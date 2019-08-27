SAS AB (SASDF) CEO Rickard Gustafson on Q3 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

SAS AB (OTC:SASDF) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Rickard Gustafson - President and CEO

Torbjorn Wist - EVP and CFO

Jacob Pedersen - Sydbank

Hans-Erik Jacobsen - Nordea

Achal Kumar - HSBC

Today, I'm pleased to present Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO; and Executive Vice President and CFO Torbjorn Wist.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you, and welcome, ladies, gentlemen, to this interim report for SAS third quarter. Today, we're going to follow the normal procedure, which means that I will start providing an overview of the quarter and give you some insights to our business. And I would then be follow our CFO, Mr. Torbjorn Wist, who will you take you through some further details in our numbers. And then at the end of this session, we will facilitate a Q&A session where you have the opportunity to ask us any of the questions that you may have. I hope that you also follow us online where you have the presentation. And I will try to prompt you to the page that we are speaking to.

So with that, I think we dig into it and I ask you to go through the first page, the highlights of Q3 2019. And I'm very pleased to report a stable operational quality during the whole summer season. And I will come back to more details on that shortly. But that is one reason why we've also been able to increase our revenues in the quarter. And revenues are up 3% to SEK13.5 billion which is actually satisfying in given the market conditions.

We also seen that the domestic European traffic came in a bit stronger than the early indications. When we entered into the summer the booking levels primarily for leisure travel to the Mediterranean, were not at levels where we wanted to be. It's picked up later during the summer to some extent, and we were able to report record number of passengers as well as in the month of June, as well as for July.

We have continued our good recent development related to revenue and yields, especially units revenue and our yield. They continue to be positive and but despite some of these positive things, we do report a earnings before tax at one SEK1.5 billion which is 500 million below the same quarter last year. So that is a clear signal that, you know, while our unit cost is not developing in the right direction, we need to drive further initiatives. And I will come back to that as well.

If I may take an outlook into the market about somewhat opportunities and challenges. In the short term, there is a new trend that we haven't seen in a while or a situation maybe it is not a trend, but rather a situation where we normally have seen a rather aggressive ASK growth every single program where every single year. This year, when we look into the next winter program, we see basically a flat development in terms of capacity versus last year where we have normally in the last few years seen 4% to 5% capacity growth.

So that's a good sign. Longer term, though, I'm more concerned because of the large orders of aircraft that all carriers have across Europe. And when they will deploy that metal, that is the risk for a significant increase in capacity and maybe even increase capacity over the demand. So longer term, it's more problematic. Short term, it's a positive.

We also experienced a weak Swedish krona, which is putting some significant impact into our results. And you will hear that as Torbjorn go through and explains why we are 500 million short in EBITDAR this year versus last year. One key reason is, of course, the development of the Swedish krona. Another reason is the development of fuel price. And of course, we also have the aftermath of the conflict by the conflict impacting that number. But you will hear more about that. But we are continuously concerned about the positioning of the Swedish krona that remains rather weak versus especially the U.S. dollar.

So those are the highlights. More of the financials, you will get more from Torbjorn shortly. But if I may then ask you to flip to the next page, I have unfortunately, to come back to the conflict. The unfortunate conflict we had in spring with our pilots and we were concerned about how long it would take for us to regain the trust among our customers after that conflict. And I am pleased to report that I think we have seen a rather rapid recovery in terms of customer confidence and looking after three months in isolation of the quarter, of course, you know, there's a big drop in number of passengers in the month of May given that we're not operating for two days.

But then in June, we report the best month ever in SAS history, and also we reported July a record July, 4th of July. So customers quickly came back. And I believe that is a proof point that we have an attractive customer offering. We have further enhanced and improved our offering throughout the quarter. We have continued to adopt our offering to seasonality and added more leisure routes for - overseas and routes during the summer program where our customers has responded well.

And also we have had a very, very robust operational, quality driven significant customer satisfaction. And I think that one is significant and worthwhile doing a little bit further deep dive into. So if I may ask you to swap to flip to the next page, give you some highlights of the operational quality during the summer.

We know and we acknowledge that last year - last summer was not a great summer from an operational point of view for SAS. We had a number of issues that we wrestled with. After that summer we have taken the time to investigate the root causes of our issues, and we've taken a number of actions. And I'm very pleased to see that those actions have paid dividends during this summer.

Some other things that we have done is on this left hand side of this chart. And let me quickly go through some of them with you. We have more seasonal capacity in terms of employees that are manning our ground handling activities and our technical services, which has provided us more flexibility during the summer, which are proving very, very important.

Our network team, they have rethinking or rethought or redesign the network to some extent adding some more kind of slack into the network so in order for us to cope with a digested Central European airspace. So some of the maybe potential delays will not actually be escalated throughout the full day, but rather managed and contained during that particular flight. That has proven to be very successful.

Our operating control center, they have had two extra aircraft at their disposal to deploy to cover up for unscheduled technical downtime or maintenance, which has also proven to be effective. And then we have equipped our colleagues with more digital tools to aid customers both during irregularities, but also during normal procedures so that they can walk the floors at the airport and engage with customers and aid them where they are without having to queue in front of a desk.

All of this has paid off, and I'm proud to present some of those key metrics on the right hand side of this chart where regularity is up significantly versus last year and well above 99%, which is very, very satisfying. We also see that functionality has improved significantly versus last year, even though this is 15 minute functionality, even though 75% is not in line with our long term target but for a summer season with congested airports, it's a rather strong number and I think it's that ranks and stacks well with our other carriers across Europe.

And we see the response from our customers that we see a report, a significant increase in our customer satisfaction index. Normally during the summer season, we have lower satisfaction primarily due to kind of the congested airports, a number of passengers that are not as frequent and familiar with aviation transportation but this summer, those numbers have increased.

And I believe that even though that we have made some investments and there have been some additional costs to secure this stability, I believe that has paid-off in terms of investment and a proof point for that is that I put a new metric for year the cost of claims as an index this is the index to what you paid in claims costs this year versus last year. And we are at index 66, which is, of course, a significant reduction in claims paid during this year versus last year.

Another area like I draw your attention to is related to sustainability, and that's on the next page. Sustainability is for us an existential issue. We need to demonstrate clear leadership on transforming our industry towards more sustainable aviation. Our customers demand that our corporate customers demand it, other stakeholders around us demand it and our employees demand it. We want to make sure that we secure that people can continue to enjoy the freedom of aviation. We want to make sure that aviation can continue to contribute to the wealth and well-being of our societies and the people have a chance to get inspired by meeting other people and other cultures.

The only way forward to do that longer term for the generations to come is that we here now start the journey towards a more sustainable aviation. And we've done a number of things and you know that we have aggressive targets that you see on this chart longer term, you know, that will work both in many dimensions we’ll work short term, reducing our emissions here now by introducing new and more fuel efficient aircraft, reducing weight on our aircraft through a new interior, or asking our customers or incentivizing our customers to preorder food and drinks.

We do a number of things to reduce emissions here now. We also engage actively for the next generation of aviation. And hereby Airbus has selected SAS as a partner to help them aid them in their research for the next generation of aircraft. So we haven't engaged with them in that space.

But then we also know that we need to find a bridge between today and that future that will come. And for us that bridge will require more access to bio based or sustainable jet fuels. Therefore, SAS is also actively engaged in trying to drive incentives to provide for large scale. bio based or jet fuel production in Scandinavia.

So those are our activities. And I also like to share with you some proof points what we have done also in this quarter in this respect. We have taken delivery of new aircraft. There are three new Airbus 320neos entered into our fleet. And we also during the high season, we took delivery of a new white board aircraft, a brand new Airbus 330 enhanced that will replace an old 340 aircraft that we had at a spare aircraft.

So that is now being you know, I've left the fleet. And also, from a customer point of view, we now have a fleet with the same exact comfort and interior across all of our fleet, including our spare aircraft.

So that's a major step. We have also introduced an opportunity for customers to voluntarily purchase biofuel, even though we know that this is not a massive uptake on this, but it's an opportunity to provide for customers to do good and contribute if they like to, and also put the spotlight and create some transparency around the cost for biofuel versus for some fuel. We do it. We have no intention to do any margin on this. We sell did that at cost, but it's actually something that we think is good for customers to have that option and create that transparency.

We also announced that we are going to remove our tax free store on board. It's also a move in the right direction where we said that we cannot in 2019 continue to fly heavy bottles of liquor across the world, but rather find ways for our customers to purchase those items when they land either at their home destination or their outbound destination. So we were going to find other ways for customers to get our customers without us flying it around on board.

I mentioned the partnership with Airbus. We signed that partnership in the beginning of the summer season. We are actively engaged with Airbus and we believe that we want to make sure that we contribute to the extent that we can to ensure that we see a future for a zero emission aviation industry in maybe the 15 to 20 year horizon.

But we also know that as of today, we can't eliminate a 100% of our emissions. We still emit CO2 into the atmosphere where we operate, and therefore we continue our efforts to CO2 compensate for our EuroBonus numbers. And I think we have in this quarter, we have compensated for more than 3.5 million trips representing 38% of our tickets in this quarter. So sustainability will be continued to be a key strategic initiative for SAS.

But let me talk about costs and cost development, and then I ask you to move to the next page. We are standing firm on our targets deliver across efficiency savings of 900 million for this fiscal year. In this quarter, we deliver just about 200 million. So year-to-date for the first three quarters of this year we are up at around 600 million, about 300 million to go in the last quarter and we are standing firm on that target.

But we also recognize that despite that we do this efforts, our unit cost is actually increasing. You saw that on my overview that unit cost is up, up just over 2%. Even if you do it on an adjusted basis for FX and fuel, it's still up north of 2%.

There are some strike effects in those numbers, but still the efforts that we do in the cost program are barely mitigating the underlying cost deflation in our business. So with that said, we also know that we are facing further headwinds going forward. We see a very volatile jet fuel price at the moment. It has been actually moving in our dimension in the right direction, but it's still rather volatile.

The Swedish krona as continues to develop negatively also in the eyes of SAS versus some other key currencies and likely against the U.S. dollar. We have not seen a drop in demand yet on Swedish domestic though there has been a drop in demand not for our SAS, but in the market as such, there's been a demand drop for a Swedish domestic. I'm pleased, though, that we are holding the fort quite good both in that market.

But we take notice and we know that there is a strong correlation between GDP development and demand for aviation services. So if we're going to see a decline in GDP, we will know that that also will decline, mean a decrease in demand since those two parameters are highly correlated. So that's something to watch for.

And that's and then as I mentioned in the longer term, what's going to happen to capacity and those fairly sizable order books? So altogether, this means that, you know, we are, you know, pleased that we maintain our momentum in our cost journey and we are determined to deliver that for the full year this year. But looking ahead, we acknowledge and understand that we need to do more things. We need to drive further efficiency and flexibility going forward and to give you some flavor on that, I ask to flip to the next page where I'm going to give you some ideas on areas where we see that there are still opportunities for SAS to grab in the years to come. And that's where we believe that we can drive further efficiency and flexibility.

Starting then with the one type fee to single type fee, of course that will have a huge impact on our sales in a positive sense moving forward as we get more and more 320 neos delivered, a single type fleet with reduced complexity and improved cost efficiency in our business. That's something that we need to make sure that we realize the value in that.

Another area where we know and we must continue to drive our digitalization automation efforts and also our lean activities. Lean has proved to be very powerful management philosophy with having excellent departments. We are now also expanding that into our ground handling and we couple that with a aggressive digitalization automation efforts. There are still a number of manual tasks performed in aviation and therefore also in SAS and we need to find a way to automate a number of those. There are opportunities that we need to grab in the near future.

Thirdly, we believe that a sizable potential in further improve our asset utilization by streamlining our very complex planning procedures that we have. It's a very challenging task to set up a network and plan each and every individual aircraft. When that aircraft should depart, what network that aircraft should fly, when it needs to be into say kind of overhaul and tax on maintenance part of that with availability of crew to do all of that creates a lot of slack and buffers in the system by improving robustness and transparency and using technology and we can improve utilization of our assets and this is significant gain to get from that longer term,

And finally, our operating model has proven to provide further flexibility and efficiency. And I think we can continue to optimize our operating model to increase our ability to adapt to seasonality and also drive further efficiency.

As of the day, I'm not prepared to give you kind of a numbers on how much value we see in these areas, but we identify that there are tangible benefits derived from this area that we need to go after. And in order to ensure that we start to dig deep in these areas and we start to build robust plans and the path forward, I'll set the new organizational structure in place as of 1st of October, and to see that on the right hand side of this chart, where it is going to be clear that the responsibility and ownership to drive these further efficiencies will be clearly articulated and owned within this organization.

So the key changes here, as I'd like to point out is that previously we operated all of what we call operations in one entity. I now split that into where Simon Hansen steps up and takes responsibility, to what we call Airline Operation. That is responsibility for our ASK operation i.e. or the flight operations that we do to from within Scandinavia originates from here.

We also have our direct lease operation will sort under Simon's responsibility, as well our South Ireland operations. So our operating model basically will be under his regime and he will also take charge in relation to drive further utilization of assets. It's going to be key also for his responsibility going forward and also realizing the benefit from a onetime fleet.

We create the second unit out of operations that we call Airline Services where Kjetil Håbjørg will take on the operational responsibility for Ground Handling, Technical Maintenance and Cargo. And of course, here we see further opportunities to drive automation, leverage lean as I described before and drive further [deteriorations] to drive efficiencies.

And the third thing I like to point out is that previously we had our commercial agenda spread on different functions. Now those are being consolidated under one entity and under and [indiscernible] responsibility. This will eliminate some of the redundancies that we have built into the system. I think that will strengthen our ability to have a clear and tangible strategic direction for our customer offering and better prioritize where we spend our money going forward in terms of building our customer proposition.

So this is kind of the foundation that we have in order to drive further efficiencies. And I'm sure in the future we will come back to you and share more insights on how we see opportunities to drive further efficiencies under these headings, delivered by this organization.

So with those comments, I like to pause and stop kind of the overall presentation and hand over to our CFO, Torbjorn Wist to provide some more knowledge and depth around our numbers. So, Torbjorn please.

Torbjorn Wist

Yes, thank you Rickard.

If we could start with Page 9, with a high level summary of the quarterly results. First of all, as Rickard touched on, we're pleased to see that we had an increase on our top line, which shows a healthy increase of 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Approximately half of this increase stems from currency, whereas the main contributor is behind the underlying improvements are improved passenger and charter revenues, a higher degree of ancillary revenues, increased sales of year bonus points, as well as increasing credit card fees.

If we turn to OpEx, this has increased with 7.4% a year-over-year and approximately 60% of this increase is currency related and effects of the historically weak Swedish krona versus the dollar which continues to inflate our cost base.

The other factor is the increase in jet fuel costs, which amounts to 277 million or 11% increase. The recent decline in jet fuel prices have been offset by our hedges, which year-over-year have moved from positive to negative territory.

If we look at our earnings and we notice that despite the increase in revenues, our EBITDA has decreased with over 25% year-over-year. Besides the weak Swedish krona and jet fuel costs that I just touched on, the pilot union strike had a negative impact on earnings before tax, amounting to some SEK185 million in the quarter.

If we look at some of the other key metrics, we notice that the effects of the strike reduced capacity, as well as revenue passenger kilometres by minus 1% and minus 3% respectively. We are pleased to see that the positive underlying unit revenue, which you mentioned a couple of quarters, continues in our third quarter and compared to last year, the currency adjusted figure is up nearly 2%.

The currency adjusted unit cost of ex-jet fuel increases with over 2% compared to last year. But if you adjust for the reduced capacity due to the strike, we would actually show a flat unit cost year-over-year.

With that I would like to turn to Page 10, to look at the revenue development in some more detail. Year-over-year, revenues increased by SEK406 million versus last year. And as mentioned, approximately half of this comes from the currency. If we look at the passenger traffic or passenger revenues, the main drivers behind the improvement is explained by continued good yield development, which is up 390 million. We also see good contribution from other traffic revenues, which are up 80 million year-over-year and this includes things like sale of pre-seating, as well as charter. We also see an increase in the other operating revenues, including a stronger sale of EuroBonus points and an increase of credit card fees.

On the negative side, we notice a decline in capacity which hit negatively with nearly 100 million. The decline in capacity is mainly an effect of the strike. Also a slightly lower load factor compared to last year decreased revenues with a bit over 200 million.

Our cargo revenues show a decline of 68 million compared to last year due to lower volumes. Approximately one-third of this or 21 million is strike related, 11 million relate to price level because the price in cargo was very linked to jet fuel. But the remainder of the decline is mainly related to increased competition, which leads to the price pressure.

So if we turn to the OpEx development on Page 11. As you will have seen, the operating expenses increased with some 722 million compared to last year. Approximately 60% is related to FX, which has a total negative current effect of 428 million. Adjusted for the currency effect increased in OpEx was nearly 300 million, which corresponds to an increase of approximately 3% year-over-year.

Looking at the currency adjusted OpEx, the main drivers behind the increase can be found in the higher jet fuel costs. Although the jet fuel price is lower than the same quarter last year, our hedges for the quarter offset the decline in prices.

Another factor is personnel costs, which increased with 83 million. This increase is related to an increase in FTE, primarily in ground, which is closely linked to the operational quality initiatives which helped secure the summer, as well as standard salary increases.

Also, what leads cost to an increase of more than 30 million a year-over-year? Since last year, we have introduced to hot spare aircraft that we can utilize in situations with traffic disruptions. Even though this is associated with slight increasing costs, it does reduce the potential claims cost significantly. And as Rickard mentioned the - when you look at the index, it clearly shows a significant reduction in the irregularity costs year-over-year.

If you turn to the points that have mitigated the increase in OpEx, we notice that lower government charges mainly driven by the reduced capacity during the days of the strike when we don't pay the airport, landing fees, et cetera but this is also an area where we've had continuous efficiency initiatives. And we also noticed a decrease in other expenses. And it is mainly an effect of our stable and efficient operations during the quarter, which reduces the cost for traffic to services.

If we turn to Page 12, to describe the current jet fuel and currency hedges, SAS hedging strategy allows us to share some of the upside when the fuel price decreases in the market while protecting against the downside with upward movement. And this is important given the volatility we are seeing.

For the coming quarter, we have hedged 68% of the consumption at a maximum price of $687 per tonne. So if the jet fuel would decrease to levels below $678 per tonne, the 68% of our fuel costs would be locked in at 678, whereas we would benefit with 32% all, call it the additional decrease in the price.

For foreign currency, our policy is similar to our jet fuel, where we hedged 40% to 80% of the expected deficit and surplus currency for the next 12 months. In terms of Norwegian krone, which is our largest surplus currency, 60% was hedged for the next 12.

If we look at call it our general currency exposure, a weakening of the Norwegian krona against SEK of 1% will generates a negative earnings impact of SEK58 million excluding hedge effects.

Whereas on the other side, a weakening of the dollar against the SEK would generate positive earnings impact of 126 million, excluding hedge effects. And just to note, we have hedged 51% of the dollars for the next 12 months.

As you can see in the table, you can see that an appreciation of SEK0.5 from the current level of 9.5 and a decrease of $100 per metric tonnes in terms of jet fuel from the current levels, would equal a decrease of cost amounting to 200 million during the remaining three months of the fiscal year. If the market on the other hand develop in the opposite direction, this would increase by the corresponding amount.

If we move to Page 13, for our debt maturity profile in aircraft orders, the current maturity profile is basically unchanged compared to last quarter, and shows robustness as well as the minimal long term funding with. Our aircraft orders also remain firm and compared to our communication last quarter, during the third quarter, we have received four deliveries from Airbus with A320neo and one A330. The A330 replaces an older and less efficient A340 and during the fourth quarter of our fiscal year we expect an additional two neos to be delivered. Our CapEx remain unchanged in terms of the estimate for the year and we expect that to come in at about 7 billion for 90.

If we move to Page 14, you can see the development in our cash position. Cash flow from operations during the last year contributed to positively with nearly 3 billion of which [1.17] some changes in working capital. We have made and continue to make significant investments in new aircraft, which in turn decrease cash with over 6 billion. And this includes 1.1 billion of pre delivery payments to aircraft manufacturers.

At the same time, we have also sold aircraft and other fixed assets for 2.5 billion. We have divested our shareholding in Air Greenland for nearly 0.4 billion. Altogether, this is generally the positive cash flow contribution of 2.9 billion from sales of aircraft and affiliated entities over the past 12 months.

The redemption of our preference shares reduced cash with a total of 1.2, it include the final dividend. And if we look at our external financing, the increase was 0.3 billion. During the period we have issued new loans amounting to 2.6 billion and amortized 2.3 billion, of which 1.6 billion is related to the repayment of the convertible bond. Altogether this leaves us with a strong cash position of 7.3 billion at the end of the period compared to 8.5 last year.

If we look at our financial targets, it is worth reiterating that all these metrics are based on a rolling 12 months metrics and are not just impacted by the financial developments this quarter, but also the preceding three quarters. If we start with the return on invested capital, the decrease from last quarter is driven by the weaker EBIT during the last 12 months period where earnings have been affected by the metrics such as higher fuel costs so the weak Swedish krona, as well as the full effects of the pilot union strike. The invested capital, which is found in the denominator, has at the same time increased, driven by the renewal of the fleet.

Our adjusted net debt to EBITDAR increased to 3.8 times compared to 3.4 times last quarter, and this increase is mainly driven by increases in financial net debt, as well as the weak EBITDAR development due to the factors mentioned like fuel, currency and strike.

The financial preparedness is fairly unchanged compared to last quarter and increases with one percentage point compared to the last quarter. The decrease since the end of last year is primarily related to the redemption of the preference share and the repayment of the convertible bond, which has decreased our cash position.

Before I hand back the call, I'd like to talk you through our outlook for the rest of the year. And as been the previous quarter, the outlook remains unchanged where it is going to be challenging to reach a positive result before taxes and items affecting comparability for the full year.

If we start with our full year capacity growth, it remains unchanged at minus 1% for the fiscal year. In our Q2 update the capacity, growth was reduced mainly because of loss capacity during the strike, but also some flight delays of new aircraft, as well as updated maintenance schedules.

We have also updated our outlook taking into account the weak Swedish kronor to dollar FX rate and we continue to see negative development and believe that Swedish kronor depreciated in a further 1.15% during the quarter itself.

We have seen a small decline in the jet fuel price, which is positive but again, that is offset by the hedges. In terms of our efficiency program, our assumptions remain unchanged and the full effect of the pilot strike, which was estimated to be 650 million came in 650 million for the year. Our outlook for the year remains unchanged.

And with that, I'd like to conclude my section and hand back to Rickard, who will summarize this morning's presentation before opening up for Q&A.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you, Torbjorn.

And if you go to the final page, the summaries and key takeaways, please. Just to summarize what we have been through this morning, of course, that we are very pleased with the improved operational quality that we're seeing throughout the high season and the resulting improvement in revenues from that is satisfying. We see a disappointing decline in earnings driven by three very distinct reasons. The FX, as you heard, the fuel and the conflict.

We will note that our efficiency program is on track and we are determined to deliver the 900 million for the full year but we acknowledge that looking ahead, we need to continue to drive new and further initiatives to strengthen our competitiveness and flexibility and in order to do that and today, announce a new organization to ensure that we can accelerate the pace in our transformation and also drive accountability to identify new areas and new efficiency measures. And as you heard Torbjorn mentioned, we reiterate our outlook from the second quarter that it remains challenging to deliver a positive result for the full year 2019.

So with that, I'd like to end the formal presentation and ask the operator to help us to facilitate the Q&A session. Thank you very much and operator, please help.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jacob Pedersen

I just have a question regarding your unit costs. And now even if we adjust for the strike, you say that the unit costs have been flat this quarter. And we are going through a period where you gain very much from your efficiencies, SEK900 million in this year, I can't remember when you've done that last time. And how is your view going forward on your ability to lower unit cost? You're in an environment where almost all of your competitors are lowering their cost.

Torbjorn Wist

Yes, you are right. We acknowledge that we have not been able to reduce the unit cost with the pace that we would desire. We acknowledge that most of our efforts in terms of creating cost efficiency within the $900 million for this year will basically be to mitigate inflation. And we need to do more.

And that's why I announced this organization, I believe that in those four areas that I outlined during the presentation, I'm absolutely convinced that there is more cost efficiency to derive from those, and we need to realize and capture them. It's not going to be a quick fix. It's not something that you can expect in a quarter. But over, starting now and over the next few years, you will see a constant involvement of SAS in all of those areas that will help drive further efficiency and reduce our unit cost.

But in terms of actual kronor and the implication on the unit cost, I need to come back at a later stage when we're bit further down the planning for this.

Jacob Pedersen

That's perfectly understandable, because single-type fleet, I acknowledge that that will bring you some positives. But it's some years until we're there. So in the meantime, all your competitors will be moving. And I think looking for the past couple of years, you've had the advantage of lowering costs faster than your competitors. I mean, it seems to have switched now. Do you feel confident that this organizational change, combined with other things, will bring you back in the lead when it comes to unit cost decrease?

Torbjorn Wist

Yes, we have to. We have to continue to lower our cost. We are fully aware of that, and we need to drive further productivity and efficiency in our business. And we are brutally aware of the fact that if we can't do this or airline's that can't continue to drive a rapid pace in its transformation, well, they run into significant problems and many of them cease to exist.

And SAS has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to drive efficiency in the last few years. And we just need to maintain that momentum. Of course it's getting more and more complicated as we move forward. But it's clear that we have a line of sight of some significant improvement in these areas that we just need to go after and realize as quickly as possible.

Jacob Pedersen

Then a short-term question. You had steep earnings decline so far this year. What are your views and what are the ups and downs in terms of trying to stop it, or at least lower the earnings decrease in the last quarter of 2018-2019?

Torbjorn Wist

Well, the good news that I'll bring to your attention, which is: I'm pleased to say that we have been able throughout this year to hold up our unit revenue and our yield. In the short-term, as we look forward to go into the next winter program, we see that for the first time in many-many years, we see a flat growth in terms of capacity.

Normally, we'd get 5%, around 4%-5% capacity growth every single program or season. And this year is flat. So that's a short-term good news, I believe. And I also think that some of these issues that we have related to fuel, we're going to reach kind of end of that tail as we move into the fourth quarter as well.

So there are some other dynamics as we move into the fourth quarter. But the macro development and the Swedish krona will remain an issue.

Jacob Pedersen

How about the 737Max, coming into service at some point in the [Technical Difficulty ] growth aspirations for 2020 because of the Max issues; when do you see - and Boeing has continued producing the Max aircraft. So will there be a ketchup effect of a sudden increase in capacity [indiscernible]?

Rickard Gustafson

I think to some extent, carriers have replaced the Max's through ad-hoc wet leases, so they're basically maintaining some of their capacity. There is, of course, a longer-term risk that there will be - we will see overcapacity and the so-called ketchup effect from the Max. There might be something as such a scenario. But it's a bit early to tell. But as I mentioned, I think a large part has been replaced already through ad-hoc wet leases among many of the operators.

And the next question comes from the line of Hans-Erik Jacobsen from Nordea. Please go ahead.

Hans-Erik Jacobsen

With regard to developments in Sweden according to our personal data, at least domestic traffic have been down quite considerable during the summer. And if I understand you right, you said that you have no drop in demand in Sweden. Can we assume that you'll continue to gain market share in Scandinavia and then particularly in Sweden?

Rickard Gustafson

Well, it is correct that there has been a drop in general demand for domestic aviation or capacity in Sweden, that is correct. We have also noted the what - Swedavia, the main airport operator here in Sweden, what they have reported. And they have reported a significant drop in terms of domestic passengers.

In our numbers, we maintain or we have our domestic, Swedish-domestic business is flat versus last year in terms of number of passengers, where we've also been able to maintain some of our margins. So from that point of view, I think the answer is yes. It would much imply that we have gained market share in Sweden.

And the next question comes from the line of Achal Kumar from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Achal Kumar

So just following up on the last question about the demand. I know you talked about the Sweden demand. But if you could please further elaborate in terms of demand in the context of building environmental sensitivity and not only in Sweden, but across the Nordic market. So if you could please elaborate on that. How do you see that going ahead?

Rickard Gustafson

The whole kind of movement related to sustainability is definitely something that is top of mind among many within media, and I think that in the broader general society. I think some other transportation means have seen a significant positive impact of this. I think you'll see rail based services has increased, at least in Sweden and in Denmark, as far as I'm aware. But the demand for aviation or for our offering is hard to articulate that we're seeing a clear shift in the demand or in booking levels despite maybe Sweden that we talked about.

Otherwise, it's been holding up pretty flat. And we have reported strong numbers throughout July and June. And I believe that also our competitors have reported strong numbers in terms of passenger loads for the summer.

So, so far we don't see a significant implication from the sustainability debate. But it's definitely something that we take extremely seriously. We agree that, for aviation, it is an existential issue. And we need to drive towards a more sustainable industry, quickly, in order to avoid that we will see a negative impact in demand, in order to avoid that the new kind of regulation being put in force in trying to reduce ability for people to travel.

So if we don't do things right here, we may see this in the future. But here and now, I can't point to a significant drop in demand driven by the sustainability debate as of now.

Achal Kumar

In the same context, do you see any further - any risk of further increase in the environmental tax from the government?

Rickard Gustafson

Yes. I think it's pretty clear that across Europe and other parts of the world, this is a very-very significant topic. And it creates a lot of political interest and pressure. And I believe that if aviation as an industry fails to articulate a trustworthy roadmap towards a more sustainable industry, and not just hide behind an aggressive goal by 2040, by 2050, but articulate a clear roadmap from now to the future with tangible sub goals. If we can't do that, I think the risk for further political involvement and regulation is significant.

Achal Kumar

On the - otherwise I wanted to understand - so you have already reported a nine-month result. And still you have kept your outlook unchanged. So it's just a question of one quarter. So what sort of uncertainty you see in the Q4, which has held you from giving any explicit profit guidance? I mean, so how big is that uncertainty? So if you could please speak about that?

Rickard Gustafson

I will, and I'll start and then maybe Torbjorn, if you want to join in this conversation as well. I will drive through two things. Firstly, we are still concerned about the development of the Swedish krona. It has further deteriorated during the summer, and that trend is something that creates an headache for us.

We also note, even though I've said that as of now we haven't seen a significant shift in demand, but we know that the demand for aviation services, as I said, is clearly correlated to GDP development.

If we now are kind of on the edge or at the crossroads where we might have to live with a different economic environment for a while, that will have implications. And therefore, we said that there is still so much uncertainty. So we maintain our prognosis or forecast from Q2

Torbjorn, would you like to add to this?

Torbjorn Wist

No, I think, I mean, if you looked at, call it, our results year-to-date, we are SEK440 million in negative territory in terms of results before items affecting comparability. And given the uncertainties that Rickard just mentioned, we still see it's going to be a bit challenging to reach a positive contribution. So that is why our prognosis remain unchanged.

Achal Kumar

Other thing I wanted to bit more understanding about your new organization structure, so you have put it like you want to cut the cost and hence you are coming up with a new organization structure. I mean, I get that.

But if you could please elaborate a bit more on this that how you are trying to increase your bottom line through - doing this by a new organization structure? I mean, I understand that you're distributing the liabilities and all that sort of things, the responsibilities and everything that I could understand. But how could you sort of improve your bottom line by doing this, please?

Torbjorn Wist

Short-term, I think there are some opportunities to flatten the organization and thereby eliminate some of the overhead cost, short-term. I think by consolidating some units, you will find that there will be some synergies by - there's some overlap in responsibilities that will combine into one entity and that will drive some cost savings.

But to manage expectations here, I think those are tangible and will be delivered. But the long-term, where we have some more kind of sizable opportunities will be under those headings that I described that we need to get more in-depth plans and details around. We know that there is a price to gain if we go down that path. We just need to define the roadmap and the activities to realize that potential.

So there is certainly some potential, yes, from the reorganization in terms of cost take up, but it's fairly limited versus where the big value lies in those other headings that I described.

Achal Kumar

Sorry, the last question - I'm so sorry for such a long list of questions. I just - the last thing I wanted to understand about your regional operations, about your white labeling operations. So now what's the status? Who's doing it and then what level and then that’s all please.

Rickard Gustafson

Right. Now we have a fairly sizable wet lease operation. We operate a number of aircraft on a wet lease basis, primarily regional jets and turbo props. We deploy 30 to 34 aircraft. It depends a bit on season, on a wet lease basis through a handful of partners where seat just being largest partner of ours at the moment. So it's a sizable operation for us.

Achal Kumar

And in terms of profitability?

Rickard Gustafson

Well, it has really helped to improve our overall profitability. And those routes that these aircraft operate, we could not do with a large 320neo operation. But now we can keep them and we can maintain them at profitability, and they provide and also feed the traffic into our main airports in Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

So they are an integrated part of our business model and they operate - enable us to operate a number of thinner flows in a profitable way that we could not do in our own regime.

And we have a follow-up question from the line of Jacob Pedersen, from Sydbank. Please go ahead.

Jacob Pedersen

Yes, it's been - yes, I'm just coming back now. It's been some months now since the pilot strike. What is your feel for upcoming negotiations with other employee groups in terms of their wanting to push through salary increases and improved conditions in line of what the pilots achieved?

Rickard Gustafson

I am hopeful in this respect. I think that it was pretty clear to all of us that the negative implication from the conflict and the - how that hurts the Company and how that actually, rather, erodes our ability to provide job security.

I believe that we have, throughout the years, been able to have a strong commitment and engagement from our employees, drive significant change in this business. We will need to continue to do that going forward.

And I'm positive. I believe that we should be able to do this in collaboration with our unions. Because at the end of the day, we strive for the same objective. We want to create a long-term, sustainable and profitable company. And that is the only kind of job guarantee that is worth its name on the paper.

As there are no further questions, I'll hand it back to the speakers.

Rickard Gustafson

Right, I think we are in - our hour is up. So I'd like to thank you for joining us this morning. I thank you for your interest in SAS, and I wish you all a very good day. Thank you. And I think we'll close the call now.

Torbjorn Wist

Thank you.

