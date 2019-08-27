Bond Rally Is The Slap In The Face Investors Need

A metaphorical slap in the face is probably what it’s going to take to convince the many perma-bulls out there that the business and market cycles are ending.

Introduction

The old saying that some shock a person received was “like a slap in the face” is familiar to us all. I dare say some of us (you know who you are) have even received an actual physically delivered slap in the face, so we have a mental association pairing a slap with pain and humiliation. Often in movies, and sometimes even in real life, a metaphorical or physical slap in the face can wake someone up to a mistake they are making, or a serious risk they are taking, thereby perhaps sparing them from more grievous injury. There are also circumstances in which a timely slap in the face can even shake someone out of a panic attack (a Hollywood favorite) so they can function in an emergency. I once received a violent but metaphorical slap in the face in 1982 when an oil well I was drilling blew out without any warning at all; this was when we were still hundreds of feet above any pay zone and were completely unprepared. When I looked into it later on during the emergency, I discovered a previously undetected fault zone in a very thick shale bed that was supercharged with natural gas at a pressure of some 4,000 psi. I think that such a metaphorical slap in the face is probably what it’s going to take to convince the many perma-bulls out there that the business and market cycles are ending and serious downside is about to be delivered to stock investors. And recently, the bond markets have provided just that kind of message to investors around the world.

Historically this is generally what happens after a long bull run. People often have the cognitive issue known as recency bias, which traps them into thinking recent trends will continue; this tends to cause them to ignore warning signs of new dangers or risks. People also often tend to have the cognitive bias known as anchoring, in which they rely on a single, initial piece of information to make subsequent decisions. Evidence of recency bias is generally observed now in the form of 1) significant stock market complacency in the midst of the long-term Fed put, which ignores the fact that Fed actions are now unlikely to boost profits due to still-low rates and a potential lack of demand for additional corporate credit (cf. Chart 1); 2) an additional component of stock market complacency in the wake of very good (but lagging) national unemployment data in recent quarters, signaling our apparent economic strength, but which unfortunately ignores the fact that industrial production has been falling all year (Chart 2); and 3) stock market enthusiasm for additional gains based on the recent multiple expansion, in spite of new trend shifts towards lower profit margins (Chart 3), falling net earnings for the S & P 500 (SPY), and record-level valuations by some measures (Chart 4).

Chart 2: Industrial Production Peaked in December 2018

Chart 3: Corporate Profit/GDP Ratio Falling Since 2013

Chart 4: Median Price/Sales Ratio At Record High

Evidence of anchoring bias may be seen in the insistence by many stock investors that stocks are going to rally for another 12-18 months, since the Fed has started a new easing cycle. The lack of a major sell-off since the Fed began easing rates is the initial data that seems to support the anchoring bias. Historically, rallies have indeed generally occurred starting from the point when Fed monetary policy is first eased, at the end of a business cycle, and they often last some 8-18 months. While this of course might very well be what happens, it is far less likely than in previous cycles because: 1) the corporate credit cycle is the most hyper-extended it has been in many decades (Chart 5); 2) uncertainty is near an all-time high (Chart 6) due to the trade war and geopolitical risks; and 3) businesses have been cutting back on capex and are now unwilling to take new risks, including borrowing more money to keep the financially engineered buyback surge going.

Chart 5: Corporate Debt/GDP At All-Time High

Chart 6: Global Uncertainty Extremely High

A Slap in the Face from the Bond Markets

Over the last 12 months, the long bond (U.S. 30-Yr. Treasury) has outperformed the Wilshire 5000 Index by 25.70% (David Rosenberg, 2019). Not only that, but the U.S. 10-Yr. bond returns have also beaten the S&P 500 Index (SPY) handily for the period from 1998 to 2017 (Chart 7). And lest someone think that this is at all a recent market phenomenon, consider the huge long-term out-performance (Chart 8) by US 25-Yr. Zero Coupon bonds vs. the S&P 500, a point made by A. Gary Shilling for many years now (John Mauldin, 2016). So the recent bond market outperformance really shouldn’t surprise as many people as it has, since the trend has been there forever.

What is different is the recent downward acceleration in yields (to be discussed shortly). Yet all we seem to hear from many investors and analysts is that stocks still look great, or at least relatively good (even at the cycle high), and that bonds are hugely overpriced (cf. Chart 9) and dangerous (e.g., Cliff Asness, quoted by Shawn Tully, 2019). While there is no question that bonds are now at their highest relative valuations since perhaps 1955, there is also reason to fear that stock valuations are at extreme levels that will eventually, and perhaps soon, mean revert (cf. Chart 4 above; Chart 10).

Chart 7: 10-Yr. Bond “TR” Beats SPY’s “TR,” 1998-2017

Chart 8: 25-Yr. Zero Coupon Bond “TR” Beats SPY’s “TR,” 1981-2016

Chart 9: On Some Measures, Bond Valuations Have Appeared to Be Far Worse Than Stock Valuations Since 2003

Chart 10: Various Stock Market Valuations Now Second Highest Ever

The yield curve inversions (Charts 11-13) in recent months are tried-and-true harbingers of recessions, with 80% or better success rates at predicting the onset of various recessions over time (Chart 14). As usual, the stock market is enthusiastically ignoring these indications because “there’s always a rally when the Fed starts cutting rates.” That stock rally appears to be fairly weak so far, but bubble-vision’s bullish talking heads are still in abundant supply.

However, the recent very massive and rapid acceleration downward in bond yields on the long end of the curve (Charts 15 and 16) should be taken very seriously--it is the slap in the face the markets need this time. Its speed and suddenness are very reminiscent of the plunge that occurred in the fall of 2008 (cf. Chart 11 below), although it has of course not yet gone so far; indeed it can’t, since rates were about 4.50%-5.25% in 2008 before the crisis, whereas they were only at about 2.50%-3.50% before this latest plunge in yields. The warning we should take from this sudden deterioration in the forecast from the bond markets is that something is very wrong, and real economic hardship may be on the way for many. This is well-illustrated by the global inversion of yield curves in at least 11 countries besides the US (Chart 17).

Chart 11: Yield Curve Inversions for 20Yr.-3Mo.; 10Yr.-3Mo., 5Yr.-2Yr.; and Very Nearly the 10Yr.-2Yr. (in August 2019)

Chart 12: Yield Curve Inversion for 10Yr.-FFR vs. S&P 500

Chart 13: Yield Curve Inversion for 10Yr.-3Mo. Began in March 2019

Chart 14: The 10Yr.-3Mo. Yield Curve Inversion Has Predicted the Last 7 Recessions

Chart 15: Sudden Plunge in 30Yr. US Treasury Yield

Chart 16: Sudden Plunge in 10Yr. US Treasury Yield

Chart 17: Global Yield Curve Inversion Predicts Global Recession

The real problem, as I’ve said before, is our massive amount of debt (Kevin Wilson, 2017; Kevin Wilson, 2018a; Kevin Wilson, 2019a). Global debt is strangling global growth and driving global government bond yields down. U.S. debt (federal, state, corporate, and household) is strangling U.S. growth and driving U.S. Treasury yields down. These are secular trends that will not stop unless something is done about the debt. It is no coincidence that the 10-yr. bond yield has been falling since 1981 (Chart 18). At first, it was driven by the end of the Great Inflation, but in recent decades it has been driven by our ever-burgeoning debt. Indeed, the continuing decline in GDP growth and bond market yields have been predicted by theory (Lacy Hunt, quoted by Eric Basmajian, 2019; Van R. Hoisington & Lacy H. Hunt, 2018; Van R. Hoisington & Lacy H. Hunt, 2019). The alarming downward trends in long bond yields that followed the Panic of 1873, the Great Depression, and Japan’s massive collapse in 1989 are being tracked closely now by the U.S. long Treasury bond, as has been long predicted by Lacy Hunt (Chart 19). If the trend continues, we will see the 30-yr. bond drop to a yield that might be well under 1.50%.

Chart 18: Long-Term Downtrend in 10-Yr. Yield Since 1981 Is Still Intact

Chart 19: Long-Term Downtrend in 30-Yr. Yields After Panics

We have even gone so far down the debt road that central banks and governments around the world are struggling for relevance. It is not at all clear that their actions, such as “NIRP” and “QE,” will have any effect on these secular trends unless they first do something about the debt loads they carry. As a result of these problems, at least $16 trillion of global aggregate debt recently carried a negative yield (Chart 20; note that these numbers have now reached at least $17 trillion). Not only that, but the corporate bond world now carries some $1 trillion of negative yielding debt (Chart 21) as well (Joy Wiltermuth, 2019), if you can believe it. This turns both finance and economics upside down and it is not clear what happens next. More than likely, another round of counter-productive central bank experiments is on the way (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2018b; Kevin Wilson, 2019b).

Chart 20: Global Negative Yielding Aggregate Debt Has Soared

Chart 21: Global Negative Yielding Corporate Debt Rockets Upward

Conclusion

We desperately need the Fed and other central bankers to face up to the facts and admit their increasing concern and declining powers if nothing changes. They really need to stop enabling the profligacy of politicians. These admissions and a future failure to support more spending with easy money would at least focus the minds of some otherwise pretty scatterbrained politicians. In the absence of meaningful change toward fiscal responsibility and away from Fed interventionism and monetary experimentation, we are in for ever lower growth and ever lower bond yields.

A metaphorical slap in the face has just been delivered to stock investors by the bond markets. It remains to be seen if the message was received and fully understood.

After the 10-Year U.S. Treasury nears a (prospective) yield of about 1.00%, or whenever the impending bear market for stocks bottoms (whichever comes first), I would expect very high risk of a bond selloff, and, depending on circumstances, it is possible it could even be a big one. So buying long bonds here or on the next pullback is more likely a trade, rather than an investment.

It makes sense with all the uncertainty, deflationary trends, and negative real rates to invest some money in a gold fund like SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), but only as a short-term hedging trade, not a buy-and-hold position. The I-Shares Gold Trust (IAU) is an alternative ETF that may be safer for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold. For those discounting a possible near-term recession and bear market, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Prof. Mngd. Long/Short Portfolio (OTCRX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a much sharper market draw-down associated with deteriorating economic data. Those in a more defensive frame of mind because of the expected eventual market slide or because of our secular decline in growth should also hold some long Treasuries, in spite of bearish arguments to the contrary, as a stock market crash would be hugely supportive of bond prices: examples include the Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Fund (WHOSX), and the I-Shares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTCRX, IAU, GLD, WHOSX, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.