Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) has had a nice run after updating news on its lead candidate SGT-001 as some analysts scramble to give the company upgrades and new price targets. However, the prospects for the company appear as dim as ever as key concerns with the new update seem to be ignored as Solid continues to slowly progress their candidate in the race to bring a gene therapy drug to market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Some better options in that race. in my opinion, currently include both Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Sarepta Therapetics, Inc. (SRPT) in what continues to look like a winner-takes-all scenario. In a world where cash is king, Solid's recent successful capital raise looks to be barely enough to get it through the first half of 2020 as Solid Biosciences looks like an obvious sell after its most recent overhyped stock run.

Some analysts have been bullish on Solid after the company's second quarter results where it gave an update on the progress of the company's lead DMD candidate SGT-001.

Solid Biosciences Analyst New Price Target Upside Chardan $10 +15% Leerink $15 +72%

The double upgrade had a marked affect on Solid's price action since the company's earnings report as buyers flooded in to the struggling company and its perceived better prospects.

While the update was good news for Solid, the stock seems to be experiencing an overreaction as a 40%+ jump seems a bit much when investors put the news into perspective. First, the news centers around the fact that Solid dosed just its second patient in its higher dose cohort in its IGNITE DMD study. This follows the company having to fully amend its study protocol after safety concerns were spotted in its last data release for SGT-001. Solid's stock plummeted ~25% on worrisome adverse events including one patient experiencing a transient increase in bilirubin higher than 2x the upper limit of normal. Another patient experienced a transient decline in platelet count that was considered to be directly related to SGT-001.

Here are some of my concerns surrounding Solid's IGNITE DMD study and the second patient being dosed in the higher cohort that the market seems so excited about:

First, the study now has an upper weight limit attached to it of 25kg for at least this second patient. Setting weight limits could slow down the recruitment of additional patients into the study in the future and could limit the marketability of the drug should it ever reach commercialization if the company cannot get that limitation removed.

Second, Solid is removing the matched patient control arm for the rest of the entire second cohort of its IGNITE DMD trial. This should be very troubling for several reasons including the fact that now you have obvious bias's incorporated into the study. The patients don't have to wonder if they are on the actual drug or a placebo so they will be subject to confirmation bias. This is the bias where patients are prone to believe what they want to believe (the drug has to work) instead of what is actually happening (affect is actually not significantly greater than a placebo effect would be). Study's with no placebo control arm mean very little to the FDA for actual approval as this study is pretty much only good now for checking out safety concerns on patients instead of any valuable efficacy data vs a control the candidate might have.

Third, the company is still using the same AAV9 vector as its first cohort of patients used. The AAV9 vector is the same vector that Pfizer is using for its DMD gene therapy candidate PF-06939926. Pfizer had a recent data reveal for PF-06939926, which also showed significant adverse safety events, resulting in a clinical hold being placed on its trial until it potentially amends its study to address FDA safety concerns. What is interesting to note is that the current leader in DMD gene therapy is Sarepta Therapeutics which uses the AAVrh74 vector. Data results so far for Sarepta have shown no adverse safety concerns for its gene therapy candidate. The AAV9 vector might not end up being the cause of the safety concerns that both Solid and Pfizer are both currently experiencing, but where there is smoke, there is also often times fire. As the science stands now, DMD patients can only take one gene therapy product in their lifetime. This sets up a potential winner-takes-all scenario where Solid is currently a laggard to potentially not only Pfizer, but almost certainly to Sarepta Therapeutics.

Finally, Solid has some serious cash concerns as it continues to try and progress its clinical DMD gene therapy study. It had a recent successful $60 million capital raise by selling ~10.6 million common shares at $4.65 per share along with ~2.3 million pre-funded warrants at $4.64 per warrant. This shareholder dilution should be enough to get the company's key clinical trial into 2020 as it now has ~$67.4 million in cash and equivalents at the end of its most recent quarter after it was close to scraping rock bottom. However, Solid Biosciences had a second quarter loss of ~$26.5 million. That is a lot of money the company is spending each and every quarter, especially if it only plans on running one patient at a time. Shareholders should expect additional capital raises in 2020, including maybe even in the first half of the year, as I don't see management talking much about cutting costs while expecting to make it into the fourth quarter of 2020 with its current cash position.

Ilan Ganot, Solid's CEO and President, said in the company's press release, "We continue to anticipate providing a data update from the IGNITE DMD clinical trial in the months ahead." Considering the fact that the company very well could be running out of cash again in 6 months time, the company will need an update as soon as possible as it will almost certainly need to further dilute shareholders again in the coming quarters.

The market has had an overzealous reaction to Solid Biosciences's latest earnings report and the progression of its DMD gene therapy candidate SGT-001. A more careful look at the details shows that dosing one additional patient with no placebo control arm is a very risky proposition when the company is burning cash fast enough to cause concern mere months from now even after a recent capital raise. With safety concerns surrounding both Solid's and Pfizer's AAV9 vector compared to a far better safety profile so far in Sarepta's SRP-9001 candidate, Solid appears to be an obvious short in a winner-takes-all gene therapy scenario. Best of luck to all.

