Spectrum Brands: An Intriguing Turnaround Play Ahead Of A Crucial Stretch

If that plays out, SPB is cheap enough to rise; if it doesn't, it's leveraged enough to fall.

Spectrum Brands (SPB) management repeatedly has termed fiscal 2019 (ending September) a 'reset year' after a busy, and even chaotic, stretch. Through the first three quarters, its prediction largely has borne out. Organic revenue has risen modestly; EBITDA has declined 5%+, which appears due almost solely to investments behind the business.

That performance seems reasonably in line with the market's expectations as well. SPB stock has traded mostly sideways since plunging after fiscal Q4 results last November, with its movements mostly tracking broad market concerns surrounding the economy and geopolitical effects.

After that sideways trading, the current valuation suggests that investors aren't quite sure of what to expect in fiscal 2020. SPB does trade at ~18x FY19 Street EPS estimates - but this year's earnings are being depressed by one-time factors. EV/EBITDA is 8x+, and P/FCF in the 12-13x range, both of which roughly suggests that investors are pricing in little, if any, growth.

That does look potentially too conservative. End markets should be positive going forward. There are cyclical risks in the company's biggest segment, but secular trends in other areas. Tariffs have provided disruption this year, but presumably should be mitigated in some way at some point.

At the same time, there are risks here. Consumer-facing product companies mostly have struggled of late. Retail giants are responsible for a big chunk of revenue, which hasn't necessarily proven to be a good thing for many suppliers. Execution still seems to be a bit lacking, and the Q4 miss still colors the story here.

Meanwhile, there's a huge report on the way in which Spectrum will give its outlook for FY20. It seems likely that SPB's sideways trading will end at that point. The key but difficult question is in which way the stock will head.

SPB Settles Down

Few companies will do more in a short stretch than Spectrum did in 2018. At the beginning of the year, Spectrum agreed to sell its Rayovac battery business to Energizer Holdings (ENR). Near the end of the year, the two companies struck another deal for Spectrum's auto care business. In between, Spectrum merged with its majority shareholder, HRG Group.

Coincidentally or not, at the same time, Spectrum's business hit a rough patch, which culminated in a disastrous Q2 2018 report that led SPB stock to fall 20%. CEO Andreas Rouvé was replaced the same day by executive chairman David Maura, who forcefully opened his prepared remarks on that quarter's call:

On behalf of the board of directors, I'm here today with a pretty clear message. The recent inconsistent performance of our company capped off by the disappointing second quarter results must and will come to an end. We intend to deliver the growth and long-term shareholder value you're expecting from us, and that we are more than capable of delivering. This company will in no way be defined by this quarter's results. 12 months from now, this quarter will be insignificant, but this company will be refined by the actions that I've taken over the last couple of weeks, actions taken today, and over the coming months.

On that call, Maura detailed operational failures which centered primarily around facilities in Dayton, Ohio and Edgerton, Kansas. He pledged to fix those problems and to delever a balance sheet that had become dangerously debt-heavy.

And, there has been some progress. The two business sales brought in over $2 billion in cash, moving leverage to a current ~3.8x EBITDA, with a still-intact target of ~3.5x by the end of Q4. Performance has been more consistent, though a much-improved Q3 FY18 was followed by a much weaker Q4, which led to a 19% decline. (Nervous broad markets likely didn't help.)

That said, fiscal 2019 hasn't been particularly impressive. Organic revenue YTD has risen 0.8%, per figures from the 10-Q, with Adjusted EBITDA dropping over 5% year over year. SPB stock has mostly struggled as a result, with a 21% YTD gain coming in the first few weeks of the year as broad markets (and cyclicals in particular) snapped back from Q4 declines. The stock in fact touched a seven-month low before getting a nice bounce following a Q3 beat.

A Closer Look at FY19

That said, there is a case that FY19 results and execution have been better than the headline numbers might suggest. There's been a lot of upheaval in terms of management, including leadership changes at the troublesome facilities last year and, per the Q2 conference call, a managerial shake-up in the Home and Personal Care business.

Spectrum has put money behind its businesses, including (according to that same call) something in the range of $30 million in marketing spend on an annualized basis. That alone accounts for all of the y/y EBITDA decline, and then some. Tariffs have disrupted pricing, while input cost and freight inflation has hit margins. Maura said on the Q1 call that "I feel super good about where we are" after a "mind-numbing" 2018. And he has said repeatedly, since taking over last year, that FY19 was about stability ahead of an FY20 where growth would return.

At the very least, Spectrum has made some progress operationally, at least per management commentary. The stability Maura forecast this year has arrived, and in what often has been an unstable environment. And looking at the four key units here, there is hope for improvement in FY20 and beyond.

Unit by Unit

Hardware & Home Improvement ('HHI')

The HHI business is Spectrum's biggest at this point, driving ~35% of revenue and 44% of Adjusted EBITDA so far this year, a proportion basically in line with fiscal 2018 levels. Market share is impressive: the company is #1 in residential and high-end locksets, per a recent presentation. The Pfister brand is in third in residential plumbing.

That said, HHI has to start performing better. YTD organic revenue, according to the Q, is down 2%. Adjusted EBITDA has declined by the same amount. And that's not just a fiscal 2019 issue: per figures from the 10-K, HHI Adjusted EBITDA rose just 5.4% from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2019. The business is headed for a three-year profit CAGR in the range of 1% based on YTD trends.

There have been some input cost pressures and spend on innovations with the company's keypads (which I can personally recommend). The Kansas issues hit the business, and a weak Q3 (organic sales -4.3%) suffered from a comparison against timing-boosted sales the year before. But in a housing market that still remains strong, even with those factors, low-single-digit profit growth looks short of where the business needs to be.

There is hope for improvement, assuming the housing market cooperates. On the Q3 call, Maura highlighted the potential for multifamily operators, particularly with the new Aura Bluetooth product. He argued after the previous quarter that more affordable housing could boost ownership among millennials, a potential tailwind for the company's more technology-enabled products. And there's certainly room for operational investments made this year to improve efficiencies in fiscal 2020 and beyond.

Global Pet Care ('PET')

The Pet Care business drives 22-23% of revenue and about a quarter of earnings. And it's been the star performer so far this year, at least on the top line. Organic revenue has risen 7%+, including a surprising 15.7% increase in Q3. A recovery from a rawhide recall has helped, but rawhide-free DreamBones and SmartBones are performing well, the company has taken pricing, and the aquatics business has stabilized.

That said, the news hasn't quite been perfect. The top-line comparison is quite easy: organic sales over the last two years declined almost 13%. Profitability remains an issue: Adjusted EBITDA is down 3.5% so far this year, though it rose nearly 12% in the third quarter. That follows modest declines in each of the last two years.

Still, there's some reason to see this business growing. Pet sales continue to rise more broadly. The company's Nature's Miracle product is another one I can personally recommend, and Spectrum has expanded the product into other categories. There's work to be done in Europe, where Spectrum sells the IAMS and Eukanuba brands. Management called out e-commerce strength after Q3, and that likely means solid exposure to fast-growing Chewy (CHWY). More cost savings should be on the way from operational improvements and SKU reductions.

Home & Garden ('H&G')

The H&G business seems like a mixed bag at the moment. Lawn & garden control products have bounced back this year after two years of declines, albeit with a disappointing decline in Q3. Insect repellents - Cutter and Repel - have done much the same, while maintaining growth in the most recent quarter. The household insect products group has done the reverse, posting negative sales this year after two years of growth.

On the whole, however, profitability is going in the wrong direction, with the segment heading for a third straight year of decline, including a 19% plunge in fiscal 2018. Maura projected investments behind the business would help and chalked up a weak Q3 to weather. But that's been cited as a cause for a couple of years now; at a certain point, Spectrum simply has to get H&G stabilized, particularly since its margins remain the highest in the business.

Home and Personal Care ('HPC')

HPC looks like the weakest business at the moment. YTD Adjusted EBITDA margins are just 7.4% - far and away, the lowest of the group. Organic revenue is down 1.6% so far this year, and profit down 31% on the back of a 270 bps decline in margins.

But this is also the business most heavily impacted by last year's issues. And so, it's the business with the biggest potential room for improvement. Spectrum is both fixing up the business and investing in it: Maura said after Q2 "we could have probably reported twice the profitability of the appliance unit this quarter if we hadn't stuck with our discipline to invest in innovation and marketing". A new copper version of the George Foreman Grill should help sales, and Spectrum is working with retailers to regain confidence and shelf space after issues in the past.

On the personal care side, Remington likely will struggle with the same lower demand that has pressured Procter & Gamble (PG) unit Gillette. But a partnership with Manchester United (MANU) should drive sales overseas, where the brand is tops in market share.

Valuation

Fundamentally, there is room to see SPB moving higher with even decent FY20 guidance. Again, the current valuation doesn't price in all that much in the way of improvement. P/E using FY19 consensus is about 18x - but D&A is spiking this year owing to accounting relating to the HRG merger. That tailwind should fade next year (which also explains the apparently enormous growth projected by the Street for next year). Normalized free cash flow based on FY19 EBITDA guidance is in the range of $200 million, suggesting a P/FCF below 13x. EV/EBITDA is 8.2x, with net leverage at 3.8x. (Those figures don't include $200 million owed to Energizer as an adjustment for its sale of Germany's Varta, a divestment by the European Commission. Spectrum also owns roughly $195 million in Energizer stock, so the two issues largely net out from a valuation standpoint.)

And on a unit-by-unit basis, it does seem like there's room to outperform those relatively modest multiples. Appliances can bounce back. HHI should be able to move higher with even stability on the tariff/input cost front. The pet business seems on track in the U.S., with room for improvement in Europe. I can certainly see the case for buying the turnaround here with the idea that a 3.3% yield plus a valuation that incorporates ~zero growth is an attractive combination.

That seems true on a peer basis as well. Central Garden & Pet (CENT) (CENTA) is one of the more obvious peers here - and trades at a modest premium in terms of both EV/EBITDA (~9x) and P/FCF (~13x). (I'm long CENT, and I'd note that the company has quite a bit of dry powder currently providing a drag on earnings.) Fortune Brands & Home Security is at 10x+ EBITDA. Even Newell Brands (NWL) is at 12x EBITDA. It wouldn't be that onerous if SPB received a 9x multiple - which, all else equal, suggests ~18% upside to $60 or so.

But the risks seem more apparent when taking a step back and looking at the business as a whole. Share price performance notwithstanding, Spectrum's issues didn't just begin with last year's Q2 report. Profit growth earlier in the decade was driven mostly by acquisitions and (likely) some cyclicality in HHI and even Home & Garden. The big gains in SPB (and HRG) stock came through leverage and multiple expansion.

Meanwhile, per the K, 38% of revenue last year came from Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), and Walmart (WMT). Spectrum's commentary suggests that the impact of inventory reductions at those customers has moderated over the past several quarters, but that remains a long-term risk. Management also has talked up e-commerce (and Amazon (AMZN) is a top 10 customer) - but I'm not sure growth in that channel necessarily is a good thing long-term, given what is quite often 'race to the bottom' pricing.

This is an attractive business from a fundamental standpoint. It's a business with at least a couple of interesting products. There's obvious potential for operational and margin improvement. But it's also a business with concerns in terms of the secular outlook and recent performance.

And so, the relatively stable trading of late makes some sense - particularly ahead of FY20 guidance. The outlook for next year is going to have a huge effect on SPB stock. Options are thinly traded, but that market seems to be pricing in a big move, with at-the-money January 2020 straddles currently going for over $10. That seems about right: there are real questions about the trajectory of this business going forward, which makes November's report crucial. Ahead of that report, I'd lean bullish - but it's difficult to pound the table too forcefully just yet, on either side of the trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CENTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.