Idexx: Stay On The Sidelines

It is highly profitable and cash generative. It has a track record and targets of steady revenue growth and improving profitability.

Investment Thesis

Idexx (IDXX) is the leading pet diagnostics medical device manufacturer. Pet care is a secular growth industry and Idexx is perfectly positioned to capitalize. It is highly profitable and cash generative. It has a track record and targets of steady revenue growth and improving profitability. Its valuation, however, keeps us on the sidelines. We're neutral Idexx as we see better opportunities elsewhere.

Large Market Opportunity In Pet Diagnostics

Pets hold an almost human like place in today's society. According to a study done by the HABRI foundation, 98% of pet owners view their pets as an important part of their family and 95% of them said that they couldn't imagine giving up their pets for any reason. Pet ownership is important for people as 74% of pet owners said that their pets improved their mental health.

Attention to pet care is more concentrated in the youth. U.S. pet owner survey (page 11) highlighted this fact. 42% of millennials and gen Z said that their pet had special healthy needs vs. 19% of baby boomers. 45% of millennial responders agreed that their pet had special nutrition needs vs. 20% of baby boomers. Younger generations value their pets more.

Younger generations also own a large and growing share of pets as they come of age. 45% of U.S. dogs, according to Idexx (page 15), were owned by millennials and gen Z. This number is expected to climb to 58% by 2025.

These two facts are the drivers of the secular growth of pet care. Personal consumption expenditure by category data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis clearly shows (page 12) this. CAGR from 1959 to 2017 for pets and related products was 8.6%, for veterinary and related services was 10.3%, and for total PCE was 6.7%. Spending on pet care is clearly outpacing total spending. With the key drivers in place, the trend is expected to continue.

Leading Pet Medical Device Manufacturer

Idexx Laboratories is perfectly positioned to capture this trend. The Company is the global leader in diagnostics for companion animals. The product has a critical use as animals can't tell veterinarians about their symptoms. Idexx' devices act as the voice of the animal.

Idexx' devices have high efficacy. Company equipment yields significant findings (page 20) in 1 in 7 adult pets (dogs aged 3-6 years, cats aged 2-8), 1 in 5 senior (dogs aged 7-10 years, cats aged 9-13) pets, and 2 in 5 geriatric (dogs aged 11+ years, cats aged 14+) pets. Vets seem to be happy with the product as Idexx boasts annual customer retention rates between 96-99.9% (page 39) in the last 4 years.

The Company is the global leader with best in class offerings in each diagnostic software modality and has global scale. Idexx claims an amazing 40% value share of total global spend (page 16) on its markets of companion animal diagnostics and veterinary software.

Large And Rapidly Growing Addressable Market Reflected In Idexx' Ambitions

Idexx claims a massive total addressable market and one which is growing rapidly. A growing market is no surprise given the secular trends detailed at the top, but the speed of growth really is impressive.

Idexx details out its addressable market in its investor presentations (page 6). Idexx claims a total addressable market of $4.2 bn of total global companion animal diagnostics and veterinary software spend in 2017. 62% of this came from the U.S. The core opportunity, companion animal diagnostics, represented 83% of the market which amounts to $3.5 bn. This $3.5 bn market is expected to reach $24 bn in 2042, growing at an impressive CAGR of 8%. The bigger opportunity will be outside the U.S. with international CAGR for the time period estimated at 10% vs. 6.5% in the U.S.

The opportunity is clearly very large, and Idexx is planning proportionately big. The Company's multi-year strategy targets (page 36) a steady +10% organic revenue growth. This will apparently be combined with improving profitability which will be reflected in cash generation with a projected free cash flow conversion rate of 95-100%.

Attractive Business Model With High Mix Of Recurring Revenues

Idexx has managed to capture the holy grail of medical device manufacturing, a high mix of recurring revenues. The Company sells its devices for a one off fee and then sells testing strips on a per use basis. This results in a highly favorable mix of ~90% recurring revenues.

Recurring revenues are critical for medical device manufacturers. Sales of devices tend to be highly cyclical as devices are expensive. Use of devices, however, are very uncorrelated to the macroeconomic picture. When pets get sick they get sick, an owner will not shy away from veterinary fees as health of her companion will be more important than the money. High percentage of recurring revenues change the characteristics of companies from an expensive durable goods manufacturer to a pharmaceutical company with defensive revenues.

The market appreciates these defensive properties. Recurring revenues are more dependable and visible and garner high trading multiples for the companies.

Highly Profitable And Still Improving

The attractiveness of the model and the demand for the product is evident in the Company's attractive margin profile and improving profitability. Idexx has margins of 57% gross, 27% EBITDA, and 18% net. It is one of the most consistent cash generators out there with free cash flow margins not dropping below 7% for any 12 month period in the last 10 years and is at 11% for the most recent.

The Company has a unique way of outlining its long-term model. As stated above, it targets +10% growth with improving profitability. The guidance calls for annually 50-100 bps in operating margin expansion, and 15-20% EPS growth. This seems like a tall order to achieve over the long term, but track record walks the walk. As the Company gets to larger, economies of scale does what the Management bid. Every profitability metric of Idexx is in an uptrend as shown in charts below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As expected, the balance sheet is a fortress thanks to the solid cash generation. Net debt is at 1.5x EBITDA. Idexx is using this strength in its capital allocation. This growth name with a huge and growing addressable market is also buying back shares. It has brought down its share count by an annual average of 3.6% in the last 5 years. We expect the trend to continue with strong cash flows.

International Opportunity

As displayed in the companion animal diagnostics addressable market long-term CAGR differential between that of the U.S. and international of 10% vs. 6.5%, the greater opportunity going forward is international.

Idexx is on top of this trend and has been focusing on growing its international operations. The Company grew its international companion animal diagnostics recurring revenue with a 12% CAGR in the last 7 years and is expecting a 12-16% CAGR in the next 5 vs. a 9-13% expectation for the U.S. Already making a significant portion of installed base, we expect international operations to represent a growing percentage of Idexx' revenues going forward.

Valuation Is Too Rich - We Stay On The Sidelines

The only aspect of Idexx we're not excited about is its valuation. It is trading at TTM multiples of 59x P/E, 40x EV/EBITDA, and 57x P/CF. We are happy to pay a premium for a premium company and understand that defensive revenues are expensive but it still seems too steep here. To understand what we're paying for we're going to compare to some fast growing medical device peers.

We'll be comparing Idexx to Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Illumina (ILMN), Align Technology (ALGN), Abiomed (ABMD), and Agilent Technologies (A). Although of course not exactly the same, we think that these companies tick the boxes of being high potential, high growth medical device manufacturers with defensive growth and can be compared as investments with similar characteristics. We're going to compare valuation, growth, and profitability.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In terms of valuation, we view Idexx as the most expensive. It has the highest P/E and P/CF multiples by significant margins as well as the highest EV/EBITDA multiple.

We rank Idexx in the bottom half in terms of growth. Although highly consistent and fast for a normal company, compared to peers its top line growth is significantly slower.

In terms of profitability, we again rank it in the bottom half of the peer group. Although extremely profitable and cash generative compared to an average company, it is clearly outclassed here.

Putting it all together, Idexx is an exceptional company at a bad price. We love the market potential and the highly profitable business but given the valuation, we see better risk/reward elsewhere.

Risks And Things To Watch Out For

Clearly, we see the main risk as the growth built into the valuation as above what Idexx aspires to achieve in the near to medium term. The growth will be the critical decider of Idexx' future and is what we urge investors to watch going forward. Barring a change in the current valuation, our investment advice may change based on the trend of growth. We would recommend buying the equity if it inflects higher on the back of decreasing demand. Similarly we would recommend outright shorting the stock if the growth slows down due to an unlikely decrease in wallet share allocated to pet spending.

A relatively minor risk is the geographic footprint of the Company. This risk is on the flip side of its expansion opportunity. The U.S. is the global economic leader currently. The U.S. dollar remains strong. The non-U.S. operations of the Company may come under pressure due to an economic downturn as well as to a stronger dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISRG, ILMN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.