Expect The Resiliency Of Base Metals' Fundamentals Despite Macro Negativity To Push DBB Higher In H2 2019

Our 3-month target for DBB is at $16 per share, marking a 10% appreciation from its current level.

The too negative spec positioning (capturing the negative macro sentiment) raises the likelihood of a strong short-covering rally by year-end.

The resiliency of the fundamentals in the base metals group in spite of increased macro negativity bodes well for DBB's outlook for H2 2019.

The major 6 base metals posted a refined deficit in H1 2019, according to the latest estimates from the World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS).

Investment case

While Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB), which replicates the performance of copper, zinc, and aluminium prices, came under severe downward pressure in the first half of the year, the fundamental backdrop of the base metals space was tight according to the latest statistics from the World Bureau Metal Statistics (WBMS).

The 6 major base metals recorded a deficit in their respective refined markets in H1 2019, in contrast with H1 2018 when the refined copper and zinc markets posted a surplus.

This signals that the broad-based sell-off across the industrial metals (except for nickel which has flown to the moon) was primarily driven by a deterioration in the macro environment and a stronger dollar, impacting the forward fundamental picture.

Against this, we believe the tightness of the present fundamental backdrop should offer support to prices in H2 2019. Given the excessively negative speculative positioning (reflecting too bearish expectations about the forward fundamentals across the base metals space), a short-covering rally is very likely by year-end.

In this context, we retain our constructive view on DBB, which we forecast at $16.00/share over the next three months, marking a 10% appreciation from there.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management totaled $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Refined market conditions across the base metals complex tightened in the first half of 2019, judging by refined market deficits estimated by the latest WBMS statistics.

In its latest press release, the WBMS shows that in terms of percentage of annual consumption, the deficit across the refined base metals markets in H1 2019 varied from 0% (copper, aluminium) to 6% (nickel).

Here is the refined market balance across the industrial metals expressed in tonnes in H1 2019 and H1 2018:

What do the latest WBMS statistics reveal?

1) The refined copper and zinc markets moved from a surplus in H1 2018 to a deficit in H1 2019, albeit small (0% of annual consumption of copper, 1% of annual consumption of zinc).

2) The deficit narrowed in H1 2019 vs. H1 2018 for nickel and aluminium, although the deficit in the refined nickel market remained substantial in the first half of this year at 6% of annual consumption.

3) The deficit expanded in the refined lead market (from 1% in H1 2018 to 3% in H1 2019) and the refined tin market (from 1% in H1 2018 to 2% in H1 2019).

DBB vulnerable to strong short-covering rally by year-end

The overall tight fundamental backdrop in the major refined base metals markets suggests that the sell-off in spot prices has been driven by speculative selling, which itself is driven by negative macro flows due to their negative impact on net long speculative positions.

The chart below shows that the investment community has been net short across most LME base metals this year.

The economic slowdown and the escalating trade frictions prompted financial players to revise negatively their hypothesis about the forward fundamentals of the refined base metals group.

But supply/demand estimates for H1 belie the negative view adopted by the investment community, which should ultimately force some short-covering.

Given the notable monetary policy easing shift, economic growth could pick up later this year and early in 2020, which could shore up macro sentiment, which, in turn, will be captured by speculative positions.

Against this backdrop, we see the probability of a strong short-covering rally in DBB as high by year-end, inducing us to retain our bright outlook for this ETF.

Our 3-month price target is $16.00/share, representing a 10% appreciation from there.

