CK Hutchison And The Political Risk - Hong Kong Is Not The Problem

This does on the other hand not mean that the company is not facing considerable political risk.

The stock of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:CKHUF; OTCPK:CKHUY) has taken quite some beating recently as has the Hang Seng index (HXSUF). Amidst enduring protests and political uncertainties regarding the city's future status this seems hardly surprising at first glance. That it would affect Hong Kong businesses if the city was to end up in chaos or become a mere part of China cannot be denied. More so as CK Hutchison's founder (or more precisely the founder of one of the company's it emerged from) Sir Ka-Shing Li has spoken out on the matter in a rather cryptic way leaving quite some room for interpretation. So caution seems well warranted.

Sir Ka-Shing Li, founder of Cheung Kong and Senior Advisor of CK Hutchison; source: CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

And yet I do believe that whatever the outcome for Hong Kong may be, it does not pose that great a risk to CK Hutchison in reality. On the other hand this does not mean that the company is not exposed to considerable political risk. But one should look at Hong Kong's former motherland to find the source of said risk rather than to China.

Limited Exposure To Hong Kong And China

I come to that conclusion not by means of political assessment of the current situation - in truth, it is hard to predict the actions of a secretive autocracy; after all even democratic governments tend to be unpredictable at times as of lately - nor can I claim to see the meaning of Mr. Li's ancient poem clearer than any other - I admittedly never particularly enjoyed the analysis pf poetry. My thesis stems from a more prosaic fact: Since CK Hutchison was separated from now independently listed CK Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:CHKGF), both Hong Kong and China account for less than a fifth of revenue and even loss of profit. As of the first half of 2019, Hong Kong accounted for a mere 1 percent of EBIT. China accounted for 13 percent. Given the conglomerate structure that combines vastly different businesses from telecommunications to mining (which naturally operate at different margins) under one roof I believe it prudent to emphasize profit rather than revenue.

China and Hong Kong combined generate but 14 percent of EBIT and 13 percent of EBITDA as of the first half 2019. The relative importance of the Hong Kong market has even diminished slightly compared with 2018.

Brexit

As I laid out in more detail before CK Hutchison's most important single market is the United Kingdom. At 16 percent of revenue, the country accounts for 22 percent of the company's profit. Especially CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CKISF; OTCPK:CKISY) in which CK Hutchison owns a 75.67 percent controlling interest relies heavily on the UK market. The telecommunications division also has a strong presence with only Italy accounting for a larger portion of 3 Group Europe's business.

The UK market being more important the (Greater) Chinese would seem to be good news in terms of political risk at the moment. Unfortunately, like Hong Kong, Britain faces some uncertainty as well - though admittedly of a less martial kind. While in the former protectorate the people take to the street to demand a change in government, the former mother land has seen just that happened but weeks ago. With Boris Johnson being elected leader of the Conservative party and subsequently Prime Minister the UK is now lead by a committed Brexiteer who repeatedly stated his intentions to leave the European Union without a deal if need be (it should nonetheless be noted that a deal is still regarded favorable). Notably other declared Brexiteers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg (Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House) or Michael Gove (Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster; effectively a minister without portfolio) have taken key positions in the new government.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; source: Conservative Party

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons; source: UK Parliament

Thus while protests escalated in Hong Kong, at the same time the odds of a no-deal scenario increased over in Britain. Undeniably, the ever growing possibility of a hard Brexit without a deal poses a risk to CK Hutchison.

Even now, without it having happened, Brexit has already begun to negatively affect the company. Sterling's considerable loss in value compared to the dollar (to which HK$ is closely tied) already left its mark on the company's reported profits.

Conclusion

All in all, the fate of CK Hutchison is not as much tied to that of Hong Kong as it might seem. The home market is of very limited significance for the company economically. Yes, the company is headquartered in Hong Kong. Then again, it could probably relocate, either to Singapore, London or even Shenzen if need be. If the company's Mainland Chinese business would be hit - which certainly there is a risk of - the potential damage would be somewhat greater.

Nonetheless, the bigger political risk is that of Brexit. A chaotic exit of the UK presents a greater potential harm to CK Hutchison. The market is more important than Hong Kong and China combined both in terms of revenue and of profit. Moreover, results have as of now already been affected in a negative fashion.

At this moment it remains unclear wether Brexit will happen at all and if it will in what fashion. Brexit does not necessarily mean an economic catastrophe in the long term either (depending on what measures of policy would be taken thereafter). It should also be noted that a looming Brexit might also create opportunities. For example the former sister company CK Assets Holdings just days ago announced a takeover of pub chain Greene King (OTCPK:GKNGY) at a price that would have been most likely considerably higher under different circumstances. Yet undeniably at the moment risk and uncertainty dominate.

Thus while others have rightly pointed out that a selloff related to the situation in Hong Kong might be unwarranted in the case of CK Hutchison, I still see the company facing political risk. Only the source of the risk factors is to be found elsewhere.

And it should not be forgotten that the conglomerate structure remains largely unchanged despite some internal restructuring and structural simplification of the European telecommunications business. As previous readers may remember, I regarded the company as while not overvalued also not to be one with an outsized upside potential for that very reason back in June. I therefore believe that it is not unreasonable to value the stock lower now given the developments described above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.