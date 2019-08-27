iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF: A Good Way To Participate In The Growth In Several Technology Trends

ETF Overview

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) has a portfolio of U.S. real estate stocks. The fund tracks the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index. IYR provides a good way to participate in the technological trend in the next few years as it has a high exposure to REITs' operating communication towers and data centers. IYR's fund performance is inversely correlated to the treasury yield. Given the fact that the market may have priced in multiple rate cuts already, we think its risk and reward profile is not attractive especially if the Fed decides to not cut its key interest rate. Therefore, we recommend investors to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Fund Analysis

Positioned to capture several technological megatrends

Investors of IYR can benefit from several technological trends because IYR has a high exposure to specialized REITs. As can be seen from the chart below, specialized REITs represent nearly 34% of IYR's portfolio. This subsector includes mostly REITs operating communication towers, data centers, and self-storage spaces.

Source: iShares Website

The increasing digital activities and data consumption have helped to drive demand for data centers. According to Market Research Future, this market is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 28% through 2023. Similarly, the increasing data consumption for mobile devices and the future data demand from the Internet of Things and Internet of Cars should continue to drive strong demand for communication tower spaces. This type of REIT should be able to grow at a fast rate as each tower can host multiple tenants. In the self-storage space, the declining homeownership trend discussed earlier also increases the demand for self-storage spaces.

Residential REITs will benefit from favorable demographic trend

Residential REITs represent nearly 15% of IYR's portfolio. This subsector should continue to benefit from the trend of declining homeownership in the U.S. In PwC's latest report, the organization also observed the trend of younger generation population that seems to prefer rent rather than owning homes. As can be seen from the chart below, homeownership rates by age of household in the United States have gradually declined in the past two decades. PwC believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in "high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities."

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

A 2.8%-yielding dividend

IYR pays a 2.8%-yielding dividend. As the chart below shows, its dividend yield is now in the low end of its 5-year yield range.

Risks and Challenges

IYR has some exposure to retail sector

Retail REITs represent about 11% of IYR's portfolio. We do not like its exposure to retail sector because retail REITs have been combating against the rise of e-commerce in the past few years. As we know, many brick-and-mortar retailers such as department stores have been struggling to survive. There have been numerous store closures from well-known store chains in the past few years. In 2017, retailers closed a record 102 million square feet of store space. In 2018, U.S. retailers closed another 155 million square feet of store space. Unfortunately, this trend is not changing anytime soon. There have been 7,500 store closures in 2019 already and the number could exceed 12,000 stores by year end. In this challenging environment, it will be difficult for retail REITs to grow their revenue and maintain their bottom lines.

Is this the time to invest now?

Defensive sectors such as REITs are generally considered as bond proxy stocks and are sensitive to the change of interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, IYR's fund performance is inversely correlated with the 10-year treasury yield.

Like other defensive ETFs, IYR's fund price has also increased by 21.5% year-to-date thanks to declining treasury yield. However, we think the market has already priced in several rate cuts due to the uncertainties caused by escalating global trade tensions. If the U.S. economy remains healthy, we see no reason why the Fed will need to cut its key interest rate further. If the Fed decides to not cut its key interest rate in the fall, we may even see treasury yield moving up. This will suppress IYR's fund price. Therefore, this may not be the best time to invest in IYR.

Investor Takeaway

Despite IYR's strong growth profile thanks to its focus in specialized REITs that operates data centers and communication towers, we think the risk and reward profile is not compelling. Therefore, we would recommend investors to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.