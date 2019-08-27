Eurozone PMIs Rising Gently But Still Indicating Manufacturing Recession - Especially In Germany

German manufacturing, especially, is still having a very bad time of it.

Eurozone PMIs are showing they're up off the recent bottom, but there are still significant areas of concern.

That things aren't quite as dire as they seemed does not mean that things are good.

Eurozone Purchasing Managers Indices

We have a basic conceptual problem with the very idea of eurozone GDP growth rates because the zone isn't, really, sufficiently integrated to be just the one economy. But we also have, by definition, that euro and thus the one monetary policy for the entire area. Thus, it's useful to look at both numbers for that entire area and also the constituent parts.

The result of which is that the zone as a whole is still seeing muted growth, but there are specific areas of the constituent economy suffering quite badly. One such being German manufacturing. And that might be enough to swing, all on its own, a change in monetary policy.

The sadness there being that it's doubtful whether any further lowering of interest rates into negative territory will work. Or even work as standard theory says it will. There are theories out there that at some point negative rates become unproductive.

Eurozone PMI

As we know a purchasing managers' index is an attempt to find a forward-looking indicator of what GDP growth will be. For things to be made, the things they'll be made from must be ordered in a previous period. So, go ask the managers who purchase these things how they're stocking up to make things, and we have a pretty good indicator of what will be made. GDP is final production; so, we've our forward-looking indicator.

And it is a pretty good indicator too:

(Eurozone PMI to GDP from IHS Markit)

This month's results for the flash composite PMI in the eurozone:

(Eurozone composite PMI from IHS Markit)

Or, in text form:

The recent soft patch in the eurozone economy continued into August, according to latest PMI data from IHS Markit, with activity rising modestly amid a marginal increase in new business. The recent pattern of services growth compensating for a downturn in manufacturing was repeated midway through the third quarter. August did see a drop off in confidence among companies in the single currency area, with firms becoming more wary of hiring additional staff as a result. The IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI® ticked up to 51.8 in August according to the 'flash' estimate, up from July's three-month low of 51.5 but still one of the weakest readings for six years.

The eurozone economy isn't quite the disaster area we thought it was shaping up to be, but it's not vigorous.

German Flash PMI

We've also got the figures for the German economy, the eurozone's largest. Here manufacturing is definitively in a bad way:

Flash Germany PMI Composite Output Index(1) at 51.4 (Jul: 50.9). 2-month high. ▪ Flash Germany Services PMI Activity Index(2) at 54.4 (Jul: 54.5). 7-month low. ▪ Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI(3) at 43.6 (Jul: 43.2). 2-month high. ▪ Flash Germany Manufacturing Output Index(4) at 45.8 (Jul: 44.2). 2-month high.

Remember, with a PMI, the index is set so that above 50 is expansion, below is contraction.

German manufacturing is suffering from the slowdown in China plus those weak conditions elsewhere. The Mittelstand specialises in producing capital machinery - stuff used to make other stuff. Capital spending is the first thing to get cut in weak economic conditions which is what is happening here.

This is also something that doesn't get solved by looser monetary policy domestically as the customer base isn't in that domestic economy and so subject to the local monetary policy.

France PMI

The French numbers are significantly different: Flash France Composite Output Index(1) at 52.7 in August from 51.9 in July (2-month high) ▪ Flash France Services Activity Index(2) at 53.3 in August (52.6 in July), 9-month high ▪ Flash France Manufacturing Output Index(3) at 50.4 in August (49.0 in July), 2-month high ▪ Flash France Manufacturing PMI(4) at 51.0 in August (49.7 in July), 2-month high

As we can see manufacturing output is expanding, albeit slowly. French manufacturing is markedly less export-oriented - and less to capital goods - than Germany's. A further cut in interest rates would thus be more expansionary for French manufacturing than German.

My View

German manufacturing is more than just faltering. It's 25% or so of that economy, that economy is by far the largest in the eurozone. It's not obvious that a change in eurozone interest rates will boost it either, given the dependence upon exports to outside that eurozone and thus interest rate area.

As we can see from the French example - and the eurozone numbers as a whole - there is no significant problem across the region. However, given that headline importance of the German economy, I would expect a further loosening of monetary policy.

There's not a great deal left that the ECB can do with QE, not without a radical redesign. German government bonds already have negative yields across all tenors. This being a combination of the way in which ECB purchases are weighted by economic size, plus the German government's fiscal surplus.

I would thus expect a move to even lower negative rates from the ECB. I don't expect that to do a great deal but something must be done and that will be it.

The Investor View

The thing to look for is any announcement from Berlin concerning an expansion of fiscal policy. This has long been a necessary part of the eurozone rebalancing. That Germany runs less of a budget surplus, thereby leading to less of a trade surplus. If that does actually happen, either tax cuts or spending increases, then we can expect a reasonable, even radical, change in growth rates. If we just get more monetary policy don't expect much movement.

It's domestic changes in tax and spending within Germany that matter now. An announcement of those would lead to possibly significant moves in stock prices - upwards. For it would signal a move away from the German economy being dependent upon foreign and export demand for heavy machinery and toward greater reliance upon domestically generated consumer demand.

