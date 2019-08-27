Shell Midstream Partners Is Well-Positioned To Survive

I think that Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) has a good chance of surviving the bear market in the energy sector. The company’s outlook seems stable after the acquisitions of Colonial and Explorer, which closed earlier in June. Also, Zydeco’s full subscription in the open season is a testament to the company’s ability to deliver value. Moreover, I think that SHLX’s financials are healthy, and the distribution is sustainable.

What I like about SHLX’s future

One key driver for SHLX’s future will be the income generated by the Colonial and Explorer acquisitions. These are two of the premier pipelines in the United States, which combined deliver approximately 3 million barrels per day. I think that Kevin Nichols and his team can access high-quality midstream assets.

Another aspect that I like about SHLX is that Zydeco’s open season resulted in a full subscription. It demonstrates the competitiveness of the company and its perceived ability to deliver value to its clients.

On the offshore side, I believe that SHLX will see a rising demand for its services. LLOG announced First Oil from Buckskin, and Shell announced the initial production from Appomattox. Together, these opportunities represent an increase of 200,000 barrels per day.

One thing to keep in mind is that the IDR waiver expires in 3Q. Almost every analyst in the 2Q 2019 earnings call seemed concerned about the situation and asked Nichols his thoughts about the matter. Unfortunately, Nichols did not provide any information on the issue. Instead, he said that IDRs are the sponsor’s decision. Therefore, we have to keep a close eye for when Nichols gives more color on the situation.

SHLX’s financials

Not only is it essential to look at the future, but we should also look at the past. I always study the operational performance of a company by delving into the DuPont ROE summary. The analysis gives me an idea about the company’s tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and leverage. I attached the inputs and results from the analysis in the following two tables. All numbers are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

In brief, SHLX’s operational performance is stable. The ROE ratio has fluctuated between 1.1% and 3.5% over the past six quarters. Now, I want to discuss each component from the summary and what it means for you.

The tax burden ratio measures the tax impact on the earnings before taxes. Ideally, you want to see ratios close to 1.0, especially for MLPs since they are pass-through entities. Although I expect a much higher ratio for SHLX due to its MLP status, I am happy to see the tax burden ratio climb steadily from 0.57 in 1Q 2018 to 0.71 in 2Q 2019.

The interest burden represents the interest paid or received compared to the EBIT. When the company does not have any interest income, the ratio should be close to 1.0. In SHLX’s case, the interest income is higher than the interest expense. Therefore, it makes sense to see ratios above 1.0. In 2Q 2019, the company reported interest, dividend, and other income for $92 million. Meanwhile, the company only paid $21 million as interest expense. Based on this metric, I believe that there is room for the company to increase its financial leverage.

The operating income margin has fluctuated between 39.7% and 51.1% over the past five quarters. In 1Q 2018, the ratio was unusually low at 4.9% due to a one-time “operation & maintenance – third parties” expense of $30 million. I am not concerned regarding SHLX’s operating income margin in the future. However, we have to keep an eye to make sure that it does not shrink.

There is not much to write about the asset turnover ratio as it is stable at 0.07.

Finally, the company’s equity multiplier is low compared to other companies that I analyzed in the recent past, such as EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLC). SHLX’s equity multiplier averages 0.56 for the trailing six quarters. I will discuss the company’s leverage only from the long-term debt perspective in the following section.

SHLX’s debt level is healthy

I am not concerned about SHLX’s debt level. Let me tell you why you should not be either. My go-to metrics for debt sustainability are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt-to-equity ratio (D/E). The former tells me if the company can pay the interest expense from the operating income, and the later tells me about the overall debt level compared to equity.

From the ICR perspective, the company generates enough operating income to cover the interest expense. Although the ratio deteriorated in 2Q 2019 compared to 1Q 2019, I think that this is a one-time event. In the next earnings report, I will pay attention to this metric to determine if the ICR continues to deteriorate.

Delving further into SHLX’s debt, I believe that the leverage from the long-term debt is healthy and sustainable. The D/E has been increasing from 0.28 in 1Q 2018 to 0.84 in 2Q 2019. I usually start to pay closer attention when the D/E approaches 2.0, or when the D/E rises rapidly but revenue does not materialize, which is not the case for SHLX.

Is SHLX’s distribution sustainable?

In brief, I believe it is. If you have read some of my previous articles, you know that my favorite metrics to measure the distribution sustainability are the distribution coverage ratios (DCR). I calculate the metrics from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO). MLP analysts and investors favor the “Distribution Coverage,” a non-GAAP metric. However, I prefer to stick with more traditional and time-tested metrics. Brian Nelson, CFA, illustrated the disadvantages of using distribution coverage as a metric.

Over the past six quarters, SHLX has not generated enough net income to cover the distributions. Nonetheless, the ratio has averaged 0.82 over the past five quarters. I ignored the 1Q 2018 DCR ratio because of the one-time expense that I mentioned before.

Companies pay distributions with cash, and not with net income. Therefore, SHLX should generate enough cash flow from operations to cover the capital expenditures and the distributions, which it does. Over the past six quarters, the ratio has never dipped below 1.0. Therefore, I believe that the distribution is safe, and I think that distribution hikes are on deck in the interim.

To put SHLX’s outstanding distribution coverage ratio in perspective, you should check my recent analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners.

In brief

I think that SHLX is a reliable company, and it is well-positioned to survive the current bear market in the energy sector. Therefore, you may consider dipping your toes in SHLX.

