Roper: Why This High-Flying Dividend Aristocrat Is A Buy

But it has real profits, a fast-growing dividend, and incredible business diversification to support its share price. This is not true of most SaaS companies.

Roper Technologies (ROP) is one of the least understood big Dividend Aristocrats out there. It is listed as an industrial firm, but most people are unfamiliar with its products. It has 26 years of consecutive dividend hikes, but has just a 0.5% dividend yield. It has a $40 billion market cap, but few investors know what its main lines of business are. What is Roper, why has it performed so exceedingly well in the past, and can it keep it up in the future?

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha author Chuck Carnevale captured the difficulty in pinning down Roper exactly. Is it a dividend stock? A growth stock? What should investors categorize it as?

Roper Technologies Inc. has been the best-performing Dividend Aristocrat over the last couple of decades. However, Roper is not your typical dividend growth stock. In fact, in many ways I believe the company is better thought of as a growth stock. Nevertheless, growth is a great asset to possess in every investor’s toolbox. Thanks to the power of compounding, it’s hard to lose money over the long run when investing in a consistent above-average grower. Roper Technologies Inc. is a classic example.

What makes Roper so phenomenal? Arguably Roper's most distinctive trait is that the company is simply an unparalleled free cash flow machine. Incredibly enough, Roper regularly turns more than 90% of its operating cash flow into free cash flow. While Roper is widely diversified, few of its businesses require much in the way of capital expenditures to keep operating and growing.

Roper is classified as an industrial company, and with reason. Many of its operating businesses are aimed at industrial users. But it is increasingly becoming a software business whose customers operate in industry, rather than being an industrial firm itself. And as it is, industry has taken up relatively slow adoption to software compared to consumer-facing parts of the economy, leaving Roper tons of opportunity to develop or acquire software solutions for all sorts of end functions.

If Roper doesn't have to spend much more on factories, equipment, and the like to grow, how has it managed such incredible revenue growth historically? This comes from a combination of its strong R&D program and acquisitions. The company spends 5% of revenues on R&D, which allows it to stay ahead of competitors and create new products and innovation organically.

Additionally, when nearly all of your operating cash flow turns into free cash flow, it leaves you in a great financial position. Roper could pay a large dividend with all that cash flow. Instead, it pays a small dividend while turning most of that cash flow into fire power for more mergers and acquisitions. One of the keys to Roper's incredible performance is that it tends to be able to fund its purchases with cash, rather than stock, supercharging returns for long-term shareholders.

Don't Expect A Pullback In ROP Stock Anytime Soon

To be clear, if the market as a whole tanks, then widely-owned growth stocks like Roper will fall with it. Roper is quite popular with a certain set of fund managers that have been delivering great results in recent years - it could get caught up if these tech growth funds fall out of favor. But don't plan on Roper falling due to its own merits anytime soon. To see how the business is going along, just look at this from the second quarter conference call:

Revenue grew as expected, margin execution was strong and operating cash flow increased 13%. It was nice to see gross margins expand 90 basis points in the quarter increasing in both of our product segments. And we always like to see leverage down the P&L with EBITDA growing faster than revenue and cash flow outpacing that of EBITDA. Our software segments continued their strong momentum led by 6% organic growth and our network systems and software segment.

Overall, revenues grew 3% with organic revenues up 2%. That may not sound great. But take a closer look. Three of the four operational divisions were up; only the segment that grew 20% last year slipped compared to that huge comp. Additionally, Roper has significant exposure to industrial and oil and gas segments that are both slowing down, and kept growing nicely despite that.

If that weren't good enough, the revenues continue to turn straight into more profits and cash flow for shareholders. Gross margin rose 90 basis points and EBITDA margin 70 basis points. This led to overall EBITDA rising 5% for the quarter – much faster than the headline numbers – and topping the company's previous guidance. Additionally, the company's operating cash flow exploded 13% higher for the quarter, driven by them paying down debt along with the expansion in margins.

I'd also note that the company specifically saw strength in its weakest area – short-cycle industrials – at the beginning of July. This helps make the case for an upside surprise in the upcoming quarter. Don't expect ROP stock to stay flat – as it has been over the past few months – if that positive momentum continues. Here's what management said specifically on the call:

Interesting, the first three weeks or so in July, we saw a pretty meaningful recovery. But we don't yet know enough, if that's just a bounce back from June or if it's -- or what the real root cause was, for a while we saw the declination across the quarter. It was window dressing for the quarter or if it was something around trade, tensions or something -- some folks waiting for lower interest rates, we don't yet know the root cause.

So many people talk about a stock like ROP going back to fair value or a discount to it before you buy. But the stock is trading at around 28x forward earnings now. And its historical median is 25x earnings.

So, if nothing changes, earnings will go up by double digits over the next year, as is Roper's tendency, and the stock will now be at or under 25x earnings. That's if the share price doesn't go up – but there's a good chance with software doing great and certain industrial businesses picking up that the stock will instead stay at 28x earnings and instead the share price will go up 15% or so over the next year. With a great firm, sometimes you have to buy at a reasonable price rather than hoping for a cheap one, particularly when you get a hint that operating results may be turning upward in a previously struggling segment.

Risks

A significant chunk of Roper's unbelievably strong financial performance over the years has come because the company is reasonably levered up. It historically has run at at least 2x Debt/EBITDA over the past decade, and has been steadily moving this up in recent years. Debt as a percentage of equity has nudged up from under 50% to closer to 60% in recent years as well, and that's before we take into account the deal they announced earlier this month to buy iPipeline.

Roper's bulls can counter this point by saying that its financial position hasn't materially weakened due to lower interest rates. Its EBIT/Interest Expense hasn't worsened over the past decade even as its leverage ratio has gone up. This shows that Roper is as capable of servicing its interest payments as it was around financial crisis times. As interest rates go down, you can take on more debt and pay the same amount of interest, after all.

Also, I'd note on the debt issue that as Roper continues to move from one-time sales to subscription revenues, it can handle more leverage. Subscription revenues tend to be much stickier, and as such, Roper's recession risk diminishes as it has more and more success converting its business into recurring revenue streams.

To give one example of Roper's types of businesses, look up job wanted adds for power utility companies. Increasingly, you see expertise with Power Plan, Roper's power plant management software, as a requirement for employment. When you become the Microsoft Office of a particular industry - particularly something slow-moving like power plants, your revenue isn't going to evaporate during a recession.

On a related note to the debt, Roper's tangible book value is significantly negative. This is because the vast majority of the assets on the balance sheet are intangibles and goodwill. In theory, this is a risk – if the business totally broke down operationally, there's very little to backstop shareholders' investment. In practice, however, Roper's management has demonstrated over the decades that it has above-average talent in making acquisition decisions and then managing integration into the parent company thereafter. As such, there's good reason to believe Roper's intangible assets and goodwill are justifiable and won't result in write-offs in the near term.

The more pressing risk, I'd argue, is if and when margins stop getting even better, Roper's stock would see its valuation compress quite a bit. Here's the thing. Roper's an incredible business. Obviously, as a Dividend Aristocrat, it's been performing well above average for decades. And yet, since the financial crisis it's actually gotten a lot better! What am I talking about? Look at their operating margin over the past decade:

Data by YCharts

Free cash flow margin looks similar, though Ycharts doesn't have it in graphical form. Regardless, its trajectory is simply incredible. In 2010, Roper was converting 18% of its revenues into free cash flow. That's already an outstanding figure. Somehow, even while doubling the size of the business, they've managed to push this up to 26%. Similarly, operating margin has advanced from 20% to 27%, although that one appears to have plateaued a couple of years ago.

You can make a case for why margins – particularly free cash flow – keep going up. As Roper sells more subscriptions, its costs to get incremental revenue should decline. Thus, you get higher margins. Roper appears to have a lot of room left to keep growing the SaaS portions of its business. As long as that continues, Roper should keep putting up fantastic margins.

But once margins flatten out and particularly if they start dropping, Roper's stock is going to see the valuation come in. At an EV/EBITDA of 22 investors are pricing in not just growth, but extremely high-margin growth. As recently as a few years ago, Roper was still selling at a more normal 16x EV/EBITDA:

Data by YCharts

So far, management has exceeded all expectations. But at some point, be it next year or a decade from now, margins will disappoint and EV/EBITDA could come in quite a few turns. Ideally, if you own ROP stock today, by the time valuation compresses, the business will be far larger and so it won't be a big deal. But it's a real risk.

There's also the question of how many more great acquisitions can management find. Roper's market cap is up to $37 billion. Revenues just passed $5 billion annually. At this point, a decent-sized acquisition just doesn't move the needle that much. For example, a $750 million bolt-on acquisition that brought in $150 million/year of sales only adds 3% to overall revenues - whereas in 2009, that would have added 8% to revenues and meaningfully improved next year's earnings and cash flow outlook.

Once companies start getting bigger, they have to fight with private equity to get attractive properties, or they have to buy from the public market. Valuations won't be nearly as compelling as you can find buying smaller firms. We're starting to see that in Roper's more recent deals including the one they made recently. They're starting to shoot at billion+ valued software firms - there's still a lot of those, but not nearly as many as in their old smaller hunting grounds.

For an example in a different industry, there's a reason why a mid-sized firm like Hormel Foods (HRL) can keep buying small private food producers and growing its earnings at double-digits going forward. Meanwhile, a large firm like Kraft Heinz (KHC) had to go aiming at other giants like Mondelez (MDLZ) and as a result saw its whole M&A platform implode. Roper is no Kraft Heinz, thankfully, but it may be starting to reach the point where the easy M&A fruit has mostly been picked already.

Valuation: ROP Stock Is Expensive … But It's Not That Expensive

Previous articles on Seeking Alpha have made the argument that ROP stock is simply too expensive regardless of how bullish you are on the business' underlying performance going forward. I respect that view, but I disagree. On an EBITDA basis, it may be hard to justify Roper's valuation, and the P/E looks a little stretched as well. And ROP stock looks particularly expensive on certain metrics such as Price/Sales.

But the thing that I keep coming back to is the incredible free cash flow generation. Since 2010, Roper has almost quintupled its free cash flow, rising from $300 million to $1.4 billion annually. If it managed the same feat over the next decade, that would take free cash flow up to nearly $7 billion. The stock at today's price would be selling for less than 6x free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Of course, 6x free cash flow is never going to happen for Roper stock. If we assume a decade out that they have $7 billion in free cash flow and a 20x Price/FCF ratio - a significant retreat from the current valuation and in line with the historical median - then ROP stock more than triples over the next decade.

It's also worth coming back to the opening question of what ROP stock is exactly to investors. Sure, the current yield is anemic. No one would dispute that. But the 10-year CAGR growth rate on the dividend is 19%. That's a double more than every four years. And remember, it's in year 26 of its dividend streak – it's not achieving that high dividend growth rate simply because the dividend is new. Also, the payout ratio is extremely low (under 20 percent) so they aren't achieving the dividend growth from jacking up the payout ratio either. The dividend growth is fully backed by huge earnings momentum.

Data by YCharts

In fact, historically, Roper has grown its earnings faster than dividends by a substantial degree. Still, if dividend growth is anything close to what the company has managed historically, the stock will pay a healthy income on today's purchase price within 10 or 15 years.

If we use a dividend growth rate of 18% going forward, the dividend doubles every four years. In 2023, it'd be yielding 1% - still low. In 2027, it'd be yielding 2% on cost – getting warmer. And then things speed up. By 2035, it'd be yielding 8% on cost – suddenly that's funding some major bills. Of course, there's no guarantee that the future looks anything like the past. Size becomes a limiting factor. Management teams get older; who knows if the next generation of executives there will possess similar M&A capability (though notably, they mostly source their M&A prospects from outside advisers who are paid a fixed fee regardless of whether deals close or not). The economy could also change in a way that significantly damages Roper's businesses.

But I reject the notion that dividend investors should ignore companies with too low of a starting yield. Particularly if you have a long time horizon, a faster dividend growth rate often overcomes a higher beginning yield. A stock like Roper pairs nicely in a portfolio with other mature companies with high starting yields and much more modest growth prospects.

What If We Classified Roper As A Software Company?

Roper is generally viewed as an industrial company. These are not known for huge growth rates or high valuations generally. And Roper certainly made sense in that context years ago. But as the business keeps evolving towards software and subscriptions, it's worth asking what happens if we view Roper as a tech company.

Why would we do that? As of last quarter, Roper derived 29% of its revenues from application software. This contains a lot of SaaS businesses that get revenues from professional service categories such as law firms. Not too industrial in nature. Or how about Strata and its SaaS software for hospital management?

Then you have Network System, Software & Systems – that's another 28% of the business that comes with a meaty 6% organic growth rate. The division has software for things such as pharmacy management. Add the two groups together and that's nearly 60% of Roper's revenues – and the faster-growing chunk of them as well.

If you value Roper compared to other SaaS companies, what would it be worth? Its 22x EV/EBITDA would fit well within the pack. Its earnings would blow most of the competition away; many SaaS firms are losing money pretty aggressively. And good luck trying to find another cutting-edge software company with such a strong dividend record. On something like EV/Sales, Roper doesn't look that cheap against software peers, but plenty of rivals are more expensive.

Of course, you can argue that most SaaS stocks are overpriced dramatically (that's a topic for a different day) and thus take little comfort from Roper looking attractive compared to those sorts of peers. But this is a market that loves growth; software is eating the world, as they say. If you want exposure to the space, owning ROP stock is much more palatable than many of the money-losing alternatives run by less seasoned management teams. And if ROP stock starts getting valued like a high-end SaaS stock, it could skyrocket to valuation levels that we can't even imagine from this vantage point. That's not my investment thesis – to be clear – but it's well within the realm of possibility.

Assuming Roper merely maintains its valuation in line with its historical average and continues its present growth rate, ROP stock should hit $500/share over the next two or three years.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published August 10th for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROP,HRL,KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.