The Prospects For Coffee Futures After The September-December Roll

The coffee futures market has been under pressure for over two months. With the price of the Arabica beans under $1 per pound, coffee drinkers around the world continue to enjoy their beverage at a discounted price. The price of coffee has suffered under the weight of ample supplies from Brazil and other countries, and the weak Brazilian currency against the US dollar. While the dollar is the pricing mechanism for the coffee market, Brazil is the world's leading producer of the Arabica beans. The low level of the local currency means that domestic production costs are low. Even with the dollar price at the lowest level in many years, the weak Brazilian real makes the price acceptable for local growers in the South American nation.

We are coming up to a time of the year that could mean we will see increased two-way price volatility in the coffee market. Last year, the price hit a low in September before recovering and spiking to the upside in October when nearby futures moved from 92 cents to over $1.25 per pound in just one month.

The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena.

Eight consecutive weeks of losses

In early July, the price of coffee rose to a high at just above the $1.13 per pounce level where it stopped percolating on the upside at a lower high.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, last week marked the eighth consecutive week of losses in the coffee futures market. The price dropped from a high at $1.1305 to a low of 89.60 cents or 20.7%. Over the most recent weeks, the drop came as September futures were rolling to the next active month, December. The selling pushed the price momentum indicator into oversold territory, while relative strength fell below a neutral reading. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the Arabica futures market has declined from a high at 355,289 contracts in late March to 257,888 contracts as of August 26, a decline of 27.4%. The March peak was at a record high level for the metric.

Another journey below $1 per pound

Coffee futures have been probing below the $1 per pound level for the past year.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, before August 2018, the price of coffee had not ventured below $1 per pound since the second half of 2006. Each time the price approached one buck; the price rejected the low. Since finally breaching the level on the downside last August coffee futures have made quite a few trips below the $1 level which has become a pivot point for the soft commodity. The latest bottom came in April when the price fell to a low at 86.35 cents per pound. After a recovery to just above $1.13 in July, coffee fell back below its pivot point with the most recent low at 89.60 cents.

Coffee futures have developed a habit of dropping into the periods where the active month futures contract rolls to the next active month. Last year, the lows came in September, just after September futures rolled to December. In April 2019, the lows came around the time of the March-May roll, and the most recent selling came as September futures were rolling to December. If the roll period put additional selling pressure on the price of the soft commodity, we could be in for a recovery in the coffee market like the one we experienced in September through December 2018.

September-October 2018 was a wild time for coffee volatility

Last year, coffee hit the low at 92 cents in September after the roll period, and a recovery took the price significantly higher over five weeks.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that during the week of September 17, 2018, coffee futures hit the low at 92 cents and put in a bull reversal. The recovery took the price to a high at $1.2550 during the week of October 15, a rally of 36.4% in one month. During the week of May 20, 2019, coffee fell to a low at 86.75 cents and put in another bullish reversal on the weekly chart leading to a move to the high at $1.1305 or over 30%. In the coffee market, bull reversals at under the $1 per pound level have been leading to significant price appreciation. Therefore, we should keep our eyes open for a reversal pattern over the coming weeks.

Last year, coffee moved higher because it ran out of selling at the bottom end of its pricing range. Meanwhile, a move in the currency market also provided support for the price of the agricultural product.

The sinking real weighed on the price of Arabica coffee futures

As the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans, the price of the soft commodities is highly sensitive to price volatility in the currency relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real. The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for the coffee futures market, but the Brazilian real is the currency that most impacts production costs in the South American nation. The price of coffee tends to rise and fall with the real-dollar relationship.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the US dollar versus the Brazilian real illustrates that in August 2018, the real fell to lows at $0.23625 against the dollar. The fall in the currency weighed on the price of coffee futures, which hit its low the following month. The rally in the value of the Brazilian foreign exchange instrument took it to a high at $0.28025 in late October, as coffee futures hit the peak at $1.2550 per pound. In mid-July of this year, the real peaked at $0.26865 at the same time coffee peaked at $1.1305 per pound. While coffee futures have declined over eight straight weeks, the Brazilian currency has dropped against the dollar over the past six weeks. When trading coffee, keep an eye on the Brazilian real-US dollar currency pair. The bottom line is that coffee has been a proxy for the foreign exchange relationship, and that is likely to continue.

JO on a scale-down basis for those who do not trade futures

We are coming to a time of the year when coffee could once again run out of selling. At the same time, the Brazilian real has dropped like a stone because of contagion from economic and political problems in neighboring Argentina. If both the soft commodity and currency run out of steam on the downside over the coming days and weeks, we could see a repeat performance of last year that took the price of Arabica coffee bean futures over 36% higher in one month.

The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the highly volatile and leveraged world of futures, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product is an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

JO has net assets of $74.74 million and trades an average of 82,714 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The price of nearby coffee futures rallied from 86.75 in May to a high at $1.1305 in July, a rise of 30.3%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the JO ETN product shows, over the same period, it rallied from $30.69 to $39.35 per share or 28.2%. The ETN did an excellent job replicating the price action in the coffee futures market.

I believe that coffee is once again at a price level that is close to the low end of its pricing cycle. At the same time, after the recent correction in the Brazilian real, a recovery could be overdue in the real-dollar currency pair. I am a buyer of coffee futures and futures options and the JO ETN product on a scale-down basis. If the stars line up for coffee, the move below the $1 pivot point could ignite a recovery rally, and a bounce in the value of the Brazilian currency could turbocharge a move on the upside.

With the September-December roll in the coffee market's rearview mirror, the selling pressure could be ending, and the soft commodity could begin percolating on the upside once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.