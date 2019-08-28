Uranium Energy Corp. Vs. Energy Fuels - A Pair Of Penny Uranium Stocks

On August 13 in a piece for Seeking Alpha entitled Uranium Falls- Cameco Vs. Energy Fuels, I compared two uranium producers that was like comparing apples to oranges because of the geographic location of their output. I concluded that Energy Fuels (UUUU) at $1.59 per share "could be a call option on the price of the metal with no expiration date."

On March 11, 2011, the most severe nuclear disaster since Chernobyl occurred at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture in Japan. The incident came as a result of a natural disaster, an earthquake and tsunami that hit the Asian nation. The accident had a profound impact on the demand for nuclear power in Japan and around the world. Since 2011, the price of uranium has declined dramatically and continues to trade at a price that is a lot closer to the lows that the highs since 2007 and 2011.

Uranium Energy Corporation (UEC) and Energy Fuels Inc. are both US uranium producers attempting to do their best to survive in an environment of falling prices. Both have virtually the same market cap of around $160 million. At the same time, the shares of both companies have suffered under the weight of a decision by the Trump administration not to favor domestic producers of the strategic commodity that provides power and is a critical component in the manufacturing of nuclear weapons.

Uranium edged lower - Japan is selling the commodity into a weak market

The long-term price chart of uranium on the NYMEX exchange is ugly.

Source: Barchart

The pictorial dating back to 2007 shows that after trading at a high at $147 in May 2007, it has been all downhill for the price of uranium. After falling to a low at $40 in 2010, the price rebounded to a high at $73 in February 2011, one month before the Fukushima disaster. Since then, the price dropped steadily, reaching a low at $17.50 in late 2016. December uranium futures were trading at $25.50 on Tuesday, August 27.

An August 25 article in Japan Today reported that Japan's nuclear operators are selling some of their vast holdings of uranium at current market prices. The current market price is far below the original purchase price of the commodity and is adding pressure to the market that is already trading at a very low level compared to prices over the past twelve years.

U.S. uranium producers suffer

In the US, uranium-producing companies petitioned the US government to favor domestic producers for national security reasons. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross appeared sympathetic to the issue. However, President Trump rejected the quota requests as he disagreed with his Commerce Secretary's findings and decided to establish the US Nuclear Fuel Working Group to study the issue further. The price of both Energy Fuels Inc. and Uranium Energy Corp. plunged in the aftermath of the rejection.

Greenland - joke or reality?

Recently, US President Trump floated the idea of purchasing the vast and underpopulated nation of Greenland from Denmark. Greenland sits between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans to the east of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Greenland is a vast frozen tundra, but the country is home to just over 56,000 inhabitants. Culturally and politically, the nation has been associated with Europe for over 1,000 years and is an autonomous Danish dependent territory with limited self-government and its own Parliament. Denmark contributes two-thirds of Greenland's budget revenue; the rest comes mainly from fishing revenues. Greenland's geography makes it a strategic nation as it is not far from Russia and Northern Europe.

President Trump was not joking in his overture to purchase Greenland, and he is not the first US President to make the suggestion. In 1946, President Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million to buy the country. One of the attractions is that the country has the tenth largest reserves of uranium.

Source: The 16 Biggest Uranium Reserves In The World

As of 2015, Greenland ranked behind China and ahead of Ukraine with 228,000 tons of uranium reserves, far higher than the US with 138,200 tons. A purchase would vault the US from 14th to 8th place in reserves with 366,200 tons behind Russia and ahead of Brazil.

President Trump's real estate business makes an acquisition something he would love to add to his legacy, but the Danish Prime Minister called the proposal "absurd."

UEC's prospects

After the rejection of quotas for the US to buy uranium from US producers, the price of Uranium Energy Corp. shares plunged.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the shares dropped from $1.48 on July 10 to a low at $0.83 on August 16, a decline of 43.9%. The shares were trading near the low at 87 cents on Tuesday, August 27. UEC has a market cap of $157.304 million. UEC is a uranium mining and exploration company. An August 1 release from the company outlined its business:

Uranium Energy Corp is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. In South Texas, the Company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by the fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility, which is central to the Palangana, Burke Hollow and Goliad ISR projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the Company controls a pipeline of uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay, a uranium/vanadium project in Colorado and one of the highest-grade and largest undeveloped Ferro-Titanium deposits in the world, located in Paraguay. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

The share price suffered after the recent decision by the administration. Meanwhile, that could change if the "Working Group" succeeds in convincing the President that UEC's survival and success are in the best interests of US national security over the coming months.

UUUU's prospects

Energy Fuels Inc. is in the same boat as UEC these days. The companies have almost identical market capitalization as UUUU's stood at $160.518 million as of August 27.

Source: Barchart

Shares of UUUU declined from $3.25 on July 10 to a low at $1.50 on August 7 and 15, a drop of 53.8%. UUUU shares fell slightly more than UEC on a percentage basis. At $1.65 per share on August 27, the stock remains near the recent low. The corporate profile states:

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colo.

UEC has some business interest outside of US borders. UUUU has all its eggs inside the US, which could account for the more substantial percentage drop in the shares when compared with UEC.

UUUU and UEC remind me of pharma companies waiting for FDA approval of a controversial drug. The fate of the two companies would be in the hands of the "Working Group." The Trump administration's repeated calls for "America First" and support for US-based businesses together with the increase in the military budget could result in an about-face by the President on sourcing uranium from US producers. In that case, shares of both UUUU and UEC could easily double in value or more from the current depressed price levels. I continue to view UUUU as a call option without an expiration date at the current price level and could add UEC to that category based on the very similar fundamentals of the company.

