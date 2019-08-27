SCHB: Caution Was Warranted, And Still Is

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Broad Market (SCHB) fund as an investment option at its current market price. SCHB is an attractive ETF for broad market exposure, as it sports a low expense ratio and holds over 2,400 stocks. Therefore, when deciding on an entry point for SCHB, it is important to consider the state of the market as a whole, and not one particular sector.

When I reviewed SCHB a few months ago, I struck a cautious tone. I was concerned about the general valuation of the market, especially because of multiple headwinds it was facing. This time around, my attitude is mostly unchanged. While stocks have seen a bit of a pullback, they are still trading at fairly rich ratios, and that may not be pricing in the downside risk adequately. Specifically, corporate earnings have come in mixed, with many companies lowering forward guidance. A consistent theme among corporate leaders is the uncertainty created by the ongoing U.S./China trade dispute. While it looked like there was progress being made over time, Friday's (8/23) action shows that fundamental differences between the two governments remain. With escalating tariff rhetoric, corporate profits are likely going to be under pressure in the short term. Finally, dividend growth, as measured by SCHB's quarterly payouts, is still well below last year's levels. This is keeping the fund's yield under the 2% mark, which has me steering towards asset classes with higher income streams in the meantime.

Background

First, a little background on SCHB. SCHB is managed by Charles Schwab and its stated objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index". Currently, SCHB is trading at $68.30/share and yields around 1.79% annually, based on the last four quarterly distributions.

I covered SCHB at the beginning of May and struck a cautious tone on adding to new broad market positions. Since then, the market has seen its share of volatility, and SCHB is actually down over 3% during that time frame, which is roughly the same drop as the S&P 500, as shown below:

Clearly, staying cautious would have been in an investor's interest over the past few months. With this in mind, I wanted to do an updated review on SCHB to see if I should change my outlook from "neutral" to "bullish". Despite the market looking markedly cheaper than it did back in the spring, I continue to see some fundamental reasons for continued levels of caution, and I will explain why in detail below.

Corporate Outlook Is Worsening

While corporate profits have generally been very strong over the past few years, recent trade battles and higher interest rates (than in 2018) have clouded the future outlook. So far, there has not been a dramatic impact to corporate bottom lines, and the market has had a profitable 2019, so far. However, when putting on the forward-looking lens, things are less rosy. Investors probably vary in their own individual outlooks on where they think corporate profits are headed, but for this review, I want to focus on actual corporate guidance. In this regard, the outlook is not especially encouraging. Specifically, companies are lowering their Q3 guidance, with more than half the companies offering guidance coming in below analyst estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, as shown below:

As you can see, this metric has been on the rise throughout 2019, although it has breached the 50% only one other time since Q2 in 2015.

My takeaway here overall is to continue on my cautious path with respect to equities. I had been rotating out of broad market funds over the past few months and have rotated into funds that focus on dividend payers, municipal debt, and preferred shares. With companies self-reporting that they expect profits to be lower than expected in the near term, I have little incentive to alter my current allocation. Before pumping more money back into the broader market through SCHB, I want to see some earnings beats next quarter or a larger equity correction than we have seen recently. With SCHB only down 3% since my last review, I am not comfortable piling back in, especially on the backdrop of expected corporate profit weakness over the next few months.

Trade Concerns Are Paramount

As last week reminds us, trade concerns should be on the top of every investor's mind. With the back and forth between the U.S. and China continuing to create uncertainty in the market, investors have to be wondering when we will reach the end. Earlier this month, it looked as if we would have a bit of a reprieve, as President Trump announced the delay of the implementation of further tariffs on Chinese goods, as reported by CNBC. President Trump expressed concern that escalating tariffs could hurt the "Christmas shopping season", which is obviously a critical time period for many major U.S. businesses, especially retailers. With this move, it looked like the trade dispute was de-escalating, and investors could breathe a bit easier.

However, this past Friday, the Chinese government shocked many market participants by announcing new tariffs of their own on up to $75 billion of imported U.S. goods. This was the largest tariff announcement from China since the tariff war began in early 2018, as shown in the chart below:

The market reaction was immediately negative, and the Friday session ended with a drop over 600 points in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). Furthermore, the war of words continued in to the weekend, with President Trump responding via Twitter. As reported by CNBC, in voicing his disapproval, President Trump tweeted that the U.S. would hit back with retaliatory tariffs, as well as recommending U.S. companies find alternatives to China, presumably with respect to manufacturing. The end result was a negative finish to the trading week and concerns about where the U.S./China relationship would be headed in the near term.

My takeaway here is that this is overall very bad for the market, and it is likely to cause volatility going forward. Investors are unable to put any real faith or trust into seemingly positive trade progress because negative announcements seem to appear on a whim that derail any short-term gains. Until the U.S. and China come to a concrete agreement on trade, this back and forth is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. While there are hopes that the two sides can make progress when they meet in September, my advice is not to bet too big on equity positions in the hopes that scenario occurs. For one reason, there is no real indication this dispute is going to be resolved anytime soon. Secondly, even if progress is made, the past few months have shown us that any progress is likely to be short-lived.

Q1 Dividend Growth Slowed

A final point related to SCHB has to do with the fund's dividend growth this year, which was an item I touched on in my last review as well. Specifically, I noted how dividend growth had been robust in 2018 but had been lagging in 2019. While year-over-year growth in 2018 was almost 14%, Q1 in 2019 came in well below that figure, at around 4%. While Q2 2019 saw an improvement of this figure, it was still well below last year's level, as shown below:

Q1 2017 Distribution Q1 2018 Distribution YOY Growth $.235/share $.267/share 13.7% Q1 2018 Distribution Q1 2019 Distribution $.267/share $.278/share 4.0% Q2 2018 Distribution Q2 2019 Distribution $.2874/share $.3039/share 5.7%

Source: Charles Schwab (with calculations made by Author)

As you can see, this is a marked turnaround from the prior year. Again, this is not a signal that, in isolation, is much to worry about. Distributions often fluctuate in ETFs from quarter to quarter, and given how strong dividend growth was in 2018, it was probably unrealistic to think those levels would repeat again this year. However, given the size of the drop year over year, coupled with the only slight growth in Q2, this reality does not leave "Dividend Seekers" with much comfort. My takeaway is the unwillingness of corporations to more aggressively hike their dividends for the time being presents another cautionary sign that investors should consider.

Bottom Line: It Could Be A Bumpy Ride Ahead

It certainly feels like this year has been a rocky one, but SCHB has actually returned about 15% since January 1st, even when considering Friday's sell-off. Investors have shrugged off geopolitical risks, and the Fed's decision to lower interest rates provided a boost to asset prices of all sorts, including equities. However, this strong performance seems to ignore some of the looming headwinds in the economy. Economic growth, both in the U.S. and worldwide, is being pressured by continuing trade battles, as well as by political risks in countries as diverse as Venezuela, Iran, Argentina, and Italy. Furthermore, corporate earnings have been revised downward by a slight majority of U.S. firms, which does not instill much confidence going forward.

Despite all this, equity prices remain resilient, as I just mentioned. This may indicate a bit of a disconnect between what investors expect and what is about to happen. When looking at volatility metrics, there is a similar disconnect. While the market has been pricing in an uptick in volatility in the short term, actual volatility has been higher than expected, as shown below:

The takeaway here is that this gap between implied and realized volatility could suggest investors are incorrectly downplaying the likelihood of near-time volatility in asset prices. This means investors may be in for a bumpier ride than expected, and that is rarely a good thing.

With all this in mind, it is important to remember that there are many positive attributes in the market these days. The U.S. economy is growing, the employment picture is positive, and wages are rising - all of which is supporting consumer spending. However, even with the recent drop in stocks, the indices remain at historically high levels, and P/E ratios are not "cheap" across most asset classes. Therefore, I believe investors need to remain in the "caution" camp and be extremely selective about what assets they buy now and at what prices. Therefore, I continue to shift away from broad market funds like SCHB in lieu of more defensive options and would advise investors consider a similar course of action at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, SCHD, SCHV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.