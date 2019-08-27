Global Markets Are Living Life At The Extremes

When relative asset values find themselves at long-term extremes, the risk-reward ratio can become highly skewed. Just because investors are convinced the market is headed in a certain direction, it isn’t necessarily true that is what will happen. Quite often, a contrarian approach would be the wiser move. Yet so many investors seem to think they have got it right this time.

Perhaps understandably, a lot of the commentary at the moment is focusing on the yield curve inversion. However, investors have been pushing a number of other metrics to multi-decade extremes despite this having been proven to be an extremely risky strategy before.

Current valuations across asset classes do suggest that investors are very confident they know where the market is heading, but this increased level of confidence means the penalties for getting it wrong will also be proportionately higher. A close examination of the major asset classes indicates investors would do well to take some chips off the table.

Value Investors Continue To Struggle

Value investors have been struggling since the end of 2006, but there are signs that the growth bubble relative to value might be reaching its cyclical zenith. When the dotcom bubble peaked at the start of March 2000, the MSCI global growth equity index had reached 1.00x relative to the value index. The last time it had been this high was back in 1975 during the oil crisis when it hit a record high of 1.05x.

The growth/value relative index hit a new 44-year high of 1.02x on 8th August 2019. When the ratio hit 1.02x in 1975, it took just three months for growth stocks to peak, and in the following two years, growth stocks underperformed value stocks by around 25%. In 2000, the next time that growth stocks breached the 1x value threshold, the underperformance was worse. Those growth stocks underperformed by nearly 40% in the following 18 months.

Source: Moneyweek

There is also the fact that there is great potential for the Treasury General Account (TGA) re-build to drain liquidity, combined with the fact that trading volumes remain seasonally low. Growth investors are going to have to think about these risks (and more) over the next quarters.

Bond Investors Are Also Struggling

Tech stocks take a long time to deliver on their promised returns, and as a result, that sector thrives on low discount rates needed to deliver the required net present value (NPV). This means that the equity growth cycle zenith could well coincide with the bond market zenith. European sovereign yields are now negative, there is a negative real yield in the US Treasury market out to 10 years (June CPI was 1.648% and the ten year yield has fallen to 1.635%) and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) is forecasting a budget deficit in excess of $1 trillion this year, expecting the deterioration to continue for at least the next decade.

Source: Peter G Peterson Foundation

Bond investors who had been cautious so far are now being sucked into the market. The Treasury bull market that started in November 2018 has stepped up a gear over the last week.

Source: CNBC

Those investors are now the most bullish that they have been since 2008. Hardly any of them expect bond yields to increase. Benchmark Treasury indices have returned to the floor that has developed over the past few decades.

Source: CNBC

OPEC Is Struggling

The third and final piece of this jigsaw is the oil producers. OPEC has been forced to make major reductions in oil production in recent times - in response, global crude oil production dropped to around 81.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) in July.

Thus, even if demand only grows minimally, oil prices should be increasing rapidly - instead, the price of Brent crude is down by around 25% since it hits its April 2019 high. It is only 6% above the low it hit at the end of 2018 when the market was flooded with at least 1.5mbpd extra oil during the year’s final three months.

During that year, US crude production added almost 2mbpd, Russia added almost 1mbpd and the rest of OPEC compensated for sanctions against Iran and the problems in Venezuela by adding a net 0.7mbpd. This huge oversupply is a key reason for the dip in oil prices.

Source: WSJ

What About The Optimists?

Often people look at the difference between the price of silver and gold to measure economic outlook. Both are precious metals and can be used as investments. While demand for both can be driven by the fact that they act as a wealth store and are used in the manufacture of jewellery, silver is also used as an industrial metal.

Generally, when the economic outlook is weak, demand for silver lags behind gold even though demand for gold is high. When the economy is seriously struggling as it was at the start of the 1990s, the demand for gold will be far above the demand for silver. That is what is happening at the moment, even though on the face of it, the economy is performing adequately. Perhaps the market is trying to tell us something?

Conclusion

The markets appear to be caving in, and that is leading assets to reach the point where they are now at multi-decade extremes compared to each other. When this has happened in the past, it has been a predictor of a market turning point.

Inflation could well be the key. Wages and gold prices are both growing, but they both look like they are exposed to oil prices. The weakness of oil could be a signal that global trade is more trouble than the current data supports but with oil production low hoping for a continued lack of inflation could end up being a very brave yet low return strategy.

Even worse would be stagflation. That would be bad news for growth stocks, but it would also be bad news for bonds. With no prospect for an adequate reward for investors, valuations at extreme limits, potential volatility in the oil price and the potential for further tail risks across asset classes, perhaps the time has come to take some money off the table.

