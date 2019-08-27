Lowe's: Despite Good Results, Still Not Better Than Home Depot

From a relative strength point of view, it is likely that the stock continues to underperform its peer Home Depot.

In this article, I am going to break down the just released quarterly results from Home Depot's (HD) largest competitor Lowe's (LOW). I will tell you why the company continues to do well thanks to strong comps growth, bottoming margins, and a long-term plan to further enhance customer satisfaction. Unfortunately for Lowe's, I will also show you why the company still struggles to outperform Home Depot.

Source: Lowe's

Lowe's - A Good Company

I have to say that Lowe's is not the most interesting company I have analyzed. And, it does not need to be interesting to be a good investment. Lowe's once again showed in its second fiscal quarter that business is fine. As a result, the stock was up 4.4% on August 20th.

So, what caused the stock to jump, and is this move sustainable? First of all, let me mention that adjusted EPS continued its trend of moderate growth. The adjusted bottom line result rose by 4% to $2.15, which is well above expectations of $2.00. The growth rate remains well within the single-digit range after growth rates peaked back in 2018.

Source: Estimize

Bottom line strength was once again provided by the company's top line. Total sales improved by 0.5% to $21 billion thanks to average ticket growth of 3.2%, which was partially offset by a 2.7% decline in total transactions.

Comparable store sales did much better as comps growth came in at 2.3% driven by both transactions and an average ticket increase of 2%. US comps outperformed with a growth rate of 3.2%. Total online comps growth reached 4%. Note that comps growth was pressured by lower lumber prices. The impact from lumber prices on comps growth is approximately 110 basis points.

Especially tools contributed to sales strength with support from outperforming Pro sales. Home Depot saw a similar trend where Pro sales massively outperformed DIY sales. Hardware sales posted comps growth in the mid-single digits. Investments and the addition of additional products caused comps growth to rise.

Gross margin declined by 85 basis points from the prior-year quarter to currently 32.1%. Nonetheless, gross margin was slightly up from the prior quarter as retail price adjustments were able to put a halt to the margin decline.

Operating margin improved by 98 basis points to 11.3%. The graph below shows both the operating margin of Lowe's and Home Depot as well as the long-term sales trend of the two DIY giants. Lowe's progress has caused EBITDA margin to bottom after a few quarters of declines.

Going into the second half of this fiscal year, Lowe's continues to work on additional growth measures. First of all, the company is increasingly adding to the number of SKUs in its store and is focusing on enhanced productivity in its stores.

The second measure is focused on its e-commerce sales. Unprofitable online programs will be cut in order to streamline the website. This is hurting sales on the short term but will enhance long-term potential according to management.

Adding to that, the company is working to use its entire platform on the Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud. And speaking of technology, Lowe's will spend the next 12 months on new price management systems to better analyze, prioritize, and implement retail price actions.

As a result of everything mentioned so far, the company has reaffirmed its full-year guidance which aims to increase total sales by approximately 2% and comps by 3%. Operating margin is expected to increase by 20 to 50 basis points, Diluted EPS is expected to come in between $5.45 and $5.65. Note that the current guidance is including all details regarding tariffs known so far. Additional tariffs would negative impact the outlook.

Everything said so far, I have to say that Lowe's is going a good job. Sales growth is chugging along and additional measures should continue to provide low single-digit sales growth and hopefully further stimulate margins. The stock price seems to agree as the stock continues to rise on a long-term basis.

Source: FINVIZ

Nonetheless, the company seems to be unable to beat its rival Home Depot with regard to long-term capital gains. Both DIY stores are providing investors with dividend yields below 3% and are trading slightly below 20x next year's earnings. The real reason I like to stick to Home Depot is the first graph of this article. Margins are simply higher. Yes, Lowe's is working on measures to enhance margins, but Home Depot is already there meaning that investors in Home Depot are already benefiting much more from current strength in the DIY segment.

Just look what happened to net income of both companies. Not only has Home Depot a much stronger long-term trend, we even witnessed a divergence in 2018.

The ratio between the two stocks can be seen below. Lowe's just released earnings were able to prevent a breakout, but there is no denying that long-term investors in Home Depot have been better off.

Data by YCharts

All things considered, I am not here to bash Lowe's. As I said before, I like the company and think that current measures will be paying off in the long term. The only problem is that Home Depot is also working on similar measures with margins already at higher levels. If you are a long-term investor in Lowe's, I think it's good to stay where you are to continue to collect a good dividend yield. For new investors, I believe it is better to buy Home Depot if you want to be long DIY stocks. Both companies are solid generators of income, but one is simply a bit better.

