesis.

Source: OTC Markets

At this time, it's quite evident that the vast majority (if not all) of trading activity for Nzuri Copper currently occurs on the ASX, via shares of NZC.AX.

The current market cap of NZC.AX is ~A$85 million, while the takeover bid values Nzuri Copper at A$109.5 million. Again, the updated DFS for Kalongwe Stage 1 is an after-tax NPV (10% discount rate) of $130 million (~A$192 million), assuming a copper price of $3.00/lb and a cobalt price of $36.93/lb.

As an update on takeover proposal, the Scheme Implementation was originally scheduled to occur/be completed back in July, but was delayed, and is now expected to close sometime in September.

Source: Nzuri Copper July 2019 Press Release

Source: Nzuri Copper July 2019 Press Release

As highlighted above, the next major hurdle to clear is the "Final Court hearing for approval of the scheme", which is expected to take place in early September.

Worth noting, the Scheme meeting with Nzuri Copper shareholders did take place in August, and the proposal of a takeover from Xuchen International Limited (“Chengtun Bidder”) was almost-unanimously approved.

Source: Nzuri Copper August 2019 Press Release

Now, typically, when a takeover deal gets this far down the track, any "merger-arbitrage" window of opportunity that can be exploited to capture such a wide spread between the share price of NZRIF/NZC.AX relative to the proposed takeover offer starts to close substantially, as more confidence/certainty that the event will actually be finalized becomes the overriding narrative.

However, in the case of the proposed transaction between Nzuri Copper and Xuchen International Limited, it would seem that even during this late in the game, the market still has strong doubts that the deal will actually go through.

As mentioned earlier, the agree upon takeover bid that Nzuri Copper would receive in cash for relinquishing control over their Kalongwe Project is A$0.37/share, while the share price is currently trading at A$0.29/share; this merger-arbitrage opportunity presents a possible (but to be clear, still very speculative) ~27.6% return, if everything were to close smoothly by the end of September (or shortly thereafter).

Granted, by no means should a "done deal" be assumed, and there are certainly data points out there to suggest that prior agreements don't always work out in the end.

For instance, Huayou Cobalt most recently pulled out of a $66.3 million investment deal for a cobalt mine, also located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Source: Reuters

For speculators, from a risk vs. reward perspective, the merger-arbitrage opportunity that is currently present is the potential to receive a rather healthy return of ~27.6% for a holding period of just a little over a month (assuming everything goes right and the deal closes), while the risk could be to wind up with a copper/cobalt asset, in Kalongwe, that at today's metals prices by all means wouldn't be valued as highly as the NPV figure used in the updated DFS (or perhaps worth even as much as the current NZC.AX share price of A$0.29/share). In other words, the "worst-case" scenario for speculators daring enough to take on the Nzuri Copper trade at this time might be to end up with a "stranded" asset that would likely be re-rated downward to a value much less than the current share price or NZC.AX/NZRIF.

Worth emphasizing again, speculating in Nzuri Copper at this time is high-risk, as previously agreed upon deals between companies do sometimes fall apart at the very last minute (for whatever the reason); that's just the nature of the beast, when it comes to mining Mergers & Acquisitions. However, for the more daring and bold speculators, this potential opportunity to make some solid gains over a relatively short period of time could be worth further exploring at this juncture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.