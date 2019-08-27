I Don't Trust This Market

The litany of negative economic indicators and foreboding geopolitical development bombarding markets every day are so many, so frequent and so obvious that bulls are convinced they are already reflected in markets. I think they are drunk and delirious on years of central bank liquidity.

As an example, despite the various inversions of the yield curve, as can be seen below, those optimistic about the economic outlook say that we have never had a recession when the consensus was looking for one. That may be true, but there are not a lot, if any, precedents for what is going on today. Additionally, there have been more than one “firsts.” Perhaps a recession everyone is looking for is another one.

Aside from the multitude of deteriorating fundamental factors, the day-to-day price action in the stock market indices is very troubling. I’m not talking about the computerized knee-jerk reactions to sporadic tweets by our President that seems to come every other day.

Volatility has been climbing slowly and steadily since the beginning of the year. This suggests that we will continue to see huge swings in both directions for the major market indices.

Volume continues to surge on down days while remaining very muted on the up days. Another aspect of the up days is that often a large percentage of the gains are accrued before the market opens in the futures markets. Several times over the past few weeks the S&P 500 (SPY) has indicated an increase of 20 points or more pre-market, yet the cash market will decline from open to close. Still, so long as the S&P 500 doesn’t surrender all of the pre-market gains, the index closes up on that day. At the same time money is coming out of the market on a net basis. Observe the difference in volume between up and down days over the past week.

Breadth continues to deteriorate as well, which indicates fewer and fewer stocks are rising in price. I use an indicator called the NYSE Bullish Percent as a long-term market guide for offensive and defensive positioning. In layman’s terms, this indicator measures the percentage of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange that are exhibiting bullish chart patterns based on the point-and-figure charting methodology. The percentage peaked in January 2018, and it has been declining ever since. More recently, it has been making a series of lower tops and bottoms reminiscent to what we saw last October.

The weakest of the stock market indices is the Russell 2000 (IWM), which is now down approximately 15% over the past year. It is also the most speculative, which is why it has been the focus of the hedging strategies in my portfolio. The Russell 2000 looks eerily like the NYSE bullish percent.

The fundamental and technical indicators are both falling in line, which suggests this market will correct 10% from the recent all-time highs at a minimum. The only thing that might save us from such an outcome is a truce between China and President Trump that results in a trade deal good for both sides. I’m not counting on it.

