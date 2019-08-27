Shake Shack: Margin Of Safety Has Dwindled

Even a great business can be a poor investment if you pay too high a price - we believe there are more favorable picks out there today.

Yet at today's valuation, investors are leaving themselves a very thin margin of safety for what could be subpar returns in the long run.

Shake Shack has seen its valuation nearly double in the past several months, with shares up over 100% year-to-date.

Shake Shack (SHAK) reported their Q2 2019 earnings earlier this month, with revenue topping estimates by over $3 million, and earnings per share coming in at $0.27 (ex-extra items) above the analyst consensus estimate of $0.23. Operating income in the quarter came in at ~$12 million – when adjusting for pre-opening costs, depreciation, and unusual items, operating income was ~$26 million (~17% of sales).

Throughout the earnings call, management laid out the continuous efforts being made to grow the Shake Shack brand on a global scale, and drive consumer engagement by increasing accessibility to Shacks worldwide.

We first began covering the fast-casual chain in December of last year and didn’t quite see the big picture. After reevaluating our thesis, we became optimistic (on a larger time frame) and entered a position in early February. Since then, shares have taken a run, nearly doubling. In April, we published another note recognizing Shake Shack as a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Since then, shares have risen significantly as well – up over 60%.

Given the recent run in valuation, we decided to revisit the Shake Shack story. We’ve determined that at current levels, the margin of safety has dwindled, and investors are exposing themselves to an increased (albeit justifiable) level of risk. An investment in Shake Shack today will likely deliver decent returns in the long run, although there are better risk-reward profiles out there.

Q2 Overview

Total revenue in the quarter came in at $152.7 million, up 31% year-over-year (15% sequentially), driven by 19 new Shack openings (11 being domestic company-operated Shacks). On top of this, digital channels (mainly delivery) played a key role this quarter. The company continues to focus on established markets, which are naturally higher volume regions.

Same-store sales grew by 3.6% in the quarter, driven mostly by increases in price and mix, as well as foot traffic. This was much higher than the 2% comp growth analysts were expecting. Average unit volume (“AUV”) came in at $4.3 million, in-line with previous quarters. Management emphasized the expansion of Shacks in unconventional locations, such as their 24-hour roadside Shack in the Monmouth Travel Plaza (New Jersey), as well as airport-based Shacks in Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Kuwait, to name a few.

Management shed some light on the company’s partnership with Grubhub (GRUB), noting that the system-wide rollout will take place over the next several quarters. Shake Shack has been leading their peers when it comes to delivery channels, going as far as designing stores to reduce friction in the delivery process.

We're designing some restaurants that will really truly separate those areas. So next year, you'll see some Shack designs that will really have a completely separate section for the digital pickup from the in-house pickup because we really want to honor our guests who continue to come to Shake Shack. Obviously, the overwhelming majority of our guests remain people, who are looking for that great Shack community gathering experience, and we want them to have a great experience. So, stay tuned, lots of different iterations. Source: Q2 Earnings Call

This is quite impressive, and truly sets Shake Shack’s management team apart from its peers. Implementing delivery channels has the potential to increase ticket sizes and order volume, as has been the case with other restaurants (e.g., McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)-UberEats (NYSE:UBER) partnership). Taking this into consideration in the design process makes for a much better delivery experience on the consumer side.

In our innovation kitchen, we continue to create new LTOs. This past quarter, we tested the Alabama ChickenShack, our take on the Southern classic, as well as the crème brulee shake served with caramelized sugar topping… We're excited to use this base to keep dreaming, taking feedback from our loyal fans as we continue to stay loyal to our culinary roots while experimenting with new menu items. Source: Q2 Earnings Call

The company also continues to experiment with menu items, taking input from customers. Efforts like this may seem trivial, but they shine a light on management’s mindset when it comes to growth. Complacency is clearly not present among the decision makers at Shake Shack.

On the cost side of the business, food & paper expenses comprised ~29% of sales (+95 bps y/y). Having touched upon the potential upside delivery provides, it’s important to note that increased delivery volume does come at a cost. Delivery orders require more packaging than traditional in-store orders, resulting in higher packaging costs and lower margins on a unit basis.

Labor & related expenses comprised ~27% of sales (+85 bps y/y), driven heavily by labor inflation and increased labor-related compliance costs. With management focusing on expanding their footprint within key metropolitan (high-AUV) areas (e.g., New York City), labor costs stand to continue being unfavorable. Expansion into lower-cost labor regions will likely be met with lower AUVs. Additionally, as the company continues to roll out new store builds, initially high staff counts could drive labor costs higher.

Looking at Shake Shack’s margins on the operating level tell an interesting story. The company provides a Shack-level operating margin, which adjusts for depreciation, pre-opening costs, general & administrative (“G&A”), and other expenses. In Q2, the company’s Shack-level operating margin was just over 24%. Although this is supposed to represent economics on a unit basis, we believe that completely factoring out G&A is slightly misleading. Operating leverage in G&A costs exists, yet even at scale corporate overhead is likely to be high. At over 2,000 locations, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) still spends ~8% of sales on G&A vs. Shake Shack’s ~10%.

Keeping G&A in the mix, we arrive at an adjusted operating margin of our own which is still quite high at over 17% in 2Q19. Yet taking a step back, this adjusted operating margin actually contracted by nearly 3 percentage points year-over-year.

Other key developments on the cost side include the adoption of a new accounting standard which is best explained on slide 11 of Shake Shack’s Q2 Slides:

Valuation And Takeaway

Looking roughly one decade down the road, it’s not far-fetched to see Shake Shack operating 1,000 company-operated Shacks across the U.S. Although, again, risk lies in the execution – if the company falls behind its store opening schedule, shareholder returns could be adversely impacted.

As the company expands beyond its higher AUV regions, some saturation is expected, resulting in lower AUVs. Management’s long-term AUV goal of $3 million seems reasonable. At $3 million per unit, and 1,000 units nationwide, domestic company-operated Shacks would be generating $3 billion in sales.

At an operating margin of 15%, this translates to $450 million in operating income. With a 25% effective tax rate, earnings would be ~$340 million. At a 16x earnings multiple, we would arrive at an equity value of $5.4 billion – or 1.8x today’s market capitalization. Spread out over the decade of growth, the annualized return for shareholders would be just over 6%. Adding in the company’s licensing fees could result in a slightly higher return.

Unfortunately, should AUVs suffer even a small amount, store openings get behind schedule, or food/labor inflation outpace expectations, shareholder returns stand to be adversely impacted. Back in February, Shake Shack’s market capitalization was nearly half the size – this would have resulted in a much more attractive return profile (close to 12% annualized).

In other words, the margin of safety was much more sizeable just months ago – and the story hasn’t changed much since then. Today, we believe an investment in Shake Shack has the potential to deliver single-digit annualized returns in the long run – unfortunately, the margin of safety is quite small, and risks have become magnified with the run in valuation.

We believe there are better opportunities in the market, with a much more favorable risk-reward profile. We will continue to follow the Shake Shack story, and truly believe the business is phenomenal - yet even a great business can be a poor investment if you pay too high a price.

