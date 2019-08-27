Kraft Heinz And Its Real Value
About: The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
by: Grant Gigliotti
Summary
Droughts in Australia and New Zealand have caused more milk demand that is increasing cheese prices.
European cheese tariffs threaten Kraft Heinz’s profit margins even more.
Negative growth, volatile earnings, and worrisome fundamentals reveal the risks of this company.
Valuation analysis shows that this company is overpriced.
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) combines two iconic American companies that would seem to have all the ingredients to make a great investment. While the brand names still convey value, this article reveals