Lumber Liquidators: Soft Outlook, But The Stock Is Cheap

Investment Thesis

Lumber Liquidators (LL) has been on my watch list for a long time, given Whitney Tilson so frequently touts it as a value stock. Given the recent purchase by former CEO Thomas Sullivan of nearly $11 million, bringing his ownership in Lumber Liquidators to 5.96%, I dug further.

What I found is a meaningfully undervalued investment potential.

Q2 2019 Results: Uninspiring

My first impressions on looking over Lumber Liquidators was a remarkably lackluster business going through an incredibly challenging environment.

A business which struggles to generate stable free cash flows, and close to 5 years of losses, not to mention a balance sheet in peril.

More specifically, its balance sheet carries just $13 million of cash and equivalents. This is offset by debt which is made up of $25 million outstanding under its Term Loan, plus $64.5 million outstanding under its revolver. Altogether, even if we put aside its legal claims, its balance sheet carries a net debt position of nearly $80 million.

Furthermore, days inventory outstanding is at the highest number it has been in the past decade. In other words, too much inventory in a softening market. Further compounding issues, on the back of the potential tariffs, inventory on the balance sheet will rise from $304 million at the end of Q2 2019 to potentially as high as $325 million at the end of Q4 2019.

Looking Out Further, Not Much Better

No good news is expected on the horizon. The remainder of the year has seen its guidance lowered so that the full year 2019 will post meager top-line growth with flat comps. Tariffs have been factored into the guidance, implying some potential for minor upside if the trade issues get resolved. Nevertheless, for now, its full-year 2019 non-GAAP adjusted operating margin guidance is pointing towards 1.65%. In other words, another year of razor-thin margins dangerously close to posting operating losses.

Management blames softening traffic, together with dampened consumer confidence which is impacting discretionary spending. At the same time, management is working hard to mitigate any China exposure, but for now, expectations are that China-sourced products will still approximate mid-40s% by year-end.

Valuation - Meaningful Margin Of Safety

Thus far, I have portrayed a pretty bleak image of Lumber Liquidators. But below I highlight its fundamental potential.

Source: author's calculations

As you can see above, on the less volatile P/Sales ratio that Lumber Liquidators is by far the cheapest amongst its publicly traded peers. So why is it so cheap? Well, tariffs are obviously a concern, but tariffs are likely to affect its peers just as badly.

In fact, arguably, smaller independent competitors with weaker purchasing and sourcing power are likely to be even more affected than Lumber Liquidators.

Next, Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) has seen its multiple to sales compress from 2.3x to 0.4x. However, I would contend that Tile Shop, with its equally weak ability to generate free cash flows but an even weaker balance sheet than Lumber Liquidators, trades at a premium to Lumber Liquidators.

As for Floor & Decor (FND), this is no doubt a superior business to Lumber Liquidators. Having said that, looking through its 10-Q, it can be seen that tariffs are just as likely to affect that business, as it is likely to affect Lumber Liquidators. Also, as expected, a slowdown in the U.S. economy is just as likely to impact Floor & Decor's operations. So, should Floor & Decor be valued at more than 2.8x trailing revenues, while investors are not willing to pay even half of Lumber Liquidators' trailing revenues?

On balance, there is no legitimate reason for investors' expectations of Lumber Liquidators to be so low that it values one peer at close to $4.8 billion and the other company at a paltry $260 million.

The Bottom Line

Lumber Liquidators is not an immediately obvious investment opportunity. It has a significant number of issues facing it medium term.

Investors are highly fearful of getting involved with the name, waiting for the right moment for sentiment to turn positive. However, for now, with its outlook fundamentally dim, its shares trade in the bargain basement. Meanwhile, insiders are clambering for its shares with open market purchases.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! If you're looking for investment ideas with both known and unknown names which are selected for their solid free cash flows yield, then sign up for a two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks. Seeking Alpha guarantee: Cancel within 14 days and don't get charged.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.