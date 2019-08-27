Dana Incorporated Beginning To Look Attractive

Dana Incorporated (DAN) (The Auto-Parts Company) has a market cap of just over $1.7 billion and has had an awful 2019 thus far in that shares continue to trade very close to their 52-week lows. Investors who have a long-term horizon though may see an opportunity here for a number of reasons.

What sticks out a country mile is the firm's dividend yield which has now spiked to 3.1% due to the sharp sell-off in the share price of late. This yield is around double the average in this industry.

The firm's valuation looks very attractive, especially the firm's sales multiple of an ultra-low 0.2. Just let that sink in for a moment. Dana's annual sales dwarf its market cap by around a factor of 5 which again is unprecedented in this industry.

Furthermore, the firm's market cap is more or less equal to the amount of equity on the balance sheet meaning the price to book ratio is approximately one. We always tend to zone in on companies trading at book value or even under book value for long-term investments. Why? Because of the assets are mainly hard assets like cash and property, the likelihood is that sustained sales will continue to be generated off those assets which consequently will result in higher earnings over time.

We place both the book and sales multiples higher up the list of importance when it comes to evaluating how cheap a stock is. As we have stated many times, assets and sales growth invariably lead to earnings growth over time.

Many potential value plays come with a negative number on their earnings statement but that certainly isn't the case with Dana. Yes, we remain well down on 2016 numbers but consensus numbers all point to a steady growth rate in earnings over the next 5 years. If Dana can hit these earmarked tallies, then we believe it would only be a matter of time before we would see a hard bottom in the share price.

The one outlier which may deter a value investor with this setup would be the firm's debt load. Currently, there is almost $1.8 billion of long-term debt on the balance sheet which is sizable for a company this size. Our opinion on this is that it is always about the risk/reward of the potential set-up. For example, the lower this stock goes, the more interested we would become assuming the firm manages to hit its numbers.

For long-term plays, we like to go to the monthly chart to see how really oversold this stock is. For example, as we can see below, there have only been two times within the past 9 years where the monthly MACD has been well underneath the zero line. Furthermore, there have only been three times when the RSI momentum indicator has been under the "30" level on a monthly setting. When we take these indicators into account, it can be clearly seen that we are dealing with a highly oversold stock here. Our preference here would be for the stock to go lower before the MACD indicator would give us a buying signal. At present, we would have no interest in getting long as the trend is very much down. In saying this, the MACD histogram has started to trend up towards the zero line. If it indeed were to cross, it could turn out to be a new long-term bullish trend.

To sum up, as long as earnings remain buoyant, we see no risk to the dividend at this present moment in time. Because of the lower low this month, the earliest we could get a monthly swing low would be next month. Let's see what transpires.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.