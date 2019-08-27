Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target

The average analyst rating has tipped far too bullish at an average analyst rating of 4.23.

The stock market never knows when to end a momentum trade and the recent call on Nike (NKE) is a prime example. Despite already trading at a rather expensive valuation, the average analyst forecasts the stock rallying 20% more to approach $100. The Guggenheim call as the Best Idea was the nail in the coffin of the momentum trade peak.

Valuation Problem

A lot of times, investors look at the current valuation of a stock and consider whether to buy or sell a stock. Currently, Nike trades at ~28x FY20 EPS targets of $2.90. The stock is still a rather expensive 24x FY21 EPS estimates of $3.39.

Data by YCharts

So the athletic apparel stock is already expensive before taking into account the need for a reasonable return in order to own Nike above $80. The absurd part here is that Guggenheim slapped a $100 target on Nike. The stock has already traded up to $90 so the market probably doesn't see the move as outrageous, but one has to question wanting to own Nike at 35x FY20 EPS numbers.

Another consideration is that just about all the analysts are already bullish on the stock. The average sell side rating is a 4.23 with only 8 analysts not having a bullish view out of 30. The average price target is $94.57.

Source: Seeking Alpha Sell Side rating

Another issue with paying premium valuations for Nike is the potential impact from the Chinese trade wars and the related tariffs. Not to mention, the likely eventual out lash on Chinese wearing the athletic gear of an American company.

Per the FQ4 earnings call, Nike has about a quarter of global manufacturing in China with a limited amount produced for North America. Per CFO Andy Campio on the earnings call:

We do externally report that we produce about a quarter of our product in China for the globe. Our exposure in terms of product produced in China to North America is relatively modest. At the same time we see a great opportunity to continue and potentially expand the production of product in China, for China and for other markets.

So the real issue isn't manufacturing and the related tariff impact because Nike appears to have the flexibility to shift capacity to avoid tariffs. The bigger issue is sales. China has been a source of strength unlike the hit taken by Apple (OTC:APPL) at the end of 2018 when Chinese consumers appeared to pullback from the smartphone brand.

For FY19, Nike got $6.2 billion of sales from Greater China for an incredible 24% growth at a constant currency basis. The sales amounted to ~17% of total sales for the Nike brand for the year and about half of the growth.

Source: Nike FQ4'19 earnings release

A definite risk exists that Chinese are pressured to quit buying American brands like Nike and Apple. At some point, China has no other recourse.

Troubling Analyst Trend

The last time Nike had a bullish analyst rating easily above 4.0 was the end of 2015. From 10/30/15 to 4/29/16, analysts maintained a bullish rating on the stock of ~4.4.

Source: Seeking Alpha ratings

The stock topped $65 at the end of October 2015 and was trading near $50 over two years later in October 2017 when the average analyst rating had dipped closer to 3.75. Clearly, analysts got far too bullish on the stock just like now. The time to buy the stock was when analysts become more neutral on Nike after an extended period of weakness.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is irrationally bullish on Nike near the all-time high. The stock is already expensive and analysts for some reason expect a further 20% rally. The previous investment thesis of a tipping point in the stock remains in place.

