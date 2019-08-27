Why You Should Not Invest In Uber (Or Lyft) Anytime Soon

Profitability

The reason why one should invest in Uber (UBER) is whether or not it will make money in the future. In order for this to be profitable, the only way is whether the fare prices and/or riders (or overall rides) go up — assuming the cost of doing business by Uber remains the same. Under this assumption, in order for fares to go up, one of the variables that determine the fare price of a given Uber ride must increase. On the other hand, in order for overall rides or riders to increase, Uber, theoretically, has to be more affordable (i.e. economical) than owning and operating a car.

Microeconomic Perspective

The fare price of a typical Uber ride is determined by different variables such as the base fare (flat fee), time spent on the ride, distance, booking fee (flat fee), the surge multiplier, and the tipping which is an option by the rider. Given these, the only reasonable ways Uber can be profitable given the fact that the rides demanded are constant is if the surge variable and/or the distance people travel goes up. Assuming people use Uber to travel back and forth from point A to point B such as from their home to work and vice versa, the pricing would totally depend on the surge multiplier alone. According to Uber, the surge multiplier kicks in when the demand for rides outweighs the supply of drivers. This is something we need to take note of.

One of Uber’s unique selling points as a ridesharing platform is that drivers can drive whenever they want. They are their own boss. They are independent contractors. They can log on to drive or log out when they don’t feel like driving around for the day anymore. Given that, the supply of drivers at let’s say 10:00 in the morning can increase or decrease — this would obviously affect the fare pricing through the surge multiplier. But rides demanded also change at different points in time. Therefore, whether or not the surge multiplier comes into effect is highly uncertain — rides demanded can outweigh drivers at 12 PM, and it may also not. We can conclude here that the profitability of Uber also is highly uncertain. As Joel Greenblatt states in his book, You Can Be A Stock Market Genius, one of the things Wall Street hates is uncertainty.

The number of drivers also can be a threat to them making a profit. As most of us can observe, some Uber drivers have an Uber sticker and at the same time a Lyft (LYFT) sticker. Since they are independent contractors, they are free to do this — meaning they can work for the competitor (Lyft) with a few clicks and vice versa. This is a red flag in their own business model.

Theory: Uber and Lyft a Price-Competing Oligopoly

Uber and Lyft are somehow a price-competing oligopoly (in a way — excluding the competition from taxi cabs, public transportation, and owning a private vehicle). They are the only two big names to ridesharing, at least in the United States.

Let’s assume the following conditions:

Drivers have schedules when they will drive.

Riders also have schedules when they need rides.

Riders demand a constant distance of rides they want (e.g. ride from apartment to work and vice versa).

A rider demands a constant amount of rides per day (e.g. go to work in the morning, then go back home after work).

Given the above conditions, the only way Uber can make money is to charge a higher fare price for any ride — keeping constant the distance to travel, cost of doing business by Uber, and other variables.

Let’s assume that Uber can predict the supply of drivers and demand of riders at any point in time, the distance a person would need for their ride, and other relevant pricing variables such as time spent in the car. They can then determine the set of equilibrium prices they are to charge at any point in time. After that, they would be able to determine a set of fixed fare prices higher than the corresponding supposed equilibrium prices. At a game theory perspective, this would only work if Lyft were to do it too. If both would do it, consumers (riders) would only move to cheaper possible alternatives such as riding a cab or buying a car. Therefore, it won’t work.

Fixing the number of Uber drivers can increase the probability of surge pricing. If that were the case, however, potential Uber drivers can just sign on to Lyft, and thus helping the competition. On the other hand, if Lyft fixes the amount of Lyft drivers at one point, applying surge pricing at all times to both ridesharing platforms, then the consumer will just, again, move to cheaper alternatives. Therefore, it still won’t work.

Macroeconomic Perspective

Variables such as the low interest rate we are currently enjoying can be another factor that stunts the money-making ability of Uber. Since the inception of Uber, there has been an increase of about $3.8 billion in used car sales — a gain of 62%. That's only used car sales — not taking into account the new cars sold since then. This is based on data published by FRED — Federal Reserve Economic Data. It can be found here.

It’s also worth to take note that riding an Uber is more expensive than the cost of operating a car. The average cost of operating a car is $23.61 according to research conducted by AAA published in an article by Doughroller. This is accounting fuel prices, depreciation, insurance, and other variables. Average Uber cost is $25.73, according to an article by Ridester. People prefer having a car to not having a car. It’s common sense from here.

Diving Into the Financials

Now that we’ve looked at Uber at an economics perspective, let’s take a look at their financials — the consolidated statements of operations published in their 10-Q to be specific. Data taken from their consolidated statements of operations from their 10-Q for three months ended June 30 in 2018 and 2019 is shown below. The figures are in millions. Let’s focus on the EBIT in the second quarter of 2018 and 2019.

Source: Data from Uber’s 10-Q – sec.gov

For the second quarter of 2019, Uber saw revenue of $3.166 billion. Compared to their $2.768 billion in revenue last year, they have increased their revenue by about 14%. They have negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) or a loss from operations. For the second quarter of 2019 it recorded as a loss of about $-5.5 billion, a larger loss from $-739 million of the second quarter of 2018. Costs also have gone up exorbitantly high. Their research and development costs have increased from $365 million to about $3 billion, an increase of about 700%. One can argue that since Uber is a tech company, it can spend much on research and development to increase future profitability. However, this is only reasonable if the spending is paying off. Given that, a financial ratio worth taking a look at is the return on research capital. The return on research capital, in a nutshell, says how much gross profit is earned as a result of expenditures on research and development. It's calculated by dividing the current year's gross profit and then dividing it by the prior year's research and development expenses. For example, if company XYZ spent $20 in research and development for the year 2010 and earned a gross profit of $40 in 2011, then it would have a return on research capital (RORC) of $2. This means that for every $1 spent on research and development last year, it resulted in earning a gross profit of $2. The higher the RORC, the better it is. It would mean that spending on research and development is worth it.

Currently, Uber has a RORC of $1.54 for the second quarter of 2019. This means that for every $1 spent on research and development, they have returned $1.54 in gross profit. It seems that Uber’s research and development costs are justifiable. However, it's not the case if we were to take a look at historical data in their S-1. The table below shows data taken from the selected consolidated financial and operating data in their S-1.

Source: Data from Uber’s S-1 – sec.gov

Using the data shown above — specifically the gross profit and research and development costs, we can calculate the return on research capital ratio for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Below is a summary of it.

Year Return on research capital 2015 $5.6 2016 $2.11 2017 $2.8 2018 $3.44

Source: Author’s calculation of the return on research capital based on Uber’s S-1

As you may notice, the return on research capital of Uber for the past four years is decreasing. This basically means that the returns for their research and development expenses decreased.

We can take a look at other financial ratios, however, it all boils down to them having negative earnings. This brings us to our next important point. Instead of using financial ratios, let’s just make a basic observation of their financial statement. We can see clearly that as revenue grows larger, the costs grow even larger. Comparing the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2018, revenue grew by about 14%. Total costs, however, grew by about 147% — it explains their losses. Their costs grow faster than their revenue.

In the economic discussion of Uber we’ve had earlier in this article, we have seen that the prices Uber charges are determined by different variables and that the surge multiple is one they could use in order to turn a profit. However, Uber has little control over this. It’s dependent on whether the demand for rides outweighs the supply of drivers. Therefore, it makes sense for Uber to increase the number of trips instead in order to increase their revenue to possibly achieve profitability. Below is a graph provided by Uber to show their increase in trips.

Source: Uber’s Supplemental Information for 2019 Q2 Earnings Report

In order to increase the trips, the number of riders and drivers must increase. This is precisely their goal as it was stated in their 10-Q:

…We anticipate that we will continue to incur losses in the near term as a result of expected substantial increases in our operating expenses, as we continue to invest in order to: Increase the number of drivers, consumers, restaurants, shippers, and carriers using our platform through incentives, discounts, and promotions; expand within existing or into new markets; increase our research and development expenses; invest in ATG and Other Technology Programs; expand marketing channels and operations; hire additional employees; and add new products and offerings to our platform… Source: Uber’s 10-Q

However, increasing the number of trips will ineffective since, as we’ve observed in their financial statement, as revenue grows larger, they incur an even larger loss. General and administrative costs grew by about 157%, from $638 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Increasing both drivers and riders would, obviously, incur more costs. Therefore, increasing the number of trips to increase the revenue in order to possibly achieve profitability is ineffective. Another way they can then turn a profit is if costs decrease. However, as common sense dictates, this can negatively affect the number of trips and thus also negatively affect revenue. Given these, the only other way for them to increase their revenue and potentially turn a profit is to increase the prices they charge. They can then do this by investing more in increasing the demand for rides or to increase the number of riders in order to influence and take advantage of the surge multiplier. However, this isn’t only Uber’s goal as it was stated in their 10-Q. They also want to increase the number of drivers aside from other things. We can see this stated in the quote taken from their 10-Q shown above.

On the other hand, if they were to increase the price in some other way such as fixing the fare price that is always higher than the supposed price, our game theory analysis above suggests that it won’t work. This is due to the fact that if they do this, consumers will move to Lyft. If they both do it, consumers will move to cheaper alternatives such as public transportation or owning a car.

The other way they can increase the price, as we’ve mentioned above, is to fix the number of drivers. This, as well, will be ineffective as our game theory analysis suggests. These drivers are independent contractors. This means that if Uber fixes the number of drivers, these drivers can just go and drive for Lyft, and therefore, helping the competition. If they both fix the number of drivers, applying surge pricing to both platforms, consumers would just again move on to cheaper alternatives.

Scare of a Recession

During the past few weeks, news of an impending recession has been scaring the markets. Indicators such as the inversion of the yield curve also have shown themselves. If a recession is indeed coming in the near future, this can obviously hurt Uber’s business. A recession will cause the Federal Reserve to cut rates to stimulate the economy, and thus fueling car sales again. But this is in the long run.

Demand for liquidity, or the demand for holding on to money for spending, also will go down. According to a recent Marketwatch article, 13% of Uber’s consumers paid using cash, meaning that’s potential Uber spenders deciding not to spend.

Also, if a recession happens, theoretically, an uptick in the supply of drivers can also occur due to the fact that people would lose jobs, thus looking for other alternatives for income such as becoming an Uber driver. This can then drive the price of a ride down as well — thus, affecting the profitability of Uber. Since there would be fewer riders and more drivers, the surge pricing multiple won’t take into effect. Also, more drivers would also mean more potential drivers for its competitor, Lyft.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article’s purpose is not to smear Uber’s reputation nor to hurt its business. This is just an opinionated economic (microeconomic and macroeconomic) analysis of how Uber works and whether or not to invest in it at this time.