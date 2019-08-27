Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) stock has risen sharply in 2019, and it would appear that some are betting it rises even further. In recent days, there has been a slew of bullish betting that the stock increases to around $20.20, a gain of about 27% from its current price of $15.90.

The calls options for expiration on October 18 have witnessed the open interest rise by about 35,000 contracts on August 22 to a total of approximately 43,700 contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, the calls traded on the ASK, an indication they were bought and a bet the stock would rise. The calls traded for a price of roughly $0.20 per contract, giving the trader a break-even price of about $20.20 if they should choose to hold the options until expiration.

Tale of The Tape

The technical chart for Snap is very bullish and shows a technical pattern known as a reverse head and shoulders. The pattern indicates that the stock continues to rise. Another pattern that also appears to have formed is known as a falling wedge, a bullish reversal pattern. It too would suggest the stock increases to around $18.50. Should shares rise above resistance at $18.50, the next level to watch for would come around $20.80.

The relative strength index has also been steadily trending higher in recent weeks. It indicates that bullish momentum is entering Snap's stock.

Improving Fundamentals

One reason why the stock is rising is improving company fundamentals. Snap reported earnings that came in about 38% higher than analysts' consensus estimates for the latest quarter. Additionally, the company reported revenue that was over 8% higher than analysts' estimates.

Also, the number of daily active users (DAU) increased by 203 million in the second quarter from 188 million in the quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, the average revenue per user increased by 37% to $1.91 from $1.40 last year.

The second quarter of 2019 was the first time that Snap saw its DAU increase to over 200 million. Additionally, it was the first meaningful quarter of growth since the first quarter of 2018.

Valuation is High

The stock doesn't come cheap trading with a one-year forward price to sales ratio of about 9.5. That is much higher than Facebook's (FB) valuation of around six times one-year forward sales estimates.

However, analysts have been boosting their revenue estimates for Snap since the beginning of the year. It should help to bring that valuation down or slow its rise in the future if the estimates continue to increase.

Risks To My Forecasts

If the stock is unable to break out and fall below technical support around $15.50, the equity could fall to approximately $13.60, a decline of about 13% from its current price based on the technical chart.

Additionally, it is always clear why traders make options bet. It is possible that the rise in the call options as part of a hedge against a short-position, a bet that the stock would fall.

The last time I wrote on Snap was on June 12. At the time, the stock was trading around $13.75, and I had noted it was likely to rise to around $16. You can track all of my articles on Snap and my free stories on Seeking Alpha on this Google spreadsheet. I offer a similar spreadsheet to my premium members with ideas exclusive for them.

If the current momentum in Snap's stock continues and the company posts strong results, then it would seem shares could continue to climb. At least that is what the current betting in the options would suggest.