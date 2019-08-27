Ferguson Should Move Its Listing To The U.S.

Ferguson receives 90% of its sales in the U.S. so it's not a stretch to move its stock listing here.

Moving the listing to the U.S. would probably cause the stock to trade at a higher valuation.

Ferguson (OTCQX:FERGY) is a U.K. based distributor of plumbing supplies, appliances, and other products. Activist hedge fund Trian is encouraging management to move its stock listing to the U.S. so the stock will get more coverage and hopefully a higher valuation. Ferguson is extremely profitable and Trian’s theory would probably work. If Ferguson has a U.S. listing instead of an ADR, it would probably trade at a higher valuation.

The stock trades for £60.38, there are 229.48 million shares, and the market cap is £13.85 billion. The dividend is £1.51 and the dividend yield is 2.5%. Earnings per share are £3.28 and the price to earnings ratio is 18.4. This is a good valuation in today’s expensive financial markets.

Sales grew from $13.3 billion in 2015 to $20.7 billion in 2018. The fiscal year ends in July. Earnings grew from $213 million to $1.267 billion over that time frame. Free cash flow has been incredible and was $771 million last fiscal year for a free cash flow yield of 5.57%. That’s a nice free cash flow yield it today’s low rate environment.

The balance sheet is incredible. Cash is $700 million and receivables $3 billion. Payables are $3 billion and debt $2.3 billion.

Ferguson is very profitable. Profit margins are 6.47% and return on equity is 21.29%. 80% of revenues come from the U.S., 13% U.K., and 7% Canada and Central Europe. 50% of sales are residential, 35% commercial, 7% civil, and 8% industrial.

Interesting fund companies that hold shares are: Trian 5%, Davis Funds with 2.68%, and Harris Funds with 3%. I love the U.S. ADR ticker symbol: FERGY.

Looking at the company’s website in the U.S., as you might guess, Ferguson sells lots of plumbing products and fixtures. Jacuzzis and bathtubs that sell for thousands of dollars, toilets, vanities, high-end and low-end ovens, lighting, chandeliers, and many other products are sold through one of the companies thousands of locations. If you want to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a new kitchen, make an appointment at your local Ferguson.

Morningstar does a good job covering Ferguson. It notes that each branch has a high level of autonomy. Managers can set their own prices. The company competes on quality and not price. Each branch tries to maintain 3,000 of the most commonly used SKUs. Goldman Sachs has a buy rating on the stock and notes, “Despite consistently improving margins and returns, the stock trades at a discount to U.S. peers and the market”. I’d agree with that. Citigroup thinks the shares are fully priced and the company could have growth issues in the U.S.

The big news with Ferguson is that activist hedge fund Trian has suggested that the company move its listing to the U.S. The thinking goes that since the company already receives 90% of its sales from the U.S., why not move its listing here? In the Financial Times article, opponents say that many U.K. only funds would have to sell shares which is true.

Long term, I have several concerns with Ferguson and other companies that depend upon the U.S. consumer. The first is that the housing boom has been going on for about ten years. Housing and remodels are dependent upon debt. Consumer debt reached the highest level ever in late 2018 at $13.3 trillion. The second is that many of these folks who are buyers/remodelers are the oldest generation of Baby Boomers. Those folks who were born in 1946 are now 73. Of course there are the Millennials, but they don't have the wealth that the Baby Boomers do. Ferguson's products are dependent upon folks spending and borrowing. Eventually the cycles comes to its end.

In my opinion, I think it would be a good idea to move the listing here. Ferguson, formerly known as Wolsely (which still has location in Britain) started off as a sheep shearer in Australia. Mr. Wolsely moved to Birmingham, England, and dabbled in all types of different businesses. Really, the company has and has always been a global corporation. The company even has a Swiss tax system so as to cheap the U.K. tax man. Moving its listing to the U.S. would almost certainly cause the stock to get more Wall Street coverage, more institutional fund ownership, and a higher valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.