The Policy Market - Former Fed Honcho Stirs The Pot

Trade policy and presidential elections new Fed mandates?

Writing in Bloomberg, former FRBNY President Bill Dudley says the Fed shouldn't bail out an administration making "bad choices" on trade policy. It begs the question as to who decides if trade policy is "bad," - the central bank or elected officials? Not stopping there, Dudley says the Fed ought to consider using monetary policy to prevent the reelection of the president. The Fed quickly distanced itself from the remarks, and the president's reaction on Twitter was rather subdued (by his standards).

A quick U.S./U.K. trade deal faces hurdles

Hurdle #1 is that the U.K. isn't free to negotiate until after it actually exits the EU. Second, should the U.K. remain part of the EU Customs Unit post-Brexit, it will be unable to strike deals with other countries. Still, President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson clearly would like to get something done. "We’re working on a very big trade deal and I think it’s going to work out very well," says Trump.

Opioid names under pressure after J&J verdict

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) eked out a modest gain after a not-as-bad-as-feared verdict in the Oklahoma court case. The $572M fine (to be appealed by J&J) is a rounding error for the company. A group of other names, however, do not necessarily have the same financial resources, and all were down sharply yesterday as a precedent has now been set. Among them: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), and Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA).