Leoni AG: The Pressure Is Growing

I am not convinced that a sale of the wire & cable solutions business will be sufficient to solve the problems that Leoni is facing.

A while ago, Leoni AG (OTC:LNNNF;OTCPK:LNNNY) announced its intention to divest its wire & cable solution division; either via an IPO or a sale to an investor. As of the time of writing, a potential buyer is yet to emerge.

Leoni, a key supplier of the automotive industry with about half of its revenue coming from those customers, is in dire need of fresh capital. Yet even if it manages to sell the wire & cable solutions business, I doubt that this would save the heavily indebted company given that it would be left with the underperforming part of its businesses.

A Sale Would Leave Only The Underperforming Parts

A sale of the wiring & cable solutions division which accounts for just shy of 40 percent of sales would leave the company with its bigger yet less profitable wiring systems division. The division lost €179 million in the first half of 2019. Adjusted for exceptional items and the cost of the "Value21" efficiency program it still accounted for a negative EBIT of €66 million.

The division's sales are moreover declining at a faster pace than those of the wiring & cable solutions unit (6.0 percent compared with 4.6 percent). All in all, a sale would thus leave only the underperforming parts of the company.

Huge And Growing Debt

While for the reasons stated above it would certainly be undesirable to lose the wire & cable solutions division, Leoni might not really have a choice there. The company is already indebted to a fairly unhealthy degree. As of the end of the first half of 2019, Leoni reported net financial debt of nearly €1.21 billion (up from €1.09 billion as of Q1). At the same time, the company has liquidity of €649 million available, a mere €110 million of which is in cash and equivalents and the remainder consisting of unused credit lines.

The gearing ratio grew to 136 percent after it already roughly doubled to 114 percent within three months within the first quarter.

In the first six months alone, the negative free cash flow added up to €385 million. Without the profitable wire & cable solutions divisions (first half EBIT of €24 million), the picture would have appeared even worse. I therefore see the debt level (save for proceedings from a potential sale or IPO) increase if anything rather than decrease for the near future especially as the global automotive market is becoming increasingly challenging.

Potential Buyers Have No Reason To Be In A Hurry

The wire & cable solutions business might still be profitable and in better shape than the rest of Leoni. However, it is not growing but declining in terms of both sales and profitability as well (albeit at a slower pace). Furthermore, potential buyers are aware of Leoni's dire situation and its need for a cash infusion. Hence it comes as not much of a surprise to me that no suitors have stepped forth yet. There is simply no reason to be in a hurry for buyers.

A business with declining sales and profits in an increasingly negative economic environment is not likely to become more expensive in the nearer term than it is today. This is especially true if the pressure on the selling company is growing steadily, I would assume.

Conclusion

Leoni without doubt needs fresh capital if it is to stand any chance to successfully turn around. While the sale of the wire & cable solutions division might provide it with a portion of said capital, I doubt that this step would solve the company's problems as it would also leave it with its worse-performing division only.

Furthermore, the value of the division is likely declining over time as it is shrinking despite retaining its profitability. As the debt is likely to increase further as well, Leoni's situation most likely will become ever more direr. I see little hope in the current economic environment (especially on the important automotive market) of the company returning to substantial growth too soon.

A capital raise might thus become necessary, if the company is to survive. Thus, I advise caution with regard to the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.