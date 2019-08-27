Weekly Cannabis Report: Canadian Market Is Slowly Recovering

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks continued its hard landing. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) dropped 6.9%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) lost 5.6%, and the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF dropped 5.3%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canadian Large- and Mid-Cap: Canopy (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY) continued to decline after reporting disappointing earnings the prior week. Aphria (APHA) gained 6% without major news. CannTrust (CTST) declined another 11% after Ontario returned C$3 million of its products.

Canadian Small-Cap: Zenabis (OTCPK:ZBISF) dropped 28% after announcing a C$25 million of senior debt financing; the stock is one of the worst performers after losing 84% in 2019 so far. MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF) dropped another 15% after a 16% loss in the prior week despite announcing positive earnings recently.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

U.S. Large-Cap: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) dropped 15% while reversing the prior week's gain after reporting Q2 earnings. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) gained another 6% on the back of strong earnings and launching its statewide delivery in California. Vireo Health (OTCPK:VREOF) dropped 21% without news. Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) dropped 13% after announcing a C$50 million equity offering.

U.S. Small-Cap and Ancillary: Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) dropped another 14% after a 44% fall in the prior week after reporting a delay in the construction of its California facility. Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) dropped 4% after announcing a sale of its Ohio JV interest and a California facility. Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF) lost 19% as the stock continues to deflate after a huge run-up in its share price earlier 2019. GrowGeneration (OTCQX:GRWG) exhibited noticeable strength in its recent trading after strong Q2 earnings as the stock rose 10% last week amid sector-wide weakness.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

Based on Health Canada's latest data just released last week, Canada's legal cannabis sales continued to ramp up and reached C$91 million in June 2019. Sales have continued to recover in each of the last four months and annualized sales reached C$1.1 billion in June, almost doubling sales in the early days of legalization. The underlying factors driving the recent momentum are easily identifiable including more open retail stores, improving cannabis supply, and better product assortment based on consumer preferences.

(Source: Health Canada)

However, we would like to take a moment and examine the latest progress in Canada against the expectations that people had before legalization. As we wrote in "The Biggest Risk: Oversupply" in August 2018, the industry was generally expecting the Canadian recreational market to reach 600,000 kg by 2021 which implies a market that is around C$3-$4 million based on conservative selling prices of C$5-C$7. Putting the latest sales figures against the pre-legalization estimates, we can clearly say that the Canadian market has disappointed.

Because of the disappointment, it is no surprise to see that the cannabis sector has suffered heavy losses since legalization in October 2018. The biggest cannabis ETF HMMJ lost 42% since legalization while the S&P 500 gained 1.3%. Most of the cannabis players saw their share price diving in the last year as investors fled the sector amid economic uncertainty and waning interest in cannabis stocks. Even U.S. cannabis stocks suffered because they share many investors with the Canadian sector.

(Source: TSX)

The case in point here is that the Canadian cannabis sector is still far from meeting people's original expectation even after its recent recovery. The industry still has a lot of work to do and share price decline was a direct reflection of the industry's struggles. We expect the sector to continue its recent recovery and stocks should also reflect that over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.