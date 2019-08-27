Macy's Dividend Safe For Now

When investors look at dividend stocks, a key focus is annual yield. For a stock's yield to increase, either the dividend payout has to go up or the stock has to decline. One interesting name I've been watching recently is retailer Macy's (M), which has seen its yield skyrocket in recent years but not because the dividend has been increased. Today, I wanted to examine the company's dividend prospects as the stock closed Friday at a multi-year low.

It was back in February of 2016 when the company announced its last dividend raise, an increase of almost 5%, from $0.36 a share per quarter to $0.3775 a share per quarter. This $1.51 annual payout has not changed since, meaning the only thing that has impacted yield has been stock price. Unfortunately, shares have lost about two-thirds of their value since, meaning the yield has skyrocketed as seen below.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance - last data point on chart is for 8/23 close)

With Friday's close below $15.10 a share, that means that the annual payout has topped 10%. At the day's low, the high yield was almost 10.18%, with the closing price representing a 10.11% yield. According to data from finviz, Macy's has the second highest annual dividend yield in the entire S&P 500. As a comparison, a 30-Year US Treasury bond only yields about 2.00%, so if you are looking purely for income generation, Macy's is a very good place to be.

When dividend yields start to get high like this one has because of a plunging stock price, investors start to worry about the sustainability of these payouts. Obviously, the business is not firing on all cylinders, or investors wouldn't be sending the stock down so much. Some investors and analysts like to look at a payout ratio based on earnings per share, but since dividends are paid out from cash, I look primarily at free cash flow. Earnings per share can also be deceiving if you have major adjustments, write-downs, or other one-time items that make EPS really volatile from one period to another.

In the table below, I've collected some key cash flow data over the past five fiscal years for the company. As you can see, the payout ratio has jumped from 25.66% to 57.66% over time, so dividend flexibility has come down if you just look at cash flow from operations, capex, and capitalized software. However, Macy's has also seen a lot of cash inflow from the disposition of property, plant, and equipment, so I provided an adjusted case to show the lower payout ratio if you include these meaningful proceeds.

(Source: Company 10-K filings, seen here)

Now there are some reasons to be a little worried, however, given what was reported in the second quarter results. Through the first half of the year, free cash flow was a negative $151 million, compared to a positive $136 million in the first half of the prior fiscal year's first six months. Cash from operations was down a lot, while capex rose a bit, and dispositions have also dropped a little. Of course, like many retailers, the more important quarters of the year have not happened yet, so the final year results will be more important.

Investors have been a bit negative on the name after the company took down its guidance at the latest report. Unfortunately, management said that its forecast did not include the impact of tariffs, and that situation has only gotten worse in recent days. Last Friday, China decided to put some tariffs on US goods, and in response, the US added to its previous tariff amounts. Could there be a situation where earnings drop enough that the dividend is more than total free cash flow or even adjusted free cash flow as I calculated above? It is possible, although I would think for that to happen we'd need to have a decent recession and a terrible holiday shopping season.

In conclusion, Macy's dividend appears safe for the moment, especially as PP&E dispositions provide a meaningful amount of cash. However, the payout ratio is rising, and with the US/China trade war resulting in higher and higher tariffs, earnings per share are going to be pressured. If the business doesn't improve at all or tariffs get worse in the next year or so, then we'll have to take another look at the dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.