Sea Limited: An Undervalued E-Commerce Leader In Southeast Asia

Sea is undervalued by 23%, and Shopee has the potential to be an e-commerce behemoth in Southeast Asia.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Stefan Ong as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

The share price of Sea Limited (SE) had a recent pullback of close to 20% from a recent high of $37 to $31 due to widening losses. Sea is a long-term investment in Southeast Asia's e-commerce. Despite some risks, it is expected to deliver decent long-term returns.

Southeast Asia is the next growth area for e-commerce

The Asia Pacific is projected to capture 67% of e-commerce growth by 2021. At 2-3% of total retail sales, Southeast Asia is still largely underpenetrated and will likely be capturing the bulk of the shift from offline to online purchases.

Source: International Post Corporation

Shopee has appealing qualities to customers

Southeast Asia's mobile usage has been increasing steadily over the years dramatically, with higher average hours per person, per day compared to other regions. Shopee uses a mobile-first approach, which has been the key to its success. Shopee consistently ranked in the top 3 most mobile e-commerce shopping apps with the most monthly active users in Southeast Asia.

Source: Google/Temasek & Tech in Asia

Source: App Annie Intelligence

Shopee also focuses a lot of its efforts on hyper-localization in order to drive memorable experiences. For example, Thais view celebrity endorsements favorably, with the most popular celebrities being of mixed ethnicity. To target this segment, Shopee selected a Thai-Norwegian Actress and another Thai-Austrian actor/model to endorse their brand. Another example of localization by Shopee includes offering lowest price guarantees with free shipping to Malaysians who are most receptive to discounts and flash sales.

Shopee is experiencing growing network effects

Shopee started off with a C2C model with a focus on cheaper items, free delivery, and discretionary items like fashion products. This made it easier for first-time buyers to try out the platform since the purchasing risk is lower.

Source: e-commerceIQ

Source: e-commerceIQ

By beginning with a C2C model, Shopee was able to hit the tipping point to build its network effects. The C2C model allowed Shopee to grow a large number of buyers and sellers without keeping any inventory as it is the sellers' responsibility. Shopee only needed to fund the free shipping costs so that sellers will join the platform and use its services to reach the buyers. For the buyers, Shopee incentivized them through flash sales and vouchers.

Shopee has also begun its B2C efforts by onboarding key players which puts it on a playing field level with Southeast Asia marketplace leaders like Lazada. With its large customer base from C2C, these efforts will contribute towards Shopee's growing network effects.

Shopee is growing its top line at an astounding rate

E-commerce in Southeast Asia is projected to grow by roughly 34% from now until 2025. However, Shopee has been growing its gross merchandise value by 72% in its most recent Q2 results. Lazada, Shopee's top competitor, doesn't break out its GMV figures. But we can deduce that they haven't been growing at an expected pace since their CEO was replaced by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and this is the second time they changed CEOs.

Source: Sea Q2 2019 Earnings Slides

Besides Shopee, Garena is also growing revenue profitably. Garena is Sea's gaming platform, and it generated $661M of total adjusted revenue in 2018 and earned $264M in EBITDA. Given that Shopee lost $860M over the same period, the profits generated from Garena are being used to fund expansion for Shopee. This gives Shopee an advantage over pure-play e-commerce companies as Shopee does not require external funding for growth.

Source: Sea Q2 2019 Earnings Slides

Source: Sea Q4 2018 Earnings Slides

As Garena is mainly in the game publishing and distributor business, there isn't much capital required for developing games. It also signed a five-year right of first refusal agreement with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in November 2018 that gives Garena "first-look" at all Tencent titles before it distributes the games to South East Asia. As such, profitable growth in Garena can be expected, and these profits can continue to fund Shopee's growth. Management also raised guidance for Garena's revenue by 33% for FY19 from roughly $1.2B to $1.6B.

Lazada is facing problems

Lazada's newest CEO, Pierre Poignant, is the third CEO in nine months. Alibaba's increased investment and attempts to integrate Lazada into its own platform may backfire if customers are unable to connect with the updated platform. Unlike Shopee, which is focusing on localization, Lazada may be taking a step back by trying to bring what worked in Alibaba with its Chinese customers to Southeast Asian customers. Lazada has already faced backlash from Redmart customers when it tried to combine both platforms. This sign of poor execution bodes well for Shopee who should be able to grab market share from Lazada's platform.

Investment risks

While Garena is generating positive cash flow, Shopee is burning cash at a much higher rate. This has resulted in Sea with a negative $694M EBITDA in FY2018. For now, Sea should not meet cash flow problems as it is sitting on $2.3B in cash. However, if the cash burn for Shopee accelerates, Sea might need to raise funds in the next 2-3 years.

Garena has also recently been increasing its development of games. While its Free Fire game has been a massive success, other games might not be as popular. If Garena pours money into games that turn out to be failures, a drop in earnings would be inevitable.

Sea is underappreciated by investors

Sea was founded in Singapore with operations in Southeast Asia, but listed in New York. This means that many analysts and investors in the US will have a hard time appreciating the market presence of Shopee. Sea was also founded as a gaming business, which adds a layer of elusiveness to Shopee since it is "hidden" within the larger Sea.

To value Sea, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions.

1) Revenue growth at 50% for 2019 (in line with guidance), then dropping to 35% in year 5 and 2% in perpetuity. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect the high growth potential of e-commerce in Southeast Asia. Alibaba's recent growth rates of over 40% after 20 years in operation shows that my estimates are on the conservative side. However, if big players like Lazada and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) manage to successfully attract Shopee users to their platforms, revenue growth might be lower than expected.

2) Operating margin of 10% in year 5 and 20% in year 10. Once Shopee achieves the scale required to monetize its platform, it should earn above-average margins due to its asset-light C2C model. Garena's game publishing and distribution business model is also asset-light, so 20% operating margins should be achievable in the long term. There is also a risk that the full transition from shopping offline to online takes longer than expected in Southeast Asia. In that case, Sea might experience depressed margins for a longer time to attract users to its platforms.

3) Sales to capital ratio of 2 are in line with global industry peers. Due to the high reinvestments needed to achieve the high growth rates of Sea, I estimate that Sea will only achieve positive free cash flow from year 6 onwards.

4) Initial weighted cost of capital of 10.65%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of a money-losing e-commerce platform, although it's mitigated by the profitable Garena platform. However, once Shopee matures, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

Source: Author creation with Sea financials

Source: Google

Sea has fallen roughly 20% from its recent high. From my estimates of intrinsic value, Sea Ltd. has a 23% upside. As Sea grows its platforms in gaming and e-commerce, it is likely that Shopee's intrinsic value will experience upward revisions sooner than later. As such, this is a good time to buy a growing e-commerce leader at its early stages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.