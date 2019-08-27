Vertex Energy, Inc: With IMO-2020 Around The Corner It's Time To Revisit This Refiner

VTNR is currently evaluating the use of their proprietary TCEP technology to convert UMO into a fuel additive to blend with high sulphur fuel to create IMO 2020 compliant low sulphur fuel.

Background:

VTNR has three business divisions including Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery Technologies. The company went public in 2009 through a merger with World Waster Technologies. In 2014, VTNR bought several key assets from Omega Holdings including the Marrero, LA-based Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) re-refinery; the Belle Chase, LA facility; and the Golden States Lubricants blending facility in Bakersfield, CA. Later that year, the company also acquired Heartland Group Holdings which was primarily a used oil collections company with a re-refiner based out of Columbus, OH. Finally, in 2015 VTNR signed a lease agreement for a Churchill County, NV oil re-refiner.

In order to acquire the assets mentioned above, VTNR took on considerable debt. The leverage employed to acquire the Omega and Heartland assets caught up with VTNR as the UMO market economics deteriorated alongside oil prices in 2014-2015. In 2015, VTNR broke the covenants on the loan used to acquire Omega’s assets, driving the stock price below $1. However, in early 2016 the company sold their Nevada refinery to CLH for $35M allowing them to pay down long term debt to ~$14M where it remains today.

VTNR has perpetually been a “story stock” about to make it BIG since the highs of 2014. With IMO 2020 around the corner and the stock price near all-time lows things are starting to look interesting again. IMO 2020 was ratified in late 2016 and set January 1st 2020 as the implementation date for new fuel oil standards mandating lower sulphur content. “Under the new global limit, ships will have to use fuel oil on board with a sulphur content of no more than 0.50% m/m, against the current limit of 3.50%, which has been in effect since 1 January 2012.”

Vertically Integrated Strategy

VTNR has strategically located refining assets around the country and operates a vertically integrated business model that should provide margin enhancement opportunities as they scale. VTNR’s UMO business is very strategic for the company as UMO is the primary feedstock for both the Marrero and Heartland refining facilities. Marrero uses UMO as the feedstock to create IMO 2020 compliant marine fuels while Heartland uses UMO as the feedstock to produce group II+ high purity base oils. By collecting and using their own UMO feedstock, VTNR creates a sustainable cost advantage compared to peers, as shown in the chart below.

VTNR now operates one of the largest UMO collection businesses in the US, gathering more than 1.3B gallons annually. The company is focused on increasing direct collections and shifting their feedstock mix away from 3rd party suppliers. Continuing to grow the direct collection business provides an increasing advantage for VTNR as it can better manage internal feedstock requirements while improving the profitability of the overall company. The UMO collections market is highly fragmented providing a long runway for growth in this business for VTNR.

Moving Product Sales further up the value chain

Over the past several years, management has re-positioned the company from a refiner of commodity products, such as VGO, to more specialty products including Group II+ base oils and low sulphur IMO 2020 compliant marine fuel. The net result of this continued portfolio shift should be higher sales, margins and asset turns as well as more consistent profitability.

The chart below shows a graphical representation of management’s attempt to position VTNR to move up the value chain. “From a supplier of commodity petroleum-based intermediates and IMO marine fuel towards a portfolio that is weighted increasingly towards high-purity base oils and potentially niche lubricant products. We believe that our value and specialization as evidenced by the higher valuations assigned base oil and lubricant manufacturers when compared to commodity fuel refineries.

While this transition of the value chain will be measured in years not quarters, requiring some level of increase capital investment, we believe this approach uniquely positions Vertex to create long-term value for our shareholders.” - Q1 19 Earnings Call - Benjamin Cowart, CEO

We like management’s long-term strategy to shift product sales to higher margin end markets as it sets the stage for a much stronger fundamental company. VTNR has talked about several opportunities to move the company up the value chain including IMO 2020 compliant fuels, the fuel additive for IMO 2020, as well as producing Group III base oils from UMO. While management moves their product sales into higher value end markets, this transition is being underpinned by continued growth in UMO collections which should combine for powerful margin improvement over time. This combination should drive a re-evaluation of the company as they execute on their multi-pronged margin improvement strategy.

IMO 2020

The opportunity for VTNR with this near-term regulatory change is immense. VTNR has, for several years, focused itself on getting ready for the introduction of IMO 2020 compliant low sulphur marine fuels. The company has two main ways to benefit from the introduction of IMO 2020. Additionally, the company is looking for partners on a JV to allow the company to begin processing crude oil into low sulphur marine fuel at their Baytown, Texas facility.

The first, and largest opportunity for VTNR, as it relates to IMO 2020, is selling higher priced IMO compliant fuel from their largest facility, the Marrero refinery in Louisiana. The Marrero refinery has nameplate capacity to produce 4,800 Bpd of IMO compliant marine fuel which should begin to sell at a premium vs high sulphur fuel once the new regulations take affect on January 1st 2020.

In the chart below, management shows the potential value created for VTNR by the implementation of IMO 2020 requirements. The chart shows the spread between WTI and USGC high sulphur fuel (which management uses as a proxy for UMO). The chart implies at least a $10/barrel improvement in spreads expected over the next 12 months due to implementing the new regulations. Based on 4,800 barrels a day of nameplate capacity at Marrero, this implies the company will be making almost $50k/day, or up to $4.5M/Q more revenue from its Marrero facility in the next 12 months. Considering the business of refining has very high fixed costs, we can assume this incremental revenue will be much higher margin for VTNR.

VTNR also intends to use their proprietary Thermal Chemical Extraction Technology, or TCEP, to participate in the upcoming IMO 2020 fuel standard changes. TCEP “remains a significant opportunity, one that will allow us to produce a diesel substitute that can be used in the blending of IMO spec low sulphur marine fuels. The opportunity to supply intermediates into the bunker fuel market will be an increasingly attractive value proposition for us, particularly given the evident stream in the distillate crack spread. We believe there's a high probability of continued execution around our UMO collection growth in addition to the opportunity around TCEP.”

Management has highlighted the TCEP intermediary as a high probability opportunity for the company. Additionally, like growing UMO collections, the TCEP opportunity is a relatively capital efficient growth project. By leveraging their proprietary TCEP technology, VTNR can take advantage of the spread between high and low sulphur fuel while providing another higher margin product for their UMO feedstock collections.

Finally, management is currently exploring opportunities with 3rd parties to finance the cap-ex to build a new topping unit which would allow them to begin refining crude oil into low sulphur marine fuel in Baytown, TX. The company’s Baytown facility is in an advantageous location for heavy ship traffic on the Houston ship channel in the Gulf Coast providing an interesting opportunity mid- to long-term. The Houston ship channel is the biggest port on the gulf coast and the 3rd busiest port for total international cargo.

Management has been transparent that the Baytown project would require significant cap-ex which VTNR cannot afford on its own. As a result, they are looking for a JV partnership with a financing partner similar to the one recently announced with Tensile for group III base oils. The company is currently gathering indications of interest in this project but does not consider it as likely in the near term as other opportunities they are pursuing for IMO 2020.

Group III High Purity Base Oils

VTNR has a history of producing Group II+ Base oils at their Heartland Refinery in Columbus, OH. In the Group II+ base oil market, VTNR is pursuing a global trend toward higher purity, higher margin base oils. Moving from Group II base oils to group III provides a higher margin product sale for VTNR. In 2016, VTNR entered into an agreement with Penthol to act as their exclusive agent to market their new group III base oil products in the US. In 2017, Penthol then entered into a partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to be their exclusive seller of Base III oils in the US, effectively making VTNR the exclusive agent for ADNOC group III base oils in the US.

Benjamin P. Cowart, Chairman and CEO of Vertex Energy stated, “We are very pleased as Vertex-Penthol to finalize this exclusivity agreement between Penthol and ADNOC. This completes the alignment between Vertex and Penthol, where Vertex, on behalf of Penthol, is responsible for the Technical Support, Sales, and Distribution of AD Base products here in the United States." This partnership was VTNRs first foray into group III base oils and sets the stage for future growth in this highly attractive higher margin market for the company.

Group III base oils are generally used to create high performance engine oils. Demand for Group III base oils is being driven by automotive manufacturers and their push toward lower mechanical tolerance, higher efficiency vehicles. Ultimately, this is being stimulated by a global shift toward CAFE standards which require significant improvements in fuel efficiency by 2025. The net result is lower emissions but also increasing demand for higher purity base oils and lubricants, providing an opportunity for VTNR to move up the value chain. The table below shows some of the driving factors behind the growing high purity base oil demand. Additionally, management believes that converting UMO to group III base oils is more efficient than using crude oil, putting VTNR in an interesting position to leverage its vertical integration strategy in this higher margin market.

Tensile Transaction

In Q1 2019, management highlighted several growth opportunities to improve profitability and revenue growth for the company going forward. One of the opportunities management was most excited about was the possibility of engaging 3rd party financing to help them begin producing high purity base oils from UMO at their Heartland refinery. At the time, management considered this a highly likely project to move forward. Prior to releasing Q2 earnings, on July 31st, 2019, VTNR announced a partnership with Tensile Capital Management to undertake development of their high purity base oils project (https://irdirect.net/prviewer/release/id/3948152).

While the structure of the Tensile deal is somewhat complex, upon completion, the result should be quite positive for VTNR. There are several important points to highlight about the Tensile deal. First, the Heartland refinery will remain operational during the buildout to accommodate Group III base oils. Second, the capital from the project is primarily coming from Tensile, while the operating assets are being contributed by VTNR through the creation of two SPVs. Third, this transaction furthers VTNR’s vertical integration strategy by increasing their collections of UMO and using it to create a higher value end product. An overview of the transaction structure is in the chart below.

According to Benjamin Cowart on the Q219 earnings call:

“the Tensile transaction was more than a year in the making, the net result is a low cost, minimally dilutive funding source that provides us with the necessary capital to support our growth plans. We believe our partnership with Tensile achieves several important strategic objectives. First, the transaction further positions Vertex to become one of the leading producers and marketers and high-purity base oils in North America. Second, this transaction serves to significantly improve our liquidity profile adding to as much as 15.7 million in cash to the balance sheet between now and the end of 2019 subject to the successful completion of the pilot test. Third, we will continue to grow our UMO collection business while becoming a selective acquire of other collection operations.”

As shown in the chart above, the transaction is broken into two phases, the first phase having already closed. The second phase commences automatically upon completion of the pilot tests associated with phase one. Phase two of the project is much larger and more meaningful for VTNR. Management expects to know the outcome of the pilot by YE 2019 which will determine if phase two goes forward. While impossible to know if the pilot will be successful, assuming it is, the company will then undergo a capital improvement project at their Heartland refinery to position the company to begin producing high purity base oils. Management has recently pointed to the economic benefits of the investment several times. Their expectation for the project is to have a 12-18 month payback period upon achieving full run rate when the project comes on stream by 2023, providing an incremental $15-20M of annual EBITDA to their Heartland facility as shown in the chart below.

The final outcome of the Tensile transaction will depend on successfully executing on the UMO to high purity base oil pilot test. If successful, this JV could transform this currently capital-constrained company with constant debt issues, into a higher margin, consistently profitable refiner. The implications for the stock are considerable, not to mention the large IMO 2020 opportunities discussed earlier. I have included management’s high level overview of the Tensile transaction below for readers who would like more information.

Pro Forma 2019 Debt

VTNR currently has roughly $14M in long term debt on their balance sheet, which compared to a TTM EBITDA of $2.3M, means the company has a worrisome leverage ratio of roughly 6x. Based on consensus EBITDA estimates for 2019 and 2020 of $5.8M and $15.45M (via Koyfin 08/27/19), we can see VTNR will naturally lower its LT debt/EBITDA ratio considerably to more palatable levels as EBITDA grows due to IMO 2020 implementation.

Additionally, if management successfully executes their pilot project with Tensile and moves into phase two, VTNR will receive as much as $15.7 M to add to the balance sheet. Management anticipates exiting 2019 with 0 net leverage, assuming successful completion of their UMO to high purity base oils pilot that is currently ongoing with an anticipated completion by YE19.

Successful completion of phase one of the Tensile agreement will be a significant catalyst for VTNR as it will help them pay down long term debt while moving the company up the value chain into higher margin high purity base oils. However, if the pilot is unsuccessful, VTNR is still in a good position to naturally delever as the marine fuel market implements IMO 2020. We believe, assuming VTNR can continue to maintain compliance with their covenants in the near term, the company’s days of flirting with bankruptcy are near an end and greener pastures finally lay ahead.

For clarity, total debt in the chart above includes operating leases. New accounting standards that required these leases to be placed on the balance sheet as a component of total debt caused the jump in 2019. We also want to clarify that management’s leverage comments and graphics refer to their long-term debt of $14M only and does not include their operating lease debt.

Why do we like VTNR now?

We believe VTNR is at the precipice of several transformational opportunities including IMO 2020 and their recently-announced Group III Base Oil JV, assuming successful pilot completion. We also like the potential upside provided by the relatively low capital investment TCEP fuel additive opportunity. Longer term, the ability to improve efficiency and margins through the expansion of their UMO collections business is also attractive. One unifying theme among all of these upcoming catalysts is that they fall under management’s goals of moving the company up the value chain to produce higher margin products and increase efficiency through vertical integration.

Due to the IMO 2020 market, we believe the company should see significant near-term EBITDA growth, removing one of the biggest criticisms of the company – too much leverage. The price of VTNR’s feedstock, UMO, should fall as IMO compliance becomes mandatory while at the same time, selling prices of low sulphur compliant fuel increase - thus creating a powerful margin improvement opportunity beginning early in 2020.

While the IMO 2020 opportunity has been on the horizon for a while and is what intrigued us initially, we believe the recent Tensile announcement to finance VTNR’s move into Group III base oils is the cherry on top for VTNR shareholders. However, the stock market has yet to incorporate any of the potential of this opportunity into shares. The project is expected to come on stream in 2023, but management currently anticipates finding out if the pilot program is successful by YE 2019, providing a near term catalyst that could radically improve the outlook for this company going forward.

Valuation

As you can see in the table below, VTNR is expected to have much faster sales and EBITDA growth than its peers over the next several years. Part of this is due to the small base today. However, with IMO 2020 around the corner, these growth rates highlight the significant changes ahead for the company. Based on 2019 EV/EBITDA of almost 19x, it would be reasonable to conclude VTNR is over priced at a quick glance. However, looking at the sales multiples or the expected EBITDA in 2020 and beyond, we begin to see the value in VTNR shares. At 1035 Capital, we are always trying to “front run the black box” by understanding how a company’s financials and prospects will look in 12-24 months from now versus today.

While it is important that VTNR keeps its discipline to maintain compliance with current debt covenants, we can see a time in the near future with or without phase 2 of the Tensile transaction where leverage becomes much more manageable for the company. Once leverage is under control, we believe shares will be revalued nearer to peer multiples which would imply about 50% upside just to close the multiple gap.

Additionally, we see considerable upside based on the Tensile Capital deal. Given success on phase one, we believe that the full run rate EBITDA in 2023 could be worth up to $4/share for VTNR shareholders based on the median 2020 EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x. With the current share price of about 1.20 as of writing, the successful completion of the phase one pilot could be a meaningful near term catalyst for VTNR shareholders.

(Note: Authors EV/EBITDA calculations are based on total debt/EBITDA vs VTNR managements projections discussed above using Long Term debt only)

Conclusion

Based on the IMO 2020 market opening up, we believe VTNR has a compelling opportunity to drive significant near-term EBITDA improvement while also considerably improving their balance sheet. VTNR should be worth at least 50% more based on improved debt ratios allowing the company to trade nearer to competitor EV/EBITDA multiples.

Additionally, VTNR’s recent announcement of the Group III base oil JV with Tensile Capital could be a significant value driver for the company on top of IMO 2020. VTNRs shift toward higher margin, specialty products should support sustainable EBITDA growth over time. If management executes on group III Base oils from UMO during phase one of their deal, it will automatically trigger phase two. This allows VTNR to execute on their goal of moving up the value chain providing significantly higher margins for the company and shareholders while also adding up to $15.2M in cash to the balance sheet. Assuming either or both of these opportunities come to fruition, VTNR shareholders should reap the rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTNR.