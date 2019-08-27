Altria: Another 5% Dividend Raise

Last week, investors in cigarette giant Altria (MO) were rewarded nicely when the company announced a fifty year dividend increase milestone. The quarterly payout was raised by 5%, continuing strong dividend growth in line with adjusted earnings increases, and gives the name a new annual yield that's well above 7.00%. Today, I'll break down the news and what investors should watch for moving forward.

For those that read my dividend preview article, you know that the new $0.84 per share quarterly rate is exactly as I expected. With the target of 80% of adjusted EPS, and guidance for a 4-7% increase in that figure this year, a payout increase of 5% seemed likely. In the chart below, you can see Altria's dividend history since the financial crisis. The new rate is shown as "Q4 2019" because it will be paid out in October 2019, the final quarter of this year.

(Source: Altria dividend history, seen here)

Investors in the cigarette giant have always been happy with the company's dividend, and a 5% raise is nothing to shy away from. I did argue recently, however, that a more prudent strategy might have been a smaller raise with more cash being funneled towards the buyback, but it appears that the board wasn't going with that idea at the moment. We'll see in the next few months how aggressive management is in repurchasing shares now that they are back down in the mid $40s.

This stock has always had a nice dividend yield, but there haven't been too many times in recent years where it has been above 7.00% on an annual basis. At the same time, fixed income rates around the globe are dropping, meaning Altria is a much better generator of income. In the chart below, I've shown how the dividend yield's spread above the 30-Year US treasury has widened, with last week's raise pushing it well above 500 basis points.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance)

Now that the dividend raise has come for the year, investors will start to focus on the business itself again. Unfortunately, the cigarette industry is declining in the US currently, with Altria management guiding to a 5% to 6% decline at the latest earnings report. On the other hand, there's increasing regulatory pressures surrounding the vaping space, which Altria entered in a big way recently with its stake in Juul Labs (JUUL).

One key item I've heard from a lot of investors on regarding the company is debt reduction. Between the Juul investment and a stake in Cronos (CRON), Altria has taken on a lot of debt in the past year or so. As the 10-Q filing shows, interest and other debt expenses in the first half of 2019 were $696 million, up from $344 million in the first half of 2018. Unfortunately, as the table below shows, there's not a lot of debt coming due rather soon, making it harder to take advantage of historically low rates. It would be nice to see the company able to refinance some of those high yield debts if possible.

(Source: Altria fixed income page, seen here)

Last week saw another nice dividend raise from cigarette giant Altria. While I think share repurchases would have been a little more prudent, investors are certainly getting a nice yield in this low interest rate environment. Now the focus will be back on the business itself, as the company tries to get revenues up slightly and adjusted earnings growth in the mid single digits. Perhaps if the company does better than expected, it could use some extra cash to reduce debt as well. In the end, Altria investors are likely happy with the raise, with this high yielder likely to remain a dividend favorite for the indefinite future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

