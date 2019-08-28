Retirement Advisor: Retirement In A Material World (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
In her podcast and Forbes column, Teresa Ghilarducci discusses what she calls “retirement shame,” the blame people cast upon themselves for failing to have saved enough for retirement, offering two vivid real-life examples.
This podcast (5:06) suggests that contemporary society, specifically our urbanized and materialized setting, makes it harder to prosper economically. Clarity on this issue can help advisors re-instill the value of saving.