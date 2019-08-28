Retirement Advisor: Retirement In A Material World (Podcast)

Summary

In her podcast and Forbes column, Teresa Ghilarducci discusses what she calls “retirement shame,” the blame people cast upon themselves for failing to have saved enough for retirement.

She introduces us to Archer, a 64-year-old who saved just $100,000, citing the “callowness of youth,” and Barbara, whose healthy savings were wiped out by a divorce and job loss.

I offer my own explanation as to the societal contribution and personal response to these challenges.