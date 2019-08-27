Oracle: The 21% Yield Won't Last

The company lacks a growth catalyst or a deep valuation to support the massive stock buybacks that sent Oracle into a large net debt position.

Very few companies have gone on as an aggressive stock buyback program as Oracle (ORCL) during FY19. The company far outspent the free cash flow the tech giant generated in the period in a positive sign to shareholders completely buried by the worsened balance sheet. Investors should consider the massive 21% net payout yield as real, but the amount isn't sustainable.

Image Source: Oracle website

Repatriation Of Foreign Cash

One of the best indications of value is the amount of capital a company returns to shareholders in comparison to the market valuation of the stock. In general, management can't return a large amount of cash without a company generating large cash flows and the stock valuation warranting a large stock buyback that goes far beyond a normal dividend.

Unfortunately, the 2018 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act allowed for the repatriation of foreign cash. Several tech giants including Oracle decided to use that cash to repurchase shares far in excess of current cash flows.

On one hand, the BOD is signaling that Oracle has a cheap stock. On the other hand, the executive leadership of the company might have no better use for the sudden large cash balance that isn't stuck in foreign locales.

The extra cash skews the net payout yield metric that combines the dividend yield with the net stock buyback yield. At the time, Oracle was estimated to have the fifth largest overseas cash balance to repatriate at $58.3 billion and a total cash balance of $87.1 billion.

The company decided to use this cash to repurchase shares and even decided to shift into a net debt position in the process. The move is one way to use extra cash, but it isn't the same as suggesting that the stock is cheap after a period of weakness or based on future fundamental business improvements while using a strong balance sheet to buy cheap shares. With the stock still trading at over 13x FY20 EPS estimates, the stock isn't so cheap that Oracle should go far into debt to repurchase shares.

Co-CEO Safra Catz discussed the share buybacks on the FQ4'19 earnings call without going into much detail on future plans:

"This quarter, we repurchased 112 million shares for a total of $6 billion. Over the last 12 months, we have repurchased 734 million shares for a total of 36 billion. Over the last five years, we've reduced the shares outstanding by almost 25% with nearly 60% of the total reduction this past year in FY19. In addition, we've paid out dividends of 2.9 billion over the last 12 months, and the Board of Directors again declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share."

As co-CEO Catz confirms, Oracle has spent 60% of their money on share buybacks in just the last 12 months, shooting the net payout yield up to 21%. The yield is one of the largest on the market now, but the net payout yield was more reliable in past years without the one-time cash boost.

Data by YCharts

Back around the start of 2016, the yield was closer to 8% and signaled a cheap stock. When the yield plunged towards the end of 2018, the stock hit a wall near $50. Now, Oracle is wildly spending, regardless of the valuation, thereby reducing the value of the metric.

On the positive side, the tech giant has reduced the share count going forward. The outstanding shares are now below 3.5 billion shares, down from over 4.5 billion shares going back 5 years ago. These large share reductions do benefit EPS.

Data by YCharts

Not Enough Cash Flow

For FY19, Oracle generated operating cash flow of $14.6 billion and free cash flow of $12.9 billion. Not exactly horrible numbers, but neither is generally impressive for a stock with market valuation of $170 billion and an enterprise value of nearly $190 billion now considering the net debt levels of $18 billion.

Data by YCharts

Here, the investment picture isn't very positive. Oracle has gone into debt in order to load up on the stock buybacks. The problem here is that no indication exists that the stock was exceptionally cheap to warrant loading up on debt. Analysts predict only minimal revenue growth in the 2% range over the next 5 years due to a weak cloud transition for the database company.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the net payout yield concept supports blindly buying the stock based on the high yield. The big stock repurchases do reduce the share count and boost the EPS to reward shareholders. Unfortunately, shareholders aren't typically rewarded in the case of wild buybacks that build large debt balances and hinder buybacks buybacks.

Once Oracle returns to normal capital returns, the free cash flow would only support a net payout yield of 7.6% at the current $170 billion market cap. The stock wouldn't be appealing with such a yield considering the market is full of stocks with net payout yields in excess of 10% that are supportable by cash flows and the balance sheet.

The suggestion is to avoid the positive net payout yield signal for Oracle.

